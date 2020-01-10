NEW IBERIA — Although Westgate senior Kayshon Boutte already signed with LSU last month, the state's top-ranked football prospect is still busy.
For starters, he led all receivers during the Under Armour All-American game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando last week.
The 6-foot, 185-pound wideout caught seven passes for 73 yards and was prominently mentioned by recruiting sites as one of the most impressive players during the week of practice and the game itself.
"I had fun. I just played my role and tried to make an impact in the game," Boutte said. "With me, I'm never relaxed. I always feel like I have something to prove, so every rep or chance I get I'm going to go at it.
"It was good competition. With the top receivers there, you knew that if you slacked up, you weren't going to play because there are people behind you that can get the job done."
Boutte is already the No. 1 football prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports' Composite. The final recruiting rankings from services such as 247Sports and Rivals haven't been compiled, however, making it possible that Boutte could add a fifth star to his recruiting profile.
"I feel like I should be a five-star, but I'll never be satisfied," he said. "I'll always grind like I have zero stars."
With all the postgame accolades given Boutte has received, one particular story has generated a lot of discussion.
In that article, a national recruiting analyst said that Boutte would be the beneficiary of a rankings boost but was skeptical about whether he has five-star speed.
"I would invite them to come to one of Kayshon's meets," said Westgate track and field coach Philip Guidry. "He was fifth in the country in the 200-meter dash last year. In the 100, he ran a 10.97.
"He's also very good in the 60-meter dash. I don't know what they consider to be five-star speed, but he's very elite. He can run pretty fast."
This weekend, Westgate kicks off the indoor track season in Baton Rouge.
"We're going to the LSU High School Indoor Classic on Saturday," Guidry said. "A lot of the meet is composed of club teams from Texas as well as schools in Louisiana.
"Next week, we're going to Houston for the Carl Lewis Invitational on Friday and Saturday. In Louisiana, there's no indoor 200-meter dash at the state level. That's why we go to Houston to qualify."
Guidry said Boutte could place first in the nation in the 200 when Westgate travels to New York City in mid-March for the New Balance Nationals.
"I think he's capable of winning the New Balance Nationals if he goes and does what he's capable of doing," Guidry said. "He's growing. His physical maturation has improved, so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do."
It's possible that Boutte could be a multi-sport athlete at LSU.
"We've discussed him running track in college with LSU," Guidry said. "I'm going to talk with coach (Dennis) Shaver, the track and field coach there. We'll be talking with them, and once they see the times that we run, I'm sure they'll probably be able to discuss that further with Kayshon.
"Every day at practice, these guys are running college-level workouts. I think it would be a smooth transition for him because the type of stuff he's doing now is similar to what he would be doing in college. I bring that energy to practice and expect that back from them, and they produce every day."