Myles Liggans (3) of Highland Baptist at the Iberia Parish Jamboree on August 30, 2019.

 PHOTO BY LEE BALL

District 3-5A

Overall, District   

Acadiana 6-0, 3-0

Sam Houston 5-1, 3-0

Barbe 4-2, 2-1

Lafayette 4-2, 1-2

Southside 4-2, 1-2

Comeaux 2-4, 1-2

New Iberia 1-5, 1-2

Sulphur 1-5, 0-3

Friday's games

New Iberia at Acadiana

Lafayette at Barbe

Sulphur at Comeaux

Southside at Sam Houston

District 4-4A

Overall, District   

Rayne 4-2, 1-0

LaGrange 2-3, 1-0

Eunice 4-2, 0-1

North Vermilion 3-3, 0-1

Washington-Marion 1-5, 0-1

Friday's games

Rayne at North Vermilion

LaGrange at Welsh

Washington-Marion at Eunice

District 5-4A

Overall, District

Westgate 5-1, 1-0

Carencro 5-1, 1-0

St. Thomas More 4-2, 0-1

Teurlings Catholic 4-2, 0-1

Northside 1-5, 0-0

Friday's games

Lakeshore at Westgate

Northside at Carencro

Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More

District 6-4A

Overall, District

Breaux Bridge 5-1, 1-0

Livonia 5-1, 1-0

Cecilia 2-4, 0-1

Beau Chene 1-5, 0-1

Opelousas 1-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Thibodaux at Breaux Bridge

Livonia at Opelousas

Beau Chene at Cecilia

District 5-3A

Overall, District

Church Point 3-2, 1-0

Mamou 3-3, 1-0

Northwest 2-4, 1-0

Iota 5-1, 0-1

Ville Platte 2-4, 0-1

Pine Prairie 0-6, 0-1

Friday's games

Church Point at Northwest

Ville Platte at Iota

Mamou at Pine Prairie

District 6-3A

Overall, District

St. Martinville 3-3, 1-0

Erath 3-3, 1-0

Crowley 4-2, 0-0

Kaplan 2-4, 0-1

Abbeville 1-5, 0-1

Thursday's game

Crowley at Abbeville 

Friday's games

St. Martinville at Kaplan

Ascension Catholic at Erath

District 6-2A

Overall, District

Notre Dame 6-0, 1-0

Lafayette Christian 5-1, 1-0

Port Barre 4-2, 0-0

Lake Arthur 3-3, 0-1

Welsh 1-5, 0-1

Thursday's game

Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame

Friday's games

Port Barre at Lake Arthur

LaGrange at Welsh

District 7-2A

Overall, District

Catholic-New Iberia 3-3, 3-0

Franklin 3-3, 3-0

Ascension Episcopal 4-2, 2-1

West St. Mary 2-4, 2-1

Loreauville 3-3, 1-2

Jeanerette 3-3, 1-2

Delcambre 1-5, 0-3

Houma Christian 0-6, 0-3

Friday's games

West St. Mary at Catholic-New Iberia

Franklin at Jeanerette

Ascension Episcopal at Houma Christian

Delcambre at Loreauville

District 4-1A

Overall, District

Oberlin 6-0, 3-0

East Beauregard 3-3, 3-0

Grand Lake 5-1, 2-1

Basile 3-3, 2-1

Merryville 2-4, 1-2

Gueydan 2-4, 1-2

Hamilton Christian 2-3, 0-3

Elton 0-6, 0-3

Friday's games

Hamilton Christian at Grand Lake

Oberlin at Elton

East Beauregard at Basile

Gueydan at Merryville

District 5-1A

Overall, District

Opelousas Catholic 6-0, 1-0

Westminster Christian 5-1, 1-0

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 4-2, 1-0

Sacred Heart 3-3, 0-1

St. Edmund 3-3, 0-1

North Central 1-5, 0-1

Friday's games

Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Sacred Heart at Westminster Christian

North Central at St. Edmund

District 8-1A

Overall, District

Vermilion Catholic 5-1, 1-0

Highland Baptist 3-3, 1-0

Central Catholic 2-3, 1-0

Centerville 5-1, 0-1

Covenant Christian 2-3, 0-1

Hanson Memorial 2-3, 0-1

Thursday's game

Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic

Friday's games

Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic

Centerville at Convenant Christian

