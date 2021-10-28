ACA.ascensionfootball011.101721.jpg

Ascension Episcopal's Austin Mills (7) runs the ball during the Blue Gators' 33-31 loss to Southern Lab on Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Thursday’s Games

Westminster at St. Edmund

NEXT - Westminster at Opelousas Catholic on Friday, St. Edmund at Catholic-PC on Friday.

Friday, Oct 29

Barbe at Acadiana

NEXT - Acadiana at Lafayette on Friday.

Lafayette at Sam Houston

NEXT - Lafayette hosts Acadiana on Friday.

Comeaux at Southside

NEXT - Comeaux at Barbe on Friday, Southside at New Iberia on Friday.

New Iberia at Sulphur

NEXT - New Iberia hosts Comeaux on Friday.

Eunice at North Vermilion

NEXT - Eunice at LaGrange on Friday, North Vermilion at Cecilia on Friday.

Rayne at Liberty

NEXT - Rayne at Washington-Marion on Friday.

Carencro at St. Thomas More

NEXT -Carencro hosts Westgate on Friday, St. Thomas More hosts East St. John on Friday. 

Teurlings at St. Martinville

NEXT - Teurlings at Northside on Friday, St. Martinville at Crowley on Friday.

Northside at Westgate

NEXT - Northside hosts Teurlings on Friday, Westgate at Carencro on Friday.

Breaux Bridge at Opelousas

NEXT - Breaux Bridge hosts Livonia on Friday, Opelousas at Beau Chene on Friday.

Cecilia at Livonia

NEXT - Cecilia hosts North Vermilion on Friday.

Beau Chene at Albany

NEXT - Beau Chene hosts Opelousas on Friday

Church Point at Mamou

NEXT - Church Point hosts Pine Prairie on Friday.

Iota at Northwest

NEXT - Iota hosts Mamou on Friday, Northwest at Ville Platte on Friday.

Abbeville at Kaplan

NEXT - Abbeville hosts Erath on Friday, Kaplan hosts Lake Arthur on Friday.

Jefferson Rise Charter at Lafayette Christian

NEXT - Lafayette Christian hosts Welch on Friday.

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

NEXT - Notre Dame hosts Port Barre on Friday.

Port Barre at Welsh

NEXT - Port Barre at Notre Dame on Friday.

Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville

NEXT - Ascension Episcopal hosts West St. Mary on Thursday, Loreauville hosts Jeanerette on Friday.

Catholic-NI at Jeanerette

NEXT - Catholic-NI hosts Franklin on Friday.

West St. Mary at Delcambre

NEXT - Delcambre hosts Houma Christian on Friday.

North Central at Catholic-PC

NEXT - North Central at Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.

Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP

NEXT - Opelousas Catholic host Westminster on Friday.

Central Catholic-MC at Highland Baptist

NEXT - Highland Baptist host Centerville in Friday.

Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian

NEXT - Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic-MC.

 

