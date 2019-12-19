DISTRICT 3-5A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Malik Nabers, Comeaux; Tayvien Grice, Sam Houston; Chandler Ware, Barbe; Rhett Pelloquin, Southside; TE – Conner Venetis, Southside; OL – Hunter Brown, Barbe; Javen Gilbert, Sam Houston; Colin Haywood, Comeaux; Taylor Locksey, Acadiana; Gavin LeBlanc, Acadiana; QB – Kyle Bartley, Sam Houston; RB – Dillan Monette, Acadiana; Lucky Brooks, Acadiana; Tyce Fuselier, New Iberia; ATH – Tre’ Harris, Comeaux; PK – Jacques Comeaux, Lafayette High; RS – Jack Pruitt, Southside.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Thaos Figaro, Acadiana; Cameron George, Acadiana; Hayden Singleton, Barbe; Kieren Batiste, Comeaux; LB – Caleb Arceneaux, Acadiana; Jermaine Paris, Acadiana; Derreck Bercier, Acadiana; Trenton Bono, Barbe; DB – Ian Montz, Acadiana; Jeremiah Brown, Acadiana; Tyreke Boyd, Comeaux; Kavias Honore, Comeaux; P – Jacques Comeaux, Lafayette High.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Dillan Monette, Acadiana
DEFENSIVE MVP: Thaos Figaro, Acadiana
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt McCullough, Acadiana
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Jack Pruitt, Southside; Luke Yuhasz, Sam Houston; Devin Bates, Barbe; Gavin Elliot, Sulphur; TE – Bode Barlow, Sulphur; Jace Dufresne, Sulphur; Sean Gautreaux, Lafayette High; Logan Nettles, Barbe; Josh McDaniel, Acadiana; Dale Jones, New Iberia; Jacob Simon, Comeaux; QB – Dillon Monette, Southside; RB – Tyrin Zeno, Acadiana; Markel Linzer, New Iberia; Eddie Flugence, Comeaux; ATH – Keontae Williams, Acadiana; RS – Tavyien Grice, Sam Houston; PK – Landon Guidry, Acadiana.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Zaiah Adams, Acadiana; Jason Prejean, Acadiana; Jacob Humphries, Sam Houston; Brandon White, Barbe; Trent Lecoq, Sulphur; LB – Gunner Thorton, Sam Houston; Javon Etienne, Comeaux; Oliver Craddock, Lafayette High; Austin Tramonte, Sulphur; Noah Simon, Barbe; DB – Dylan Wilson, Barbe; LT Welch, Acadiana; Daylan Williams, Acadiana; Sean Burkhead, Sam Houston; P – Khory Baudoin, Sulphur.
DISTRICT 4-4A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – William Causwell, Washington-Marion; Orlandezz Leday, LaGrange; Baylon Leon, Rayne; OL – Brandon Auguillard, Rayne; Lane Devillier, Eunice; Malik Williams, Washington-Marion; Tyler Dobson, LaGrange; Tyrin Hoover, North Vermilion; QB – Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion; RB – Deon Ardoin, Eunice; Jeoul Hill, Eunice; Jathan Royal, Washington-Marion; PK – Deuce Comeaux, Rayne; ATH – Simeon Ardoin, Eunice; RS – Tre’von Morrow, Washington-Marion.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Ron Roberts, Rayne; Kevontdraay Savoy, Eunice; Jordan Oglesby, Eunice; James Christy, LaGrange; LB – JaMarcus Monroe, Rayne; Jacoby Collins, Eunice; Riley Baumgardner, North Vermilion; Wesley Antoine; DB – Tony Cormier, Rayne; Bryson Poullard, Eunice; Noah LeBlanc, North Vermilion; Jayln Williams, LaGrange; P – Deuce Comeaux, Rayne.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
DEFENSIVE MVP: James Christy, LaGrange
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kaine Guidry, Rayne
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Daylon Deculus, North Vermilion; Nehamiah Booker, Washington-Marion; Treylon Cooper, Eunice; OL – J’Sia Eaglin, Rayne; Dylan Darbonne, Euince; Dylan Istre, Rayne; Kalip Gibson, Washington-Marion; Troy Sterling, Washington-Marion; QB – Quintorius Jones, LaGrange; RB – Kendrick Baudoin; Chad Victorian, LaGrange; JaMarcus Monroe, Rayne; RS – Benny Freeman, North Vermilion; PK – Braden Rider, Eunice.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Jaden Martinez, North Vermilion; Jaden South, LaGrange; Brandon Auguillard, Rayne; Darius Washington, Washington-Marion; LB – D’Vintre Plowden, North Vermilion; Miguel Delvalle, Rayne; Zebian Doffney, Washington-Marion; DB – Jaheim Mitchell, Eunice; Cadiin Johnson, LaGrange; Bleyton Francis, Rayne; Will Arceneaux, Rayne; P – Landon Jones, Washington-Marion.
