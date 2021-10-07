It has been three years since the last reclassification occurred within the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. That move shook up Acadiana football rivalries — and they could be changing again.

One of the moves in the 2018 shift was Lafayette Christian Academy going from Division IV to Division III, replacing their bitter Lafayette Parish rivalry with Ascension Episcopal with one with Notre Dame of Acadia Parish.

With LHSAA again considering reclassification, LCA seems intent on establishing even more Lafayette Parish rivals. Despite submitting enrollment numbers that would keep them in Class 2A, LCA is eying a jump to Class 4A or Division II in football during postseason play.

Pastor Jay Miller and the Knights, who submitted an enrollment of around 335 students, are envisioning being placed in District 5-4A with the likes of St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Carencro, Westgate, and Northside.

+11 Catholic beats Lafayette Christian in a variety of ways in a battle of No. 1 teams In a matchup of No. 1 ranked teams, Catholic High excelled in all three phases of the game for a 38-17 road win over Lafayette Christian on Friday.

“As you know 3A and 4A in the private section play in the same playoff. So, your University High which is a 3A school will play in the same playoff as STM as a 4A,” said Miller during a recent radio interview. “So, we’re contemplating going straight to 4A and skipping 3A because it gives you a closer district (geographically).”

LCA has played local 5A teams such as Acadiana and Lafayette High, but has never played St. Thomas More, Teurlings or Carencro in football.

The scheduled LHSAA meetings to discuss reclassification are slated for Nov. 3, Nov. 15 and Dec. 1. The final redistricting plan will be approved in January.

“We’d probably be put in the St. Thomas More, Teurlings, Carencro district most likely, which has built-in rivalries,” Miller said, “(District 5-4A) which has a built-in gate that you can do a lot with. You have to play them in the playoffs, anyway, so why not enjoy some of the benefits of having a close district?”

After electing not to move up to Class 5A, St. Thomas More athletic director Kim Broussard said “from LCA’s standpoint, he understands” why the Knights would look to join Class 4A and District 5.

+2 Westgate not overlooking St. Thomas More after Howard's injury Westgate coach Ryan Antoine knows his squad won’t be dealing with St. Thomas More five-star quarterback Walker Howard when the teams meet Frid…

“They are constantly wanting that challenge and in order to meet that challenge, they want to continue to move up,” Broussard said. “We would definitely welcome them into the district. I think it would be great for the district. It would present some challenges for our sports, but we would have no problem with LCA joining for sure.”

STM athletic programs in favor of moving up to 5A were seeking new challenges, but with an enrollment of 928 and concerns over some sports’ ability to compete at that level, Broussard elected to stand pat in 4A.

“STM naturally has the numbers to be in 4A,” Broussard said. “We did have discussions about moving up and I wanted to get insight and perspective from all of our coaches because I respect all of their opinions. But I have to look at the big picture and do what is best for the overall athletic program here. Some sports that have been successful wanted that next challenge, but there are some sports who were not ready for that challenge. If each sport could choose to play up, then I would have just gone to that coach and asked them what they want to do. But it is not that way. It is all or none. So, I had to do what is in the best interest of the entire athletic program and in the end, I felt we were best suited to stay where we are in 4A.”

Foote: So much about this Cajuns team just doesn't add up The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play with two road wins, but that only begins to tell the story.

How sports outside of football are affected is under consideration, but Miller believes even with the move up, the Knights would remain competitive in all sports.

“Obviously, football is the only contact sport, and we already compete in boys and girls basketball (against) 5A programs and 4A programs,” Miller said. “… We’re already competing at that level. Volleyball just hosted Lafayette High, a 5A school and beat them – swept them. We’re already competing across the board in that league, that classification.”

Carencro’s Tony Courville does not expect the Bears to move up to Class 5A, but he admittedly will be awaiting to see where the final numbers fall. Carencro submitted enrollment of 1,140 students, according to Courville, which he believes will once again have the Bears’ athletic program on the high end of Class 4A.

“I think the last time we had a reclassification, we were under by about 12 to 15 students,” Courville said. “We are monitoring it, but we would like to stay where we are for sure. There’s no doubt what’s best for our school is to stay in 4A where we can compete in all sports.”

Courville, who led the Bears to the 4A state football championship last season, believes competing at 5A is doable, but would be quite the task.

“Yes, I believe it is possible for us to compete on that level, but it would be tough for sure,” Courville said. “We would be on the low end as a 5A school, meaning that we would be playing against schools with 400 or so more students than us.”