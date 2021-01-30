The Lafayette High boys soccer team wasn't deterred by a slow start this season.
The Mighty Lions bounced back from an 0-6 start to win their second straight Division I, District 2 championship by a 2-0 margin at Southside on Saturday.
In the first half, Southside (10-7-5) controlled the action, although it wasn't reflected in the 0-0 score. The Sharks had numerous chances while Lafayette managed only one shot on goal.
"We made a few adjustments at halftime," Lafayette coach Munir Poca said. "You could see what happened in the second half from those adjustments.
"We told our players about the long balls. We had to make sure we pressed our two center backs on their first touch because they were making a few mistakes. They were having too much time after a bad first touch, so we fixed that."
Less than five minutes into the second half, left back Grant Harris scored the first goal.
"We started exploring more with placing the ball in the middle," Poca said. "Bringing them in a little, and then playing into the space. That's what happened on the first goal. We dribbled and scored on a cross. It was a lucky goal, to be honest.
"On the second goal, out of a bad touch by their center back, our striker (Sammy Figueroa) was on him. He covers a lot of ground. He's been a big contributor all year. Not always scoring, but always creating."
Will Wood, Haziel Ramos and goalkeeper Todd Lejeune were additional standouts for the Lions, who posted a 5-1-1 mark in district.
"Our team is made up of hard workers," Poca said. "We have a lot of players who believe in our cause."
Lejeune allowed only two goals against district competition.
"I think he played good," Poca said. "When it comes to soccer, you cannot only expect your goalie to save, but to also keep your whole back line in shape and talk to them. He did a brilliant job."
Versus a stout nondistrict schedule, Lafayette (8-7-2) struggled to win but the Lions always competed well, never losing by more than a three-goal margin.
"We had a slow start after losing 16 seniors," Poca said. "We just kept playing and understanding each other more.
"That's what I told the players. I told them that they didn't give up when we kept losing. They kept working and working, and hard work pays off."
Poca and Johnathan Bertrand took over the program after Joan Oliva's departure following last season.
"It feels great," Poca said. "It's a very good two years for us. Last year, we had a different coach. We were his assistants. For us, it's a pretty good feeling. Let's hope for another two years after that."
Southside came into the game ranked 11th in Division I's unofficial power rankings with the Lions sitting at No. 18.
"They took advantage of their chances and we didn't," Southside coach Josh Saboe said. "They only had three chances, and they scored on two of the three."
The Sharks nearly captured their first league title in only their second year of varsity action.
"We barely missed the playoffs last year," Saboe said. "The LHSAA has expanded the field to 32 this year. We would have made it last year under that scenario.
"We only have one senior. We're primarily juniors and sophomores. The future is bright for this group. To make the playoffs and be pushing for a top 10 playoff seed is huge for this group."