The best compliment you can give former St. James, Cecilia and Beau Chene head coach James Waguespack is that he was an old-school coach.
Indeed, Waguespack learned the tricks to his trade generations ago and applied them expertly for more than four decades.
On Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge, Waguespack will be recognized for his successful coaching career upon his official induction into the LHSAA Hall of Fame.
“I’m excited about it,” Waguespack said. “I can’t believe I’m in, coming from a little town like St. James. I was nominated about five years ago and didn’t hear anything, so I just figured I didn’t make it and kind of forgot about it. I figured I just didn’t have all the credentials it took to get in.
“I found out just before Mardi Gras. When they called me, I couldn’t believe it.”
Waguespack finished with a career record of 231-145, including two state championships, with stops at his alma mater St. James (1970-81), Cecilia (1987-2002) and Beau Chene (2002-2012).
“I’ve been very fortunate to have some people around me,” Waguespack said. “I had a lot of talented players and some great coaches.”
One of the aspects of his career Waguespack cherished the most is having the same defensive coordinator during his entire head coach stint at both St. James in Allen Hymel and Cecilia in Lowell “Pee Wee” Guidry.
“They both taught me so much about defense and the things they taught me helped me as a coach on offense,” Waguespack said.
Ironically, Waguespack’s biggest offensive influence was St. James head coach Harold Waguespack, no relation, who coached him in the eighth and ninth grades.
“I ran those same plays at Cecilia and Beau Chene that I ran all those years before at St. James,” Waguespack said. “We just used a lot more formations at Cecilia and Beau Chene, but really it was the same plays.”
In fact, it was coach Waguespack and convinced a tiny little middle schooler that he could play high school football.
“He convinced me that I could play football even though I weighed 90 pounds and all the kids laughed at me when I went out for football,” Waguespack said. “He told me, ‘Look, you can outrun all of those suckers.’ ”
His coach was right. Waguespack played on a state title team in 1959 at St. James, where he began his coaching career in 1966 and then his head coaching career in 1970.
“In my first 10 years of coaching, we had three coaches for all the sports,” Waguespack said. “I coached basketball. I didn’t know anything about basketball, but the (head) basketball coach told me what to do and I did it and I enjoyed it.”
It was in those glory days that Waguespack most enjoyed being a coach.
“I enjoyed it the most when everybody had two or three or four coaches and everybody was doing the same thing,” he contended. “Football has changed so much. it’s unbelievable.
“Really, I don’t think I could coach today.”
For a lot of reasons.
Like so many old-school coaches, Waguespack was a man of intense routine and hard-core beliefs.
His players practiced in full uniform every week from Monday through Thursday.
“Nobody’s doing that anymore,” he said. “A lot of times, our scrimmages were better than the football games on Friday night.”
He doesn’t like the way film is broken down these days and he doesn’t like the increased size of the staffs in this era.
“I never did like having a lot of coaches,” Waguespack said. “You could never get everybody to agree on everything.”
For road games, he never changed his routine. For road games, his team would leave school by 1:30.
“Even if we were just going to Breaux Bridge,” he said.
For home games, his players never left school. He’d feed them at school and get them to rest before the game. He still enjoys memories of rolling basketballs out on the gym floor for the opposing teams that showed up early to their school and met in the gym on game days in hopes of wearing them out before the game that night.
“I don’t know if it ever made a difference, but it was funny,” he laughed.
Among the greatest players Waguespack ever coached were former LSU standout Rydell Malancon at St. James, as well as such Cecilia High stars as Jamaican Dartez and Jack Williams.
“He (Malancon) just had a knack for the football that you can’t coach,” Waguespack said. “He was a coach on the field. He was allowed to change the plays on the field just like Jack (Williams) was at Cecilia.”
But of all the teams he ever coached, none are more special in his heart to this day than the 1995 Cecilia Bulldogs, who beat St. James, Evangel and Karr to win the state championship.
“That 1995 Cecilia team was just so special,” Waguespack said. “After losing Jamaican (Dartez), Jack (Williams) and all those guys, nobody thought that team could win a state championship. To this day, I don’t know how they did it. We had three teams at Cecilia better than that team, but they did it.”