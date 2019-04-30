YOUNGSVILLE — Academy of the Sacred Heart had two of the day’s low rounds and used those scores to rally from behind and claim the girls’ Division II team title Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Grace Jin posted a 3-over 77 and teammate Cassidy Lambert had a 5-over 79 for Academy of the Sacred Heart’s two counting scores. The team 156 Tuesday total gave them a two-day 316 score and an eight-stroke win over first-day leader Episcopal-Baton Rouge, which entered Tuesday’s final round over the 5,679-yard par-74 Les Vieux Chenes course with a two-shot lead.
Carly Whittington of Lacassine had the day’s low round with a 2-over 76 after shooting a 72 in Monday’s opening around, and her even-par 148 total gave her the individual title. She finished two strokes ahead of Liza Lepeyre of Newman, who lost out in a playoff for the title last year and took her second straight runner-up finish with a 150 score.
Riely Heaslip of Episcopal finished third at 156 and defending individual champion Lambert finished fourth at 157. Jin was one spot behind her in fifth place at 159, giving Academy of the Sacred Heart two of the top five individual finishers.
Whittington had three birdies in the final round and took the individual lead when Lepeyre had five bogeys in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her round. Lepeyre had four birdies in Tuesday’s final round.
Newman finished third in the team competition with a 327 score and defending Division II champion Lacassine was fourth at 378.