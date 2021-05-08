LEROY - John Touchet hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete game on Saturday for North Vermilion, which routed Franklinton 15-7 in Game 2 to sweep the Class 4A quarterfinals series.
The No. 3 Patriots (31-7) now advance to the semifinals at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday in Sulphur against No. 7 South Terrebonne (21-9), which upset No. 2 North DeSoto in the quarterfinals.
"It feels great," North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan said. "We've been working to do this as a program for a while. During the past 14 years, we've been to the quarterfinals multiple times but never could break through.
"Coming into this year, we knew we had some good ballplayers. We also knew we were young. We were able to put it together. It's a good group of kids who work every day. Nobody is in it for themself. They just want to win."
In Game 1 against Franklinton (25-7) on Friday, Tyson LeBlanc threw a complete game three-hitter in an 8-1 North Vermilion win.
"He throws a ton of strikes," Trahan said of the sophomore. "He's a three-pitch guy who pounds the zone. Even in the two games he lost this year, we were right there in it. We're going to have a chance to win with either him or John on the mound.
"They're going to be around the zone, they're going to compete and they're not going to get frazzled. They're going to be ready to win. Neither is overpowering, but they're both very good pitchers. We have two other good arms in Allen Johnson and Cole Verronie who we didn't have to use this weekend."
On Saturday, Touchet allowed 10 hits and one earned run with four strikeouts. After No. 6 Franklinton scored three runs in the first, the junior left-hander retired 12 straight hitters.
"I'm not sure who we're going to throw on Thursday," Trahan said. "Tyson threw great yesterday. John threw great today.
"We just made a few errors behind him. I don't think hardly any of the runs today were earned. We just didn't make some plays behind him."
The Patriots trailed 3-2 on Saturday in the fifth inning but exploded for 13 more runs.
The bottom of North Vermilion's order - Dylan Naquin, Jordan Blanchard and Cooper David - produced six hits and five runs.
David and Camden Breaux each tripled, and Touchet had four RBIs. Four Franklinton pitchers walked seven batters and hit four more.
"We know we can score," Trahan said. "When we score, we usually score in bunches. That's sort of what we've been doing. We had a big inning in the fifth and kept the momentum."
In the seventh inning, Touchet's blast to right-field scored LeBlanc and Dale Martin.
"This whole series, they had never thrown me one inside fastball," Touchet said. "Not one pitch through two games.
"Watching that pitcher warming up, he was all over the box with his control. I figured an inside fastball might be coming, and I was sitting on it."
On Friday, LeBlanc threw 50 of his 76 pitches for strikes. In 13 postseason innings, LeBlanc has allowed nine hits and four runs with 14 strikeouts and two walks.
"The leadoff batter is the most important," he said. "I focus on getting the leadoff batter out in every inning. If I can do that, the innings are usually a breeze."
In the quarterfinals, LeBlanc had three hits and four RBIs with two runs scored.
"When I come up to bat, if there are runners in scoring position, my job is just to get them in," he said. "I don't need to hit a home run or anything. I just need to get a base hit."
"The Patriots needed this," Touchet added. "North Vermilion hasn't had this in forever. Not since my dad (Nick Touchet) won state in 1994."
LeBlanc said the Patriots feel confident when Touchet (10-0) is pitching.
"That dude doesn't lose," LeBlanc said. "He doesn't lose. As long as he's on the mound, we feel like we have a good shot if we can back him up in the field."