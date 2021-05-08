CROWLEY After 13 innings of futility at the plate between Friday’s 9-4 loss and six innings of Saturday’s second game against No. 9-seed Holy Savior Menard, it turned out all No. 1-seed Notre Dame needed was its back against the wall.
Maybe it was the pressure of potentially sweeping Division III’s top-seed. Maybe the well of grit ran deeper for the Pios.
Maybe it was divine intervention due to an unlikely hero’s morning plans.
Whatever it was, Notre Dame used a three-run top of the seventh inning to steal victory from defeat’s clutches in a 3-2 win over Menard in game two, and used that momentum to run-rule the Eagles 10-0 in five innings of the rubber match to advance to this week’s state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
They will play No. 4-seed St. Thomas Aquinas at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Field 41 in the Division III semifinals.
“We’re going to get some rest (the next couple of days), and then we’ve gotta come out on fire,” Notre Dame head coach Chris Stephens said. “Because we can’t play six (bad) innings against STA and expect to come out on top. We’re going to try to put some pressure on them