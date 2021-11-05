Lafayette Christian Academy Knights’ backup junior quarterback Daejon Sinegal led his team to victory over the Welsh Greyhounds 49-13 Friday night.
Sinegal took over the LCA’s starting sophomore quarterback Jujan Johnson after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter took Johnson out of the game.
“I was ready,” Sinegal said, knowing he was going into the game after Johnson’s injury.
Sinegal was very successful after taking over for Johnson early in the game. Sinegal threw six passes and completed four of them for a total of 101 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.
Sinegal attributed hard work to his success Friday night.
“Hard work,” Sinegal said. “Practice hard, work hard and just stay ready for your opportunity.”
LCA’s head coach Trev Faulk echoed what Sinegal said.
“Deajon did a phenomenal job tonight stepping in,” Faulk said. “He practices hard every week and gets good reps.
Sinegal and Johnson competed for the starting quarterback position in the off-season according to Faulk which Johnson ended up winning.
“Him (Sinegal) and Jujuan competed this summer for the job,” Faulk said. “It speaks a lot to Daejon’s character to make sure he is always prepared and ready to go.”
Johnson still supported Sinegal after leaving the game early with an injury.
“We love each other,” Sinegal said. “Even though we compete for the same spot we are still brothers and we love each other at the end of the day.”
LCA had multiple players catch passes for them tonight but only two caught touchdown passes.
Senior receiver Darian Riggs and junior receiver Alex Beard each caught a touchdown pass in Friday’s game. Riggs also had 100 receiving yards Friday night.
“Having so many guys in the pass game really makes us versatile,” Faulk said. “Makes it really difficult for defenses to key onto one guy.”
LCA’s running attack was also efficient in Friday’s game scoring four of their seven touchdowns running the ball.
LCA’s junior running back Luke Aragona led the team with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Dedrick Celestine also scored a touchdown Friday night for a nice boom and zoom combo for LCA.
“He’s (Aragona) tough kid,” Faulk said. “Hard-nosed runner and does a good job of finding creases to get extra yards. (Dedrick) Celestine is more of a speed guy and he had some good runs tonight as well.”
On defense, LCA did not allow Welsh to score until seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. LCA’s defense was also able to contribute on the scoreboard as well.
LCA junior linebacker Tyler Charles recovered a fumble in the first quarter that he returned for a touchdown.
“It was a combination of good game planning and being ready to play, '' Faulk said. “Our defensive staff did an excellent job tonight putting kids in a great position to be successful. We also have a lot of talented players so it looks good when they are able to execute and make plays for us.”
Both LCA and Welsh’s regular season has concluded with the playoff schedule set to be released at 11 a.m. Sunday.