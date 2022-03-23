Below are the Acadiana area's best high school track and field performances of the season, through March 18, from meets staffed by or reported to The Advocate. Verifiable revisions may be sent to Kevin Foote at kfoote@theadvocate.com.
BOYS
RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1, Kohen Beavers, Carencro, 10.85. 2, Melvin Boutte, Westgate, 11.01. 3, Devin Walton, LCA, 11.17. 4, Jordan Doucet, Westminster, 11.13. 5, Gabe Clement, KAP, 11.17.
200 - 1, Cameron Spencer, Westgate, 2117. 2, Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 22.28. 3, Kolen Beavers, Carencro, 22.48. 4, Devin Walton, LCA, 22.58. 5, Parker James, Westminster, 22.83.
400 - 1, Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 49.11. 2, Emery Taylor, Lafayette, 51.66. 3, Landon Meche, Ascension, 51.50. 4, Andrew Parker, Acadiana, 53.20. 5, Davion Hill, Westgate, 52.31.
800 - 1, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 2:01.61. 2, Landon Meche, Ascension, 2:02.09. 3, Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 2:03.68. 4, Ethan Aucoin, Northwest, 2:06.10. 5, Tommy Thomas, Northside, 2:08.15.
1600 - 1, Tre Quan Francis, Westgate, 4:40.40. 2, Connor Irwin, Southside, 4:41.18. 3, Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 4:43.82. 4, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 4:45.52. 5, Jacob Gondren, Lafayette, 4:58.29.
3200 - 1, Connor Irwin, Southside, 10:33.74. 2, Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 10:45.71. 3, Jacob Gondren, Lafayette, 10:49.11. 4, Bailey Tassin, David Thibodaux, 10:50.52.
110H - 1, Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 15.07. 2, Cameron Spencer, Westgate, 15.62. 3, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 15.63. 4, Rondrey Mitchell, Eunice, 16.17.
300H - 1, Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 40.38. 2, Jaworski Joseph, Highland, 41.01. 3, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 42.44. 4, Chase, Comeaux, 42.80. 5, Jayden Wilson, Northside, 44.34.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1. Westgate, 42.68. 2, Acadiana, 43.77. 3, Carencro, 43.81. 4, Comeaux, 44.09. 5, Teurlings, 44.13.
4x200 - 1, Westgate, 1:28.37.7. 2, Carencro, 1:30.38. 3, Breaux Bridge, 1:31.51. 4, Comeaux, 1:32.85. 5, Acadiana, 1:35.94.
4x400 - 1, Loreauville, 3:36.05. 2, Acadiana, 3:38.64, 3 Breaux Bridge, 3:40.36. 4, Lafayette, 3:41.87. 5, Teurlings, 3:42.25.
4x800 - 1, Carencro, 8:37.96. 2, Teurlings, 8:51.08. 3, Westgate, 8:52.06. 4, Lafayette, 8:52.08. 5, Erath, 8:54.02.
FIELD EVENTS
SP - 1, Micah Miller, LCA, 50-4. 2, Cy Newland, Teurlings, 46-2. 3, Nicholas McGee, Highland, 45-5. 4, Wesley Moore, Northwest, 44-7. 5, Ryan Kimbell, Southside, 44-1.
DIS - 1, Micah Miller, LCA, 158-6. 2, Richard Seymour, STM 139-7/ 3, Abrahim Allam, Lafayette, 137-8.5. 4, Haywood Gallien, Northwest, 131-0. 5, Ryan Kimbell, Southside, 129-9.5.
JAV - 1, Richard Seymour, STM, 179-8. 2, Jordan Monroe, Eunice, 165-11. 3, Rone Hebert, N. Vermilion, 148-6. 4, Will Berry, Comeaux, 142-8.5. 5, Keagan Dugas, Northside, 141-4.
LJ - 1, Dylan Sonnier, Southside, 22-1. 2, Jordan Doucet, Westgate, 21-8.5. 3, Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 21-7.5. 4, Kameron Levier, OC, 21-1.75. 5. Michael Berry, VP, 20-11.