DISTRICT 5-4A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Kayshon Boutte, Westgate; Jack Bech, St. Thomas More; Makholven Sonn, Westgate; TE – Luke Howard, St. Thomas More; OL – Christian Foti, Teurlings; Ashton Francis, Westgate; Zavione Willis, Carencro; Nick Wulf, St. Thomas More; John Miller, Carencro; Sloan Wright, St. Thomas More; QB – Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More; RB – Kendrell Williams, Carencro; Kavion Sophus, Westgate; RS – Josh Stevenson, St. Thomas More; PK – Ian Judice, Teurlings.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Jalyn Jones, Northside; Kenery Touriac, Westgate; Cameron Cannon, St. Thomas More; Zyion Madison, Westgate; LB – Bryce Bouillion, St. Thomas More; RJ Tripp, Teurlings; Jacob Trahan, St. Thomas More; Bradley Boudreaux, Teurlings; DB – Blayne Delahoussaye, Westgate; Dominic Zepherin, St. Thomas More; Bailey Despanie, Carencro; Josh Stevenson, St. Thomas More; Rashad Onezime, Carencro; P – Ben Tate, Teurlings.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
DEFENSIVE MVP: Bailey Despanie, Carencro
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More; Jamarion Johnnie, Northside; Devon Chavis, Teurlings; TE – Noah Fontenot, Teurlings; OL – Ty Mayfield, Carencro; Quinn Collins, Carencro; Wyatt Kreger, St. Thomas More; Josiah Barber, Teurlings; Trent Jolivette, Carencro; QB – Brennon Landry, Westgate; RB – Tykarian Isadore, Northside; Larkin Spring, Teurlings; ATH – Danny Lewis, Westgate; RS – Jaron Royer, Carencro.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Mo Shomade, Carencro; Christian Boutte, Teurlings; Nick Eagans, Carencro; David Bernard, Teurlings; LB – Dylan Smith, Carencro; Hunter Cambre, St. Thomas More; Zyion Madison, Westgate; Davion Francis, Carencro; DB – Jonathan Green, Carencro; Paxton Martin, Teurlings; DB – Mason Bruno, Northside; Kaydrain Calligan, Westgate; Beau Moncla, St. Thomas More; P – Jaron Royer, Carencro.
