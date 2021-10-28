Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday’s Games
Westminster at St. Edmund
NEXT - Westminster at Opelousas Catholic on Friday, St. Edmund at Catholic-PC on Friday.
Friday, Oct 29
Barbe at Acadiana
NEXT - Acadiana at Lafayette on Friday.
Lafayette at Sam Houston
NEXT - Lafayette hosts Acadiana on Friday.
Comeaux at Southside
NEXT - Comeaux at Barbe on Friday, Southside at New Iberia on Friday.
New Iberia at Sulphur
NEXT - New Iberia hosts Comeaux on Friday.
Eunice at North Vermilion
NEXT - Eunice at LaGrange on Friday, North Vermilion at Cecilia on Friday.
Rayne at Liberty
NEXT - Rayne at Washington-Marion on Friday.
Carencro at St. Thomas More
NEXT -Carencro hosts Westgate on Friday, St. Thomas More hosts East St. John on Friday.
Teurlings at St. Martinville
NEXT - Teurlings at Northside on Friday, St. Martinville at Crowley on Friday.
Northside at Westgate
NEXT - Northside hosts Teurlings on Friday, Westgate at Carencro on Friday.
Breaux Bridge at Opelousas
NEXT - Breaux Bridge hosts Livonia on Friday, Opelousas at Beau Chene on Friday.
Cecilia at Livonia
NEXT - Cecilia hosts North Vermilion on Friday.
Beau Chene at Albany
NEXT - Beau Chene hosts Opelousas on Friday
Church Point at Mamou
NEXT - Church Point hosts Pine Prairie on Friday.
Iota at Northwest
NEXT - Iota hosts Mamou on Friday, Northwest at Ville Platte on Friday.
Abbeville at Kaplan
NEXT - Abbeville hosts Erath on Friday, Kaplan hosts Lake Arthur on Friday.
Jefferson Rise Charter at Lafayette Christian
NEXT - Lafayette Christian hosts Welch on Friday.
Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
NEXT - Notre Dame hosts Port Barre on Friday.
Port Barre at Welsh
NEXT - Port Barre at Notre Dame on Friday.
Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville
NEXT - Ascension Episcopal hosts West St. Mary on Thursday, Loreauville hosts Jeanerette on Friday.
Catholic-NI at Jeanerette
NEXT - Catholic-NI hosts Franklin on Friday.
West St. Mary at Delcambre
NEXT - Delcambre hosts Houma Christian on Friday.
North Central at Catholic-PC
NEXT - North Central at Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.
Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP
NEXT - Opelousas Catholic host Westminster on Friday.
Central Catholic-MC at Highland Baptist
NEXT - Highland Baptist host Centerville in Friday.
Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian
NEXT - Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic-MC.