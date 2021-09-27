The Catholic-New Iberia volleyball team is on a roll with District 2-IV play beginning next week.
At the Ruston tournament on Saturday, the Panthers won all five matches against larger schools Live Oak, Parkway, East Ascension, Baton Rouge High and Ruston High.
Even more impressive, the Panthers (13-5) didn't lose one set.
In preparation for District 2-IV, which includes No. 1 Ascension Episcopal, No. 2 Lafayette Christian, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 10 Patterson, the No. 6 Panthers have faced a grueling schedule.
Their five losses were to teams either ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in their division in the LHSAA power rankings. Those losses came to Division II No. 1 St. Thomas More (twice), No. 2 Teurlings Catholic, Division III No. 2 E.D. White and Division V No. 1 Westminster Christian.
"In the first couple of weeks, we wanted to build confidence and get the team to jell," said Catholic-NI coach Gary Westcott, who recently collected his 100th career win.
"Then the schedule got much tougher. I don't want to say we played well in those losses. We made too many errors, especially with our serving."
The Panthers have a well-rounded group, led by Sydnee Raheem and Hana Maturin.
"We've been going to Sydnee when we're in a bind," Westcott said of the senior, who has 147 kills, 29 aces, 18 blocks and 30 digs.
"When we find her, she puts shots away and keeps us in games. She does a great job in the middle, has been bombing balls away and has a pretty good serve."
Maturin, the team captain, has 22 aces, 90 digs and a team-high 149 kills.
"Hana plays all six locations on the court," Westcott said. "We count on her defensively. She's done a good job, especially in her role as team captain. She's been able to bring the team together against tough opponents."
Holly Hebert and Laura Lipari, both juniors, are also playing at a high level.
"Holly is an outside hitter," Westcott said. "She is right there with the team leaders with 135 kills, and she's second in digs. She's not the biggest kid, but she finds a way to put shots down. She makes things happen and also has an excellent jump serve (with 30 aces).
"With Laura, our setter, really spreading the ball around the court, we're very balanced with kills. Laura is leading the entire area with 442 assists. We run a 6-1, so we count on her to do everything."
Olivia Cestia, Madeline Broussard and Madeline Clause, who has a team-leading 171 digs, help round out a talented group.
"Clause is our libero," Westcott said. "We put a lot of pressure on her. We're not the best blocking team, so she has to cover a lot of ground. Cestia and Broussard are playing their roles exactly like they're supposed to do.
"They're doing exactly what we need. They don't always get quite as many sets, but when they get time, they come through. Broussard, a freshman, has had some especially big blocks, and Cestia is very solid and consistent."
Westcott said his team needs to stay healthy to compete for league honors in the toughest district in Division IV.
"The rest of my depth is very young," he said. "LCA is especially tough with nine seniors. Ascension is so well-coached and disciplined with their defense. Notre Dame is Notre Dame. They walk onto the court with that extra confidence that I haven't been able to overtake in my four years here."
It's shaping up to be a special year for Westcott. His 100th win came on the road and was the first over arch-rival Episcopal School of Acadiana.
"We came from behind in every game," said Westcott, who was also selected as a member of the West squad's coaching staff for the LHSAA all-star game. "The support from our student section has been huge. They've turned out in force, even at away games."