DISTRICT 6-4A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Dartravian Girod, Breaux Bridge; DJ Leonard, Livonia; Jacob Landry, Breaux Bridge; TE – Ethan Howard, Cecilia; OL – Dakamryn Calais, Cecilia; Mason Blanchard, Breaux Bridge; Isaiah Johnson, Opelousas; Kevin Watler, Opelousas; Dontello Brown, Livonia; QB – Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge; RB – Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge; Danarious Journet, Cecilia; Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas; ATH – Jordan Bailey, Livonia; PK – Jacke Coucet, Beau Chene.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Demetria Burks, Livonia; Devin Hardy, Cecilia; Troy Jones, Livonia; Clifton Matthews, Breaux Bridge; LB – Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge; Ridge Collins, Cecilia; Mark Thomas, Opelousas; Raget Wayne, Livonia; DB – Colin Guillory, Opelousas; Dondric Sampy, Cecilia; Tylynn Menard, Breaux Bridge; Mark Breaux, Beau Chene; Brandon Boyd, Breaux Bridge; P - Luke Edmond, Beau Chene.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Dartravian Girod, Breaux Bridge
DEFENSIVE MVP: Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad Pourciau, Breaux Bridge
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge; Dillard Calais, Cecilia; Tre Victorian, Livonia; TE – Quintravious Leday, Opelousas; OL – Damon Thompson, Opelousas; Gavin Knott, Cecilia; Gabriel LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge; Landen Guidry, Breaux Bridge; Devon Manuel, Beau Chene; QB – Avery Walker, Livonia; RB – Ty Davis, Opelousas; Jordan Bailey, Livonia; Russel Wheeler, Beau Chene; ATH – Adrian Eaglin, Beau Chene; PK – Jacob Landry, Breaux Bridge.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Carlos LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge; Elijah Cretian, Cecilia; Braydon Thibodaux, Cecilia; Omar Cruz, Breaux Bridge; LB – Keon Helaire, Cecilia; Daviontra Arvie, Opelousas; Peyton Parker, Breaux Bridge; Daevante Leonard, Livonia; DB - Tre Victorian, Livonia; Javion Courville, Cecilia; Langston Francis, Breaux Bridge; Cade Porier, Cecilia; Kennedy Livings, Cecilia; P – Andrew Simon, Cecilia.
DISTRICT 5-3A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Tyrone Charlot, Iota; Ke’shoun Lazzard, Northwest; TE – Dax Moore, Church Point; OL – Jace Benoit, Church Point; Cayne Romero, Church Point; Connor Braquet, Iota; Joseph LeDee, Northwest; Marcques Mayo, Northwest; QB – Montaze Sam, Northwest; RB – Rodney Dupuis, Church Point; Gavin Richard, Church Point; Luke Doucet, Iota; Christopher Dailey, Church Point; ATH – Terrian Roy, Ville Platte; Devin Davis, Northwest; RS – Dapriest Hogans, Northwest; PK – Luis Doreteo, Iota.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Tony Gibson, Church Point; Javen Gibson, Church Point; Dylan Montgomery, Iota; Tyree Tezeno, Northwest; LB – Dylan Stelly, Church Point; Landon Doucet, Iota; Parker Granger, Mamou; Cameron Thibodeaux, Northwest; DB – Cavon Chavis, Church Point; Andrew Ashby, Iota; Quntas, Rubin, Northwest; Tyler Jones, Ville Platte; P – Devin Messer, Mamou.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Montaze Sam, Northwest
DEFENSIVE MVP: Dylan Stelly, Church Point
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Craig Arceneaux, Church Point
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Macyn Bertrand, Church Point; Payton Vidrine, Mamou; TE – Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte; OL – Wyatt Shuff, Iota; Jadon Bellard, Ville Platte; Lane Richard, Church Point; Spencer Gotreaux, Church Point; Nicholos Valliar, Northwest; QB – Brandt Boone, Church Point; RB – Jahmal Byers, Ville Platte; Kollin Guillory, Church Point; Landon Doucet, Iota; RS – Elijah George, Pine Prairie; PK – Jacolin Roberts, Ville Platte.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Chris Newman, Iota; Devon Boone, Mamou; Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte; Benji Evbuomwan, Northwest; LB – Ronel Thomas, Northwest; Kyle Williams, Ville Platte; Trevor Lopez, Iota; Mitchell Collins, Northwest; Kaleb Matte, Pine Prairie; DB – Ethan Castille, Church Point; Daylon Ardoin, Mamou; Joseph Chassion, Northwest; Owen Daigle, Iota; P – Kevon Lazzare, Northwest.