TJ - 1, Everette Prejean, Northside, 45-2.75. 2, Dylan Sonnier, Southside, 44-10.5. 3, Joni Martin, Carencro, 42-3.25. 4, Landon Baptiste, Southside, 42-6.5. 5, Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 42-2.25.
HJ - 1, Landon Baptiste, SS; Zaid Landry, Westgate; Kealon Phillips, Breaux Bridge; Kameron Levier, OC, 6-2.
PV - 1, Jonathan Woods, STM, 14-0. 2, Gabriel Dupre, LCA; Lucas Owens, Acadiana Renaissance, 13-0. 3, Braxton Hebert, Cecilia, 12-6.
GIRLS
RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1, Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 12.758. 2, Maci Gautro, Acadiana Renaissance, 12.61. 3, Aiden Breaux, Lafayette 12.67. 4, Halli Seymour, Rayne; Jade Lewis, N. Vermilion, 12.71. 5, Paulique Landry, NISH, 12.76.
200 - 1., Quincy Simon, Northside, 25.95. 2, Aiden Breaux, Lafayette, 26.63. 3, Breshanna Charles, LAF, 26.66. 4, Asia Ferguson, NW, 27.00 5 Zirra Wilson, Northside, 27.30.
400 - 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 1:00.26. 2, Daija Bickham, Lafayette, 1:01.07. 3, Ayden Brown, ESA, 1:02.005. 4, Kayliie Anderson, LCA, 1:02.20. 5, Amiyah Decuire, OC, 1:02.90.
800 - 1, Ayden Brown, ESA, 2:23.78. 2, Belle Biggerstaff, Ascension, 2:27.32. 3, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 2:33.46. 4, Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 2:33.88. 5, Peyton Sievers, Midland, 2:33.88.
1600 - 1, Amber Brown, ESA, 5:31.65. 2, Lexi Guidry, TC, 5:37.34. 3, Peyton Sievers, Midland, 5:38.65. 4, Sarah Godley, Ascension, 5:44.82.
3200 - 1, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:19.85. 2, Peyton Sievers, Midland, 12:21.44. 3, Sarah Godley, Ascension, 12:32.99. 4, Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 12:40.27. 5, Grace French, David Thibodaux, 12:50.17.
100H - 1, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 15.06. 2, Destiny Hoover, LAF, 17.21. 3, Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 17.48. 4, Kendalyn Morgan, Ascension, 17,52.
300H - 1, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 46.57. 2, Amelie Dupuis, TC, 48.93. 3, Destiny Hoover, Lafayette, 49.30. 4, Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 50.14. 5, Kylie Morgan, Teurlings, 51.58.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1, Lafayette, 49.37. 2, Teurlings, 50.17. 3, Breaux Bridge, 51.03. 4, Northside, 51.89. 5, Northwest, 51.90.
4x200 - 1, Northside, 1:42.41. 2, Lafayette,1:44.69. 3, Teurlings, 1:47.25. 4, Northwest, 1:48.24. 5, Breaux Bridge, 1:48.72.
4x400 - 1, Northside, 4:09.15. 2, Teurlings. 4:16.70. 3, Lafayette, 4l19.30, 4, North Vermilion, 4:33.30. 5, Beau Chene, 4:33.46.
4x800 - 1, Lafayette, 10:22.33. 2, Ascension Episcopal, 11:00.53. 3, St. Thomas More, 1106.18. 4, Erath, 11:12.88.
FIELD EVENTS
SP - 1, 1, Johna Lewis, N. Vermilion, 36-0. 2, Reece Grossie, Lafayette, 35-6. 3, Kaitlyn Washington, LCA, 35-1. 4, Bethany Wells, N. Vermilion, 34-8. 5. Anne Davis, STM, 34-2. 5, 2.2.5.
DIS 1, Reece Grossie, Lafayette, 110-1. 2, Kaitlyn Washington, LCA, 107-10.5. 3, Johna Lewis, N. Vermilion, 104-6. 4, Lauren Mouton, Carencro, 100-7.
JAV - 1, Misty Dailey, Church Point, 129-0. 2, LaAsia Brown, N. Vermilion,108-1. 3, Jenna Gibson, N. Vermilion, 106-4. 5, Gracie Tierney, STM, 101-4.