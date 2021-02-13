The Cajundome Classic gave high school basketball fans a matchup between arguably the private school and public school programs in the state this season.
It was a particularly challenging contest for St. Thomas More Cougars, who took a 20-game winning streak to the Cajundome on Saturday.
Both teams performed as advertised, but the Cougars prevailed with a 62-55 win over the Madison Prep Chargers.
The Chargers led at halftime after a hot start, but the Cougars outscored the Chargers 15-2 in the third quarter and held strong to secure the win.
“At halftime I told them, 'I don’t think they (Madison Prep) are going to stay that hot,'” STM coach Danny Broussard said. “They’re hitting shots, and we’re still only down by three, so let’s just keep guarding, and our matchup zone was good today. We made an adjustment on 4 (Deziel Perkins) after he hit what I think was four in a row.
"It was unbelievable, so it was like how are going to guard him from out there, but we did make the adjustment and did a great job on him. I don’t know what he had in the second half, but we did a great job of closing out on him, not giving him some open looks. It was just a great team effort.”
The Chargers saw Perkins cool off significantly after scoring 16 points in the first half, and the Cougars stepped up on defense against him and dynamic big man Percy Daniels, who they limited to 8 points.
“We put Jack Bech and Dominick Jenkins on the big kid (Percy Daniels),” Broussard said. “We did a great job on him I thought. He’s scored some points, and he’s a tough guard, and I thought we just battled him all night long. I thought we did a great job for the most part giving up only one shot. When they (Madison Prep) made that little run, they got a few second shots, but I thought we did a great job of just giving up one shot.
"That was a really good team we beat. I think they’re one of the best teams in Louisiana. I think it says a little big about our team. It was a really good 'W' for us.”
The Cougars (now 27-4) started a little slow on offense, but they picked up the pace once senior Carter Domingue got into a rhythm in the third quarter and carried the scoring load, finishing with 21 points.
“He (Domingue) got going in the second half,” Broussard said. “He had a great night. That’s just what you expect from Carter, he does whatever he has to do on a given night for us to win. He made some great assists and he made some big points, big baskets. Boy, he made a nice driving basket one time with his left hand. He’s just special, he’s a special athlete.”
Domingue’s excellent play sparked the Cougars’ second half surge, as he and his teammates made the proper adjustments to excel in the second half.
“We just battled together,” Domingue said. “I think it was just us figuring it out (in the second half). I think coach Danny (Broussard) knew we were going to figure it out as a team because we play really well together, we’re all great minds, we think the game really well. It just took us a little while to get going, and once we did it was fun to see.
"Whenever my number’s called on, I’m ready to go. Early on I was trying to force shots, but that was when I really should’ve been playmaking early on, and then the third quarter’s my time to score, so I do what I do.”
It was truly a team effort for the Cougars to pull off the victory, as guards Jaden Shelvin and Christian Landry aided Domingue and were complimented down low by big men Jack Bech and Bryce Boullion.
“I mean look at some of our guys, big play after big play," Broussard said. "We made some big shots. Our guys off the bench did a great job. Christian Landry had some big threes. Jaden (Shelvin) didn’t have his best game of the year, but he still does a lot of things you can’t measure. It was a great team effort.
“Jaxon Moncla did a great job off the bench, every guy. Jack Bech, every guy off the bench. Noah Hebert got a big basket for us and played great defense. Everybody off the bench played great tonight. They’re just so versatile, I’ve got so many options. It’s just a pleasure to have.”
The Cougars have shown they belong on the big stage in their quest for a fourth-straight state championship, as they’ve now beaten a pair of defending state champions (Madison Prep and North Central) at the Cajundome and Burton Coliseum last month.
“It’s pretty incredible when you think about it,” Broussard said. “It’s a special team. That’s why we’re winning so many games because we’ve got good players. This is really big for us. Not only do we play a top quality team, but in the Cajundome, which could pay a big dividend if we come to the semifinals having to play here, that’s nice advantage to have in the Top 28 if we have to play it here. I’m just proud of our guys, great effort. It was a team effort tonight.”
St. Thomas More is next scheduled to put its 21-game winning streak on the line against Carencro on Tuesday.
“It felt great, it was just such a big moment,” Domingue said. “We were really excited. We played at Burton Coliseum a few weeks ago, so if we make it to the state semifinals or state championship, that’s where the games are going to be played, so it was good to get shots in those arenas because it’s different than a high school gym.
"Just beating Madison Prep, they’re a perennial powerhouse in Louisiana, always winning state championships like us, so it was just good to get a win over them in my career.”