DISTRICT 6-3A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Colton Punch, Erath; Drake LeJeune, Kaplan; Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville; TE – Andre Gaspard, Kaplan; OL – Gage Hebert, Erath; Kylar Rawls, Crowley; Gabe Campbell, Kaplan; Willis Gaspard, Kaplan; Mike Pete, St. Martinville; QB – Marquis Garrett, Crowley; Luke LeBlanc, Erath; RB – Jax Thibodeaux, Erath; Obadiah Butler, Crowley; Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan; ATH – Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville; RS – Obadiah Butler, Crowley; PK – Colton Punch, Erath.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Kendal Harmon, Crowley; Joshua Landry, Abbeville; Austen Hebert, Kaplan; Billy Williams, St. Martinville; Quinton Butler, St. Martinville; LB – Tucker Derise, Erath; Curtis Cormier, Erath; Rodney Goodley, Crowley; Rhenn Renfrow, Kaplan; DB – Lane Toups, Erath; Tyrone Goodley, Crowley; Eathan Weygand, Kaplan; Xavier Katelty, St. Martinville; Bailey Mitchell, St. Martinville; P – Mason Frick, Kaplan.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Obadiah Butler, Crowley
DEFENSIVE MVP: Tucker Derise, Erath
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric LeBlanc, Erath
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Ryan Richard, Erath; Garrick Scott, Abbeville; TE – Conner Garrett, Abbeville; OL – Hunter Collins, Erath; Allen Wulf, Crowley; Kavin Desormeaux, Kaplan; Dashon Vitto, St. Martinville; Cody McKenzie, Abbeville; QB – Romin Bradley, Kaplan; RB – Lane LeBlanc, Erath; Chris Moore, Abbeville; Darrian Harrison, Abbeville; RS – Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville; PK – Nathan Theriot, St. Martinville.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Kendell Landry, Abbeville; Gabriel Broussard, Kaplan; Ever Palacios, Erath; Cam’Rom Dugar, Crowley; LB – Lane LeBlanc, Erath; Darrien Harrison, Abbeville; Noah Luke, St. Martinville; Christian Alvarez, Abbeville; DB – Brett Suire, Erath; Kobe Bates, Kaplan; Mandrell Butler, St. Martinville; Tyler Carrier, Crowley; P – Marquis Garrett, Crowley.
DISTRICT 6-2A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Sage Ryan, LCA; Ethan Laing, LCA; Jack Faulk, Notre Dame; OL – Kylin LeBlanc, LCA; QB – Errol Rogers, LCA; RB – Daylon Charles, Lake Arthur; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame; ATH – Ben Broussard, Notre Dame; RS – Sage Ryan, LCA; PK – Louie Davies, LCA.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Keegan Lebouve, Welsh; Fitzgerald West, LCA; Joe Pommier, Notre Dame; Tylan Turner, Notre Dame; LB – Jevin Labouve, Welsh; Nicholas Picard, LCA; Lance Castille, Notre Dame; Blye Daniels, Lake Arthur; DB – Landon Watkins, Welsh; Brant Theunissen, Notre Dame; Brylan Green, LCA; Zac Higginbotham, Notre Dame; P – Blain Zaunbrecher, Notre Dame.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
DEFENSIVE MVP: Joe Pommier, Notre Dame
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Deshotel, Lake Arthur
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Dane Wallace, LCA; Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame; TE – Joe Brown, Notre Dame; OL – Garren Hebert, Welsh; Hayden Istre, Notre Dame; Nyles Billy, Notre Dame; Noah Bellow, LCA; Tyrrel Locket, LCA; Boyd Gray, Notre Dame; QB – Ryan Roberts, LCA; RB – Logan Gabriel, LCA; Dalen Gondron, LCA; Gabe Menard, Notre Dame; RS – Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame; PK – Lucas Simon, Notre Dame.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Garren Hebert, Welsh; Dillon Borel, LCA: Luke Robinson, LCA; Kane Link, Notre Dame; LB – Kaden Labouve, Welsh; Parker Speyrer, Port Barre; Dylan McCreary, Notre Dame; Calyb Auguillard, LCA; Gabe Link, Notre Dame; DB – Ethan Theriot, Welsh; Mason LeJeune, Lake Arthur; Anthony Richard, LCA; Drew Fruge, Notre Dame; Terrol Roberts, Port Barre; P – Josh Membreno, LCA.
