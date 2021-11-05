If you ask any of Acadiana’s last seven opponents, each one would likely say they kind of already thought that was happening.
But after the Wreckin’ Rams finished off the regular season with a 45-8 road win over Lafayette High on Friday, senior running back Omiri Wiggins proclaimed it was time to get serious.
“After this game, we all have to lock in, because it’s playoff time,” Wiggins said. “It’s time to get serious. It’s time to focus and take everything seriously.”
No, the last seven weeks haven’t been the playoffs, but the Rams have certainly passed a good time – outscoring the opposition 351-69 to build that seven-game winning streak heading into the postseason.
“It feels good,” Wiggins said of the win streak. “In the beginning, it was kind of rough. We needed to play good championship teams, so we can be as good as we are now and be ready for the playoffs.”
Wiggins and the veer machine didn’t waste any time making a statement in this win. In eight possessions, the Rams scored six touchdowns, got a 32-yard field goal from Aidan Richard and fumbled once.
Keven Williams ended the first drive with a 32-yard touchdown run on his way to finishing with 93 yards and the score on 11 carries.
Wiggins ended the next three scoring drives with touchdown runs of 14, 20 and then 76 yards on a pitch play.
“The pitch game is more important than any other play in the play book,” Wiggins said. “The pitch game separates. Some teams think we’re going to dive and some other teams think we’re going to pass, but we also have a pitch game to help us.”
Wiggins finished the night with 150 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.
“Wiggins has run hard for the last three years,” AHS coach Matt McCullough said. “He had an ankle thing early that enabled him to not be as good as he is. The last three weeks, he’s run as hard as you can run.”
Acadiana’s depth was then displayed with freshman Russell Babineaux busting loose for a 23-yard touchdown run and then sophomore Ezekiel Hypolite added a 53-yard TD run to close out the scoring.
“Our backs are running hard,” McCullough said. “We’ve gotten better upfront. We had two sophomores at the beginning of the year and they’ve gotten better too.
We’ve improved a bunch since the beginning of the year.
“It’s always a good thing to go in after winning a bunch of games in a row. We just have to continue to prepare well, which I think we did. We had the best two weeks of practice and prepared well, and we’ve played well the last couple weeks because of it.”
Sophomore quarterback Ayden Trahan has improved – hitting two passes for 57 yards while executing the option game.
“Yeah, we knew we had a chance to be good offensively,” McCullough said. “Those sophomores upfront, we knew they had a chance to be good. We knew Ayden had a chance to run the offense well. We just wasn’t quite ready early against those really good defenses that we played.
“I think he’s ready to face that now and those guys upfront have gotten better like they do every year, especially those sophomores that needed some playing time.”
Defensively, the Rams didn’t give up any points until the Lions drove 72 yards on seven plays to get a 3-yard TD pass from Grayson Saunier to Ethan Jean with 2:01 left in the third.
“I think we played our best game last week and I think we played extremely hard tonight,” McCullough said of his defense. “We’re preparing better. We had some new guys lining up and keying their reads. They’ve gotten better. I think we’re playing as good a defense as we’ve played too.”