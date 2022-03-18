St. Thomas More wrapped up the District 5-4A softball championship with an emphatic 28-1 rout of Carencro on Thursday at STM.
The 13-6 Cougars completed 5-4A play with a 4-0 record and won their district games by an average score of 19-1.
"It's a goal every year to win the district," coach Andria Waguespack said. "You want to be the best in your district, and you can't take that for granted. Now, we can check that box and move onto the next goal."
The game was shortened to three innings after the Cougars scored nine runs in the first inning and 19 in the second. STM pitcher Ava Prejean (7-2) allowed only one hit with four strikeouts.
Top hitters for the Cougars included UL commitment Gabbie Stutes (3 for 4, HR, four RBIs), Claudia Billedeaux (3 for 3, double, homer, five RBIs), Addison Lafferty (2 for 2, HR, three RBIs) and Ari Townsend (3 for 3, triple, two RBIs).
"Without a doubt, it was one of our best performances," Waguespack said. "We came out determined to set the pace. Top to bottom, we hit the ball really hard. We also put it in spots (Carencro) wasn't. You like to see your kids do that — read the defense and hit the ball where it's pitched."
Townsend leads the team with a .554 average and 32 runs scored. Stutes, a junior, is hitting .426 with 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Stutes' sister, freshman Kennedy Stutes, is hitting .421 with eight doubles.
"When (Kennedy) got her first home run a couple of weeks ago, it was a proud sister moment," Gabbie Stutes said. "Our whole lineup hit well tonight, and everybody that came in (off the bench) also got hits."
Gabbie Stutes, who recently committed to the Ragin' Cajuns, has seen action at almost every position.
"Gabbie is the first one here and the last one to leave," Waguespack said. "Everything that kid gets, she works hard for and deserves.
"I've known her since she was eight years old. She always said she was going to be a Ragin' Cajun. Everybody told her she was too little. She had a lot of doubters, but she just kept working. Now she has the opportunity to play at the next level, and we're just blessed to have her."
The Cougars have been forced to deal with recent injuries to Meredith Fontenot, who was hitting .538, along with power hitter Akili Greene and Emma Bailey (.531).
"We had three injuries in three days," Waguespack said. "But we've had some freshmen really step up, show up, compete and give you everything they have. They just show up and work and have made us a better team. We've been living and dying with our young ones, who are all about doing whatever is needed.
Remy Guins, who went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored on Thursday, is one of the star freshmen, along with Lafferty and Kennedy Stutes.
Senior right fielder Grace Lapeyrouse made a spectacular diving catch for the final out against Carencro.
"That was big," Gabbie Stutes said of Lapeyrouse's acrobatic catch. "Grace has made a couple catches like that. It impresses me every time."
STM will tune up for the playoffs with a seven-game stretch highlighted by game against Class 5A No. 2 Pineville (17-1), No. 8 Sam Houston, Class 3A No. 2 Brusly (15-1), No. 8 Kaplan and Division IV No. 2 Opelousas Catholic.
Brooklyn Poullard doubled and scored for Carencro (7-4, 1-2).