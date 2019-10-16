District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 6-0, 3-0
Sam Houston 5-1, 3-0
Barbe 4-2, 2-1
Lafayette 4-2, 1-2
Southside 4-2, 1-2
Comeaux 2-4, 1-2
New Iberia 1-5, 1-2
Sulphur 1-5, 0-3
Friday's games
New Iberia at Acadiana
Lafayette at Barbe
Sulphur at Comeaux
Southside at Sam Houston
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Rayne 4-2, 1-0
LaGrange 2-3, 1-0
Eunice 4-2, 0-1
North Vermilion 3-3, 0-1
Washington-Marion 1-5, 0-1
Friday's games
Rayne at North Vermilion
LaGrange at Welsh
Washington-Marion at Eunice
District 5-4A
Overall, District
Westgate 5-1, 1-0
Carencro 5-1, 1-0
St. Thomas More 4-2, 0-1
Teurlings Catholic 4-2, 0-1
Northside 1-5, 0-0
Friday's games
Lakeshore at Westgate
Northside at Carencro
Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 5-1, 1-0
Livonia 5-1, 1-0
Cecilia 2-4, 0-1
Beau Chene 1-5, 0-1
Opelousas 1-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Thibodaux at Breaux Bridge
Livonia at Opelousas
Beau Chene at Cecilia
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Church Point 3-2, 1-0
Mamou 3-3, 1-0
Northwest 2-4, 1-0
Iota 5-1, 0-1
Ville Platte 2-4, 0-1
Pine Prairie 0-6, 0-1
Friday's games
Church Point at Northwest
Ville Platte at Iota
Mamou at Pine Prairie
District 6-3A
Overall, District
St. Martinville 3-3, 1-0
Erath 3-3, 1-0
Crowley 4-2, 0-0
Kaplan 2-4, 0-1
Abbeville 1-5, 0-1
Thursday's game
Crowley at Abbeville
Friday's games
St. Martinville at Kaplan
Ascension Catholic at Erath
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Notre Dame 6-0, 1-0
Lafayette Christian 5-1, 1-0
Port Barre 4-2, 0-0
Lake Arthur 3-3, 0-1
Welsh 1-5, 0-1
Thursday's game
Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame
Friday's games
Port Barre at Lake Arthur
LaGrange at Welsh
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Catholic-New Iberia 3-3, 3-0
Franklin 3-3, 3-0
Ascension Episcopal 4-2, 2-1
West St. Mary 2-4, 2-1
Loreauville 3-3, 1-2
Jeanerette 3-3, 1-2
Delcambre 1-5, 0-3
Houma Christian 0-6, 0-3
Friday's games
West St. Mary at Catholic-New Iberia
Franklin at Jeanerette
Ascension Episcopal at Houma Christian
Delcambre at Loreauville
District 4-1A
Overall, District
Oberlin 6-0, 3-0
East Beauregard 3-3, 3-0
Grand Lake 5-1, 2-1
Basile 3-3, 2-1
Merryville 2-4, 1-2
Gueydan 2-4, 1-2
Hamilton Christian 2-3, 0-3
Elton 0-6, 0-3
Friday's games
Hamilton Christian at Grand Lake
Oberlin at Elton
East Beauregard at Basile
Gueydan at Merryville
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Opelousas Catholic 6-0, 1-0
Westminster Christian 5-1, 1-0
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 4-2, 1-0
Sacred Heart 3-3, 0-1
St. Edmund 3-3, 0-1
North Central 1-5, 0-1
Friday's games
Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Sacred Heart at Westminster Christian
North Central at St. Edmund
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Vermilion Catholic 5-1, 1-0
Highland Baptist 3-3, 1-0
Central Catholic 2-3, 1-0
Centerville 5-1, 0-1
Covenant Christian 2-3, 0-1
Hanson Memorial 2-3, 0-1
Thursday's game
Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic
Friday's games
Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic
Centerville at Convenant Christian