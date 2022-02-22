WESTWEGO – For the first time since 2013, the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars’ basketball program are headed back to the state finals.
The Lady Cougars continued their impressive run Tuesday by defeating the Vandebilt Catholic Lady Terriers 49-28 to advance to the Division II championship.
“It’s great for these girls,” Lady Cougars head coach Stephen Strojny said about returning to the state finals. “I think the glory in coaching is letting your kids experience it. It definitely didn’t look like we were going to be here in November.”
Junior forward AC Froehlich, who has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor for the Lady Cougars throughout the season, turned in another stellar performance against the Lady Terriers as she nearly recorded a triple-double in the victory.
Froehlich scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed 21 rebounds (15 defensive) and blocked nine shots in just under 28 minutes of play.
STM, who improved to 25-7 on the season, will attempt to win their first state title since 2012 when they won the second of back-to-back, when they face No. 1-seed St. Louis at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Alario Center.
It will be a rematch of last season’s state semifinals, in which St. Louis won 48-41. St. Louis, who are the defending Division II state champions, defeated Ben Franklin 61-35 in the semis Tuesday to return to the finals for a fourth consecutive season.
In addition to Froehlich, Sophie Perkins contributed with 14 points, four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and a steal for the Lady Cougars.
“I think Sophie realized at one point there wasn’t anyone on the court that could guard her,” Strojny said. “So, we just kind of got out of the way and let her do her thing.”
The Lady Terriers (24-4) saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end as they loss for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021. Vandebilt Catholic, who played without their leading scorer Makayla Charles, struggled offensively in the game as they shot 11 of 70 from the field. Charles, a freshman averaging a team-high 20 points per game, missed the game with a knee injury.
Tyanna Stewart was the lone Lady Terrier to score double figures as she finished with a team-high 10 points and four rebounds, while Charles’ twin sister Mackensie chipped in with seven points, 14 rebounds (10 offensive), three steals and two blocks.
“We would have loved for Makayla to play,” Strojny said, “because we want to play teams at full strength. But we weren’t at full strength either.”
STM, which has now won 10 consecutive games, have yet to allow an opposing team to score 30 points in the playoffs.
“The plan was to kind of bury them early,” Strojny said. “We notice somethings on film that we were able to exploit. … The game plan worked.”