DISTRICT 7-2A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – J’Michael Gray, Franklin; Kobe Phillips, West St. Mary; KK Reno, Catholic-NI; TE – Ethan Leoni, Ascension; OL – Kade Guillory, Ascension; Clay Ancelet, Ascension; Jean Paul Boudreaux, Catholic-NI; John Larive, Catholic-NI; Tyreik Harrison, Franklin; QB – Zy Alexander, Loreauville; RB – Tray Henry, Catholic-NI; Malik King, Franklin; Parker Nunez, Delcambre; ATH – Trey Amos, Catholic-NI; RS – Malik King, Franklin; PK – John Patrick Theriot, Catholic-NI.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Mason Boutte, Catholic-NI; Gharin Stansbury, Franklin; Royal Jackson, Franklin; Ronnie Celestine, Jeanerette; Cayviyon Alexander, West St. Mary; LB – Chris Landry, Catholic-NI; Nicholas Borne, Catholic-NI; Cameron Cleary, Franklin; Jaraeil Harris, Jeanerette; DB – Jordyn McCoy, Franklin; Kobe Phillips, West St. Mary; Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension; P – Noah Rollins, Jeanerette.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Trey Amos, Catholic-NI
DEFENSIVE MVP: Chris Landry, Catholic-NI
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brent Indest, Catholic-NI
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Travis Zeno, Franklin; Eyan Webre, Houma Christian; Logan Girouard, Loreauville; TE – Hayden Frederick, Delcambre; OL – Cahviyon Alexander, West St. Mary; Barrett Hebert, Ascension; Marshall Schexnayder, Catholic-NI; Brody Melancon, Delcambre; Isiah Lancelin, Franklin; QB – Taylun Druihlet, Wes St. Mary; RB – Asa Freeman, Ascension; Richard Lumpkin, Jeanerette; Jordyn McCoy, Framklin; ATH – Zylan Perry, Franklin; RS – Richard Lumpkin, Jeanerette; PK – Peyton Woodring, Ascension.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Kolby Presley, Catholic-NI; Cain Breaux, Ascension; Tyreik Harrison, Franklin; Daeton Maze, Franklin; Tyrell Brooks, Jeanerette; LB – Cullen Bouton, Delcambre; Bryan Patout, Loreauville; Richard Bob, West St. Mary; Andre Domengeaux, Ascension; DB – J’Michael Gray, Franklin; Andrew Mathews, Jeanerette; Richard Lumpkin, Jeanerette; Collin Jacob, Loreauville; ATH – Javyntri Harris, Jeanerette; P – Jonah Wright, Houma Christian.
