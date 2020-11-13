Teurlings Catholic needed a challenge before going into the Division II volleyball championship.
It got what it was looking for in Vandebilt Catholic.
On their way to yet another 3-0 sweep, their fourth in as many postseason matches, the top-seeded Rebels faced their closest single set in three weeks with a 25-22 second set that forced the seven-time reigning champions to dig deep and finish out.
Teurlings turned it around in the third set with a decisive 25-9 rout to build momentum going into Saturday’s final against No. 2 St. Thomas More.
It was all a much-needed jolt to the system that gives coach Terry Hebert confidence his squad is exactly where it needs to be for the most important match of the year.
“I was actually glad we were tested in that second set,” Hebert said. “I didn’t want to go into tomorrow not being challenged and being pressed. (Vandebilt) made the comment about, ‘Sorry we couldn’t give you a better match,’ but that second set was awesome. That’s a much better team than what they played.”
Junior Regan Richey said the Rebels (23-2) were a little complacent in the second set, which led to Vandebilt forming a brief comeback.
Teurlings went up early in the second set, 11-4, but Vandebilt would not let go without a fight. After a back-and-forth second half of the set, the Terriers took the game by three points.
Richey said it took the entire team coming together to mentally push each other through to the win.
“In the final set we just talked to each other and said, ‘Hey guys, we can’t fuss at each other. We have to build each other up and do what we know,’ ” Richey said. “We prepared like we should, so we really just had to pick up the energy and pick up our skill level. That’s what got us through.”
For the second day in a row the Rebels were paced offensively by Cicily Hidalgo and Paige Guidry.
The duo hit 13 and 10 kills, combining for 40 kills between them over two matches at the Pontchartrain Center. Guidry, who returned to the court for the postseason after missing a month with a broken hand, added three blocks and a team-high 15 digs, as well.
Richey had three blocks and two aces as Teurlings dominated the service game.
“We’re headed (to the final) now,” Richey said. “I think we’re all in really good spirits. Practices have been going well. We’re all pushing each other. Mentally we’re all there, for sure. I think if we can all just stay up and stay positive then we should be good.”
Teurlings now turns its attention to district rival St. Thomas More on Saturday with an eighth consecutive state title on the line for the Rebels.
The Rebels and Cougars met once this year when Teurlings swept STM in three sets Oct. 20.
This is the third time in four years since Teurlings moved up to Division II it has met STM in the playoffs but the first in the final. Teurlings won both previous matches, including last year’s semifinal, 3-0.
“We need to just stay disciplined on our blocking and our defense and our decisions as a setter,” Hebert said. “Just eliminate our mistakes. We’re a good team, but when we start making mistakes two things happen: We give up points and we kind of focus on the mistakes and get down on ourselves. If we control the mistakes and stay focused, then I like our chances.”