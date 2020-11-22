The Acadiana area didn’t receive any No. 1 seeds when the LHSAA released the bracket for the start of the nonselect school football brackets, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any favorites to reach the state finals.
In Division II, St. Thomas More settled for a No. 2 seed and receive a first-round bye.
In Division III, meanwhile, Notre Dame received a No. 3 seed and an opening-round bye as well.
Despite beating Notre Dame 42-21 on Oct. 30, Lafayette Christian was relegated to a No. 5 seed and also won’t have to play on Thanksgiving week because of several low seeds opting out to create an 11-team bracket.
The Knights (6-1) have outscored their seven opponents 316-49 during the regular season.
“It’s not easy to understand why we’re No. 5, but we’re not really worried about that,” LCA coach Jacarde Carter said. “At least we get a bye as well. But really, you have to beat everyone to win the state championship anyway, so we don’t really get caught up in all that.”
Also in that Division III bracket is No. 6 Ascension Episcopal (6-0), which will host No. 11 Northlake Christian (3-4) on Friday.
“I’m just pleased that we’re still playing,” AES coach Matt Desormeaux said. “During the whole year, I kind of have my doubts at times. I feel like our guys are playing really good football right now. I feel like we have a chance to play with anyone that we meet up with.
“As for (Northlake Christian), they look like a good team. I’m not very familiar with the teams that they’re playing, so it’s kind of hard to judge. They do a pretty good things on film, so it looks like we’ll have to play well to beat them.”
In Division IV, Vermilion Catholic followed a dominating 6-0 season with a No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 St. Frederick on Friday.
“We like where we’re at,” VC coach Broc Prejean said. “We’re glad to be having some home games for sure. We’re happy to be playing and happy that we’re playing Thanksgiving week after originally saying the private schools weren’t going to play this first week. I’m glad we’re playing for sure.”
In his first season as VC’s coach, the Eagles have remained as steady as usual.
“I think we’re on par with who they’ve been the last few years,” Prejean said. “These kids have been very consistent. These seniors have been pretty unstoppable since they walked through the door. Hopefully, we can just make that next step and get into the semifinals/finals round.”
If nothing else, St. Frederick’s offense will give VC’s defense a lot to prepare for.
“Played them a couple of years ago and they were young (VC won 50-0), so I’m sure that’s on their mind,” Prejean said. “They played Oak Grove to a 14-6 ballgame, so you’ve got to have a lot of respect for that. They do a lot. They’re going to be tough to prepare for with just so many formations. So we’ll have our hands full in the first week.”
Elsewhere, Teurlings Catholic (4-4) earned a home date and No. 8 seed after a late-season flourish, setting up a home game against No. 9 Thomas Jefferson (5-3).
Initially, it was going to be St. Louis, but Springfield had to forfeit all of its games and that shuffled the power rankings.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “I feel like we’ve got a chance. We’ve been scoring a lot of points and playing good defense. We got six takeaways (Friday against Northside). We’ve just got a lot of confidence right now.
“(After losing to Carencro, Westgate and St. Thomas More) The season could have easily gone in the other direction. I think our kids know we’ve got a good team. They know we’ve got a chance to make some noise. We just have to try to keep improving.”
Back to Division IV, it appeared for a while Saturday that St. Edmund and Catholic-Pointe Coupee would have to meet again Friday after the Hornets beat the Blue Jays in the District 5-1A title game in Eunice 35-21 this past Friday.
Instead No. 10 St. Edmund (5-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (6-2).