DISTRICT 5-1A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic; Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic; Juwan Milburn, North Central; Nick Carriere, Catholic-PC; TE – Spencer Lacoste, Catholic-PC; OL – Reed Lambert, Catholic-PC; Luke Torres, Catholic-PC; Evan Bergeron, Westminster; Trey Carriere, Opelousas Catholic; Xavier Jackson, Opelousas Catholic; QB – Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic; RB – Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC; Landon Devillier, Westminster; Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund; ATH – Gabe Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP; RS – Hunter Brown, St. Edmund; PK – Drew Sebastien, Opelousas Catholic.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Michael Monier, Sacred Heart-VP; Nikembe Johnson, North Central; Will Dunham, Catholic-PC; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic; LB – Spencer Lacoste, Catholic-PC; Aaron Beatty, Catholic-PC; Evan Veillon, Sacred Heart-VP; Jack Sebastien, Opelousas Catholic; Hayden Smith, St. Edmund; DB – Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund; Drew Sebastien, Opelousas Catholic; Nick Carriere, Catholic-PC; Micah Cifreo, Catholic-PC; Landon Devillier, Westminster; Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC; P – Tyler Clark, Opelousas Catholic.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC
DEFENSIVE MVP: Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR: David Simoneaux, Catholic-PC
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Tyler Perron, Sacred Heart-VP; Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic; Jalen Wilson, North Central; Chayse Buriege, Catholic-PC; Nikembe Johnson, North Central; TE – Easton Coleman, St. Edmund; OL – Landry Lafleur, Sacred Heart-VP; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic; Shawn Woods, Westminster; Andrew Bonaventure, Catholic-PC; Aaron Bender, Westminster; Connor Diaz, St. Edmund; QB – Aiden Vosburg, Catholic-PC; Aaron Johnson, North Central; RB – Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC; Micah Cifreo, Catholic-PC; Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic; Kieran Davis, St. Edmund; RS – Xavier Redding, Westminster; PK – Cameron Decoteau, Catholic-PC.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Bryce Vidrine, St. Edmund; Shawn Woods, Westminster; Xavier Jackson, Opelousas Catholic; Brandon Riddle, Catholic-PC; LB – Terry Hills, North Central; Aaron Bender, Westminster; Ethan Fourrier, Opelousas Catholic; Tanner Cormier, St. Edmund; Gabe Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP; DB – Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic; Ethan Karonika, Sacred Heart-VP; Zach Bacilla, Westminster; Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic; Chayse Bouriege, Catholic-PC; P – Connor Guillory, Westminster.
DISTRICT 8-1A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic; J. Rob Allums, Vermilion Catholic; Cade Boudreaux, Highland; Trevyn Guilbeau, Centerville; OL – Colin Mier, Vermilion Catholic; Felix Joseph, Vermilion Catholic; Paul Moresi IV, Vermilion Catholic; Michael Anthony Hill, Central Catholic; Kaden Scott, Central Catholic; QB – Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic; RB – Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic; Hugh Hamer, Central Catholic; Tyler Gunner, Centerville; Davidiyone Bias, Central Catholic; ATH – Myles Liggans, Highland; RS – Josh Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic; PK – Adlai Urbina, Central Catholic.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Alex Sanders, Vermilion Catholic; Tanner Vicknair, Highland; Amarion Chatman, Centerville; Donald Foulcard, Hanson; LB – Jacques Touchet, Vermilion Catholic; Andre LeBlanc, Vermilion Catholic; Morty Frederick, Centerville; Nathan Hebb, Central Catholic; DB – Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic; Andrew Marceaux, Vermilion Catholic; Myles Liggans, Highland; Kyle Moregel, Central Catholic; Travis Billiot, Vermilion Catholic; P – Trent Hillen, Central Catholic.
OFFENSIVE MVP: Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
DEFENSIVE MVP: Andre LeBlanc, Vermilion Catholic; Amarion Chatman, Centerville
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Fouquier, Vermilion Catholic
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Kylyn Jones, Highland; Camden Sellers, Vermilion Catholic; Colin Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; OL – Amarion Chatman, Centerville; Bobby Bland, Covenant Christian; Will Splane, Hanson; Brayden Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; Trevor Johnson, Centerville; QB – Myles Liggans, Highland; RB – Andre LeBlanc, Vermilion Catholic; Josh Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic; Morty Frederick, Centerville; Donald Foulcard, Hanson; Kyle Morgel, Central Catholic; ATH – Drayvin Guilbeau, Centerville; RS – Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic; PK – J Rob Allums, Vermilion Catholic.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – John Charles Hebert, Central Catholic; Camden Sellers, Vermilion Catholic; Zac Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; Tyreke Collins, Highland; Drayton Keller, Central Catholic; LB – Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland; Ethan Majewski, Central Catholic; Philip Guarisco, Central Catholic; Raymir Alexander, Highland; Josh Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic; DB - Freddie Calloway, Central Catholic; Blair Turner, Vermilion Catholic; Colin Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; Alec Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; Keelan Preston, Highland; Carter Williams, Central Catholic; Braden Loustalot, Hanson; P – Lawson St. Blanc, Hanson.