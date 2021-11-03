ABBEVILLE – Things can always be worse.
That’s kind of the approach the Vermilion Catholic Screamin’ Eagles’ football program took after starting the season a lot slower than they had hoped.
The Eagles, who a year ago reached the Division IV semifinals, began this season losing two of its first three games en route to posting a 2-3 overall record going into District 8-1A play.
“I felt like we did a good job in the first five games of the season considering the tough schedule that we played,” Eagles head coach Broc Prejean said. “As a coach, you expect to be 5-0, but I knew with our schedule we could play good football and still not have a winning record.”
But since the start of district play, the Eagles have been stellar evident by the fact they are in the midst of a four-game winning streak.
“Look, we took our lumps early,” Prejean said. “We had a little bit of learning curve, but the kids kept believing. When we were 2-3, they wrote on the board ‘7-3.’ They stayed the course.”
By doing so, the Eagles, who will travel to face Central Catholic of Morgan City at 7 p.m. on Thursday, have put themselves in position to win the district championship with a victory over CCMC.
“Over the years, Central Catholic has become a rivalry for VC,” Prejean said. “It’s actually pretty neat to be playing this game in Week 10 with the opportunity to win district.”
Central Catholic, which is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in district, have been just as hot – if not hotter – than the Eagles as they’ve won six games in a row after beginning the season 0-2.
“Central Catholic is well-coached and as a team, they are very similar to us,” Prejean said. “They do a lot of things offensively and that makes them tough to defend. They not only will push the football down the field, but they are capable of lining up and running the ball down your throat.”
While the Eagles have been putting up points offensively, it has been the play of their defense that has garnered the coaching staff’s attention.
“Defensively, we have been playing unbelievably good since the start of district,” Prejean said. “We knew our defense would be good, but they have been stepping up and playing at a very high level.”
And if they are going to accomplish the feat of winning the district crown, Prejean believes they will have to continue to excel in all three phases of the game.
“The tough schedule that we played before district is really starting to pay dividends now,” Prejean said. “It has prepared us for district. We have a chance to win the district championship. We don’t want to be the team who doesn’t get a sticker on the board for winning the district title.”