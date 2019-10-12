NEW IBERIA — The New Iberia Yellow Jackets may have been winless through five weeks, but still were able to sting high-flying Lafayette High with a convincing 42-13 home win Friday.

Many times coaches exhibit unbelievable faith whenever it seems their situation is impossible.

The Yellow Jackets had a lot of impossible factors: an 0-5 overall and 0-2 record in District 3-5A play, not to mention a seven-game losing streak going back to last season only to face a 4-1 Mighty Lions squad that beat New Iberia 30-13 last season.

"I think we have the opportunity to win tonight, we have been getting better, if we can run the football, control the clock and prevent big pass plays,” NISH coach Curt Ware said before the game.

After losing the coin toss the Mighty Lions had an ominous start after receiving the ball for their first offensive possession. The Lions started in the Wildcat formation with leading touchdown rusher Derezz Landry at quarterback.

After a three-and-out with minus yardage and zero pass completions, Ware's team made the seemingly impossible possible with a seldom seen offense in 5A football.

The vaunted Wing-T resulted in the Jackets scoring on all 4 possessions of the first half for an unbelievable 28-3 halftime lead.

The Markell Linzer and Tyce Fusiler show played all night as the NISH junior running backs helped the Yellow Jackets rack up over 200 yards rushing in the first half.

Linzer scored on the first two possessions with dazzling 22 and 16 yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. The Lions seemed to rebound at the beginning of the second quarter as Lion’s junior quarterback Xan Saunier hit Gave Navarro for a 27-yard completion as Ware feared would happen.

The Lions made it to the Yellow Jackets 29 yard line then a penalty snuffed the drive forcing a Jacques Comeaux 42-yard field goal at the 6:25 mark of the second quarter for a 14-3 Lions deficit.

A successful onside kick seemed to indicate the Lions were ready but a blitzing New Iberia defense forced a punt on the Lions' fourth possession, failing to take advantage of great field position. The Yellow Jackets started on their own 7 and answered the Lions with a knifing 56-yard touchdown run by Fusilier through the middle of the Lions defense at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter for a 21-3 lead after the third point after by sophomore kicker Derrick Hill.

The Lions' fifth possession resulted in another punt and with under three minutes Ware wasn’t done.

On their fourth possession, New Iberia scored on a 56-yard reverse half back pass from senior back up quarterback Taegan Bourque to Linzer, as he went over two defenders to catch the pass.

"They were more hungry than us, outhit us, out executed us,” LHS coach Rob Pool said.

Although this summed up the first half, their was hope in the second half.

A failed Lions onside kick resulted in great NISH field position, the Lions defense stopped the drive with a Braylon Celestine interception at the Lions 4.

The Lions proceeded to march 96 yards with a combination of that feared passing attack, timely runs and NISH penalties, capping the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run by Jason Sam. A two-yard run by Derezz Landry for a two-point conversion trimmed the lead to 28-11, but the Yellow Jackets were not done.

“This is what I been looking for the last 3, 4 weeks," Ware said. "I am so proud of the guys. They deserve this as they worked hard all summer. Our goal is still in front of us as we played a tough schedule.”

After a great kickoff return the Jackets finished a 51-yard touchdown drive with a 33-yard Fusilier winding touchdown run through the Lions defense at the end of the third quarter for a commanding 35-11 lead.

"It's hard to replicate (Wing-T) at practice, we don’t see it much but a down block is a down block, a pull is a pull, we have to fit our gaps," Pool said. "They created seams, and have skilled players."

The Lions definitely knew it wasn’t their night on their ensuing possession. After starting on their 20, the Lions made a couple of first downs but multiple penalties pushed the Lions back into their own territory forcing a Comeaux punt that was blocked. The ball was recovered in the end zone by NISH sophomore Quintan Cook for the sixth and final Yellow Jackets touchdown.

“They just beat us," Pool said. "I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, we got to do a better job executing the plan from practice and getting mentally ready to play."