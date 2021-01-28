Highland Baptist had just handed Hanson Memorial its first defeat in District 8-1A competition on Tuesday, but you would never know from looking at Marin Barras' face.
Despite scoring 14 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a 46-31 victory, Barras was in tears.
"It was just stressful because usually I'm the leader of the team," she said. "I felt like I didn't do much. After the game, I felt like I didn't do my best, but my younger teammates stepped up.
"Like the freshman (M'Kiyiah Olivier) and her sister (seventh-grader Yvette Olivier). They covered for me. That made me feel good."
That's just Marin Barras.
"Even with all the individual accolades she's received, her mindset is all about the school and the team," Highland principal Tim Sensley said. "She takes time to spend with the younger kids. They look up to her, and it's very rewarding to see."
Earlier this month, the senior became the first player in school history to score 1,000 points. She has led the Lady Bears to a 15-4 record and the current No. 2 ranking in Division IV.
"Marin Barras is a rare gem," Sensley said. "She works hard in the classroom with a near-perfect GPA. She's in the Beta Club. Her accolades in the arena of athletics speak for themselves. She was the first state champion in the discus in the history of the school."
As a sophomore, Barras easily took first place in the discus at the Class 1A state outdoor track and field meet with a throw for 112 feet. In softball two years ago, she batted .560.
"She was all-state volleyball, all-state basketball," Sensley said. "She's a great softball player. So Marin is one of those kids you just love to have in your program. I'm happy she'll be starting a new chapter in life, but I hate to see her leave our school.
"Marin Barras is the most decorated athlete to ever come through Highland Baptist Christian School. She's going to leave a legacy. The last two years, she's been the Female Athlete of the Year at the school, and she'll leave here with that distinction as a sophomore, junior and senior."
Barras was named to the Acadiana Advocate All-Metro volleyball team after leading the Lady Bears to the regional round of the Division V playoffs. She recorded 401 kills, 285 digs, 48 aces and 13 blocks on the season.
"She always brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the court," Highland volleyball coach Bridgette Boudreaux said. "She puts in the extra work and always knows that she has to improve, so she asks a lot of questions.
"She wants to improve and will do whatever it takes. Her senior year, I sat down with her and told her that we're not trying to help you be the best high school athlete you can be, we're trying to get you ready for college."
Boudreaux raved about Barras' ability to lead the team.
"This year, we chose her as a captain, not only to handle some things behind the scenes, but to always be the one who had a stable head, was able to keep control and focus the whole time," Boudreaux said.
"She's really good at motivating everybody on the team and keeping them centered on what they need to accomplish. She's also not afraid to fail, so she's the perfect leader by example. She goes out and does anything you ask of her the first time."
Barras says her favorite sport changes, depending on the season.
"I usually like whatever sport I'm currently playing because it's in the moment," she said.
After helping Highland to the quarterfinals in basketball last year, Barras is averaging close to 20 points per game in her last prep campaign.
"She is so composed," Highland basketball coach Carol Sensley said. "She's smart. I'll tell you what. They talk about 'feeding the beast,' when they announce her name during the starting lineups.
"She answers that call, day in and day out, and that's with two or three people guarding her. She finds a way, and I have been blessed to have coached a kid like that. Those kind don't come around. She finds a way to stand out."
Carol Sensley said that the underclassmen all look to Barras for guidance.
"She's the mama of the team," Sensley said. "Those girls look up to her, and she's one to look up to. You never have to worry about her not doing her job, even in practice.
"She's a joy. She's fun to be around. She leads the younger kids. She cheers them, gives them a pep talk when necessary. She goes to them and challenges them. You don't see that, and it's no mistake that she's in the situation she's in."
Barras is undecided about her plans for college.
"I've gotten a scholarship offer to a junior college in Alabama for volleyball," she said. "I wanted to go to UL because it's close to home and I could maybe throw the discus over there. I'm still on edge (about the uncertainty of it all)."
"With COVID, it's been hard for college coaches to get out and see people," Boudreaux added. "And we're a small school, which makes it a little difficult to get the exposure she deserves. Basketball helped that a little bit. I know she loves basketball, but I don't think that would be her go-to sport for college."
Barras is not only the best athlete to come through Highland Baptist, she might also be the most popular student at the school.
"She has an awesome presence on campus," Tim Sensley said. "She's very loving. To top it off, she was the homecoming queen this past year. She's loved and revered by our students. I just like her humility. It's something that's rare."