Carencro Bears head coach Tony Courville has vivid memories when the Bears last won the state championship back in 1992.
That’s because Courville was on the Bears’ staff that season as the special teams coach. That unit was one of the best in the state, led by the powerful right leg of pioneer placekicker Wade Richey, who kicked in the NFL for seven seasons.
Courville ended up coaching at other schools besides Carencro until 2017 when he returned to the Bears as head coach. Now he finds himself in position to get back to the state title game this season, but he’ll have to take down a familiar foe in the Neville Tigers in order to do so.
The Bears entered the 1992 Class 5A championship game as underdogs against the Tigers and legendary head coach Charlie Brown, but the Bears prevailed and won their first state title after a 28-27 overtime victory.
“We set goals as a staff when I got there,” Courville said. “In three years, we wanted to win a state championship. We set it and we meant it. It (a state championship) had never happened at Carencro, but it was starting to trend in the right direction. We truly felt it. We were a young staff that was eager and motivated and had several great players.”
While the Bears were underdogs early on under head coach Mac Barousse, they had several talented players on the roster, led by sophomore quarterback Kevin Faulk, who would go on to the NFL along with Richey.
“I was just following the lead,” Richey said. “We had some really good leaders and team-oriented folks. After we had lost in ‘91, and on the bus ride home, we said we were going to win the championship next year. No one else thought so, but we sure believed it. The coaches and leadership knew where we were going, and I said, ‘I’m coming with you.’”
The Bears had an explosive offense with Faulk, which included All-State running back Derrick Beavers and powerful fullback Ernest Lazard.
“We had some great players in Kevin (Faulk), Derrick Beavers, Ernest Lazard and a big o-line led by Dexter Babineaux,” Courville said. “If you took one away, then the others would beat you. We were the same on defense and had the No. 1 kicker in the nation in Wade Richey. He kicked a 59-yard field goal and was 98 percent on touchbacks. In that offseason, that was the best team chemistry I’ve ever been around.”
The Bears had lost to the Tigers in the quarterfinals the year before, but the stage had been set for them to meet in the state championship after they ended up on opposite ends of the bracket.
“I have the ultimate respect for them (Neville),” Courville said. “We had lost to them the year before in ‘91 in the quarterfinals, which is where we found ourselves going into this year. That laid the foundation for coach Mac Barousse to start a winning tradition and sustain success. We had lost to them in ‘91, but it was a little different in ‘92 since the only way we could face them was in the Dome. We were fortunate to get them in the Dome, and we knew we were going to have to beat at least one, sometimes three of those blue bloods (Neville, Karr, Easton).”
Richey had suffered a sprained ankle the week before, but he was able to suit up and play through the pain against the Tigers in a contest in which every point counted.
“It was a mud fest, tough conditions,” Richey said. “I spent so much time trying to get to where I could kick, but I couldn’t even make it through walkthroughs the day prior. They got me taped up to where I could play, and to play under the lights where Morten Andersen kicked was special to me. Coach Barousse and coach Courville did a good job keeping us on task and had us thinking it was just another week.”
The Bears’ first state championship will always be remembered, and it made all the long hours worth it for Courville and the staff.
“It was an extremely gratifying feeling,” Courville said. “It’s a tremendous, great feeling knowing that the kids trusted in you, and to see that smile on their face makes it worth all the long hours. I spent more time with other people’s kids than my own kids. We put it in a lot of time, and when it comes together, it’s unbelievable.”
This year’s Bears squad appears built to make a title run, and they’ll have a shot to win it for the first time since 1992 if they can get past the Tigers on Friday night.
“For coach Courville to be there almost 30 years later as head coach and the game being so much different, it’s extremely meaningful,” Richey said. “I personally would love to see coach Courville and the guys go win this thing. I'm excited for them. We just played some really good football up there (in the Dome). We didn’t go in feeling intimidated — we just worried about what we could control."