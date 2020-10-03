WEST MONROE – This was one game Carencro coach Tony Courville is sure glad he scheduled.
The late fill-in game for his Golden Bears turned out to be one for the ages with a 16-0 road win over West Monroe on Friday in the season opener.
It was the first time West Monroe had been shut out in the regular season since 2005 and the first time overall since Central did it 14-0 in the 2013 playoffs.
“I thought we could go up there and win, but I never dreamed we could shut them out,” Courville said. “I have tremendous respect for their program. But basically yeah, we were able to beat them at their own game. We were more physical than they were.”
Carencro’s defense limited West Monroe to seven first downs and 113 total yards.
“Our defensive front just controlled the line of scrimmage,” Courville said. “Our line just did a remarkable job.”
The Bears jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead when Ryan Perry caught a 12-yard TD pass from Tavion Faulk. Gavion Royer made it a two-possession game in the third quarter with a 36-yard field goal, before Traylon Prejean’s 43-yard run wrapped up the scoring.
Prejean finished with 113 yards on 21 carries. Carencro finished with 205 total yards.
“They’ve got a dominant defensive front too and they did an excellent job of changing fronts on us,” Courville said. “Almost every snap was a different front.”