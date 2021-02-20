The Ascension Episcopal girls basketball team appears to have a shot to make some noise in the Division III playoffs with a strong group of seniors.
The Blue Gators haven’t enjoyed much postseason success in recent seasons, but they enter the playoffs with a 12-4 record and will be at hosting a Division III regional round as the No. 7 seed against No. 10-seeded St. Mary’s Academy.
Coach Alyssa Credeur said the Blue Gators can break through and secure a playoff win Monday afternoon.
“I’m feeling pretty confident,” Credeur said. “We’ve been getting practices in and are working on a few things. We have four seniors that have been in the program and are great leaders as well as a couple of sophomores. They’ve been putting in the work.
"There’s great team camaraderie, and the experienced seniors have led the team. We’ve seen a huge improvement due to these seniors. It’s been a great group this year.”
Those four seniors include Anna Kathryn Charbonnet, Annie Mouton, Camille Blanchard and Eliza Buxton and are complimented by sophomores MaddyJustice and Peyton Musso.
“AK Charbonnet, Annie Mouton and Camille Blanchard have been starting since their freshman year,” Credeur said. “They’ve helped build our program and made it what it is today. AK’s our point guard and is a great ball handler. Annie’s a great shooter and is a great threat from the outside, she’s been in the program since seventh grade.
"AK and Camille are great threats on defense. Payton’s our post, she’s a great rebounder. Maddy’s also a really good shooter and is a threat from the outside.”
The Blue Gators have played well on defense, and they will be tasked with locking down St. Mary’s strong guard duo Monday.
“We originally thought it was going to be Pope John Paul, so that’s who we were preparing for, but I think we’ll get the job done,” Credeur said. “We’ve just got to knock down shots and play well defensively. (St. Mary’s) has two guards we’ll have to stop, but I’m confident the girls can get it done. They’ve been allowing low scores this year.”
The Blue Gators have six of their 15 players also play soccer, including starters Charbonnet, Blanchard and Buxton, but the soccer/basketball group has excel in both sports.
“They’ve been going from one practice straight to the other all year and have done a phenomenal job doing that," Credeur said of the dual-sports players. Three of our five starters do both, so there’s been a lot of early morning and late afternoon practices.
"That’s the two sports they wanted to play, so it’s a lot October through February, but they don’t complain. They get it done. Luckily there’s been very little interference between games.”
The Blue Gators, like many teams, dealt with COVID-19 and had schedule changes throughout the season.
“At the beginning, we just didn’t know,” Credeur said. “Half the team had to quarantine in December. It was frustrating, and we had to postpone a bunch of games, so at times it was a logistical nightmare. It worked out, we only lost one game. The girls handled it well. They never showed signs of frustration. All in all, I’m just happy we got to play. I was worried we couldn’t finish, but I was grateful we got a decent amount of games in.”
The Blue Gators are scheduled to host St. Mary’s Monday at 5 p.m., and the winner will go on to face second-seeded Episcopal.
“We have heart, work ethic, passion and have a great group of girls,” Credeur said. “They have that athlete mentality and want to get it done. I believe they have what it takes and believe they’re a special group that have helped grow our program to where it is now. They’re up to the challenge to take on whoever and will give it all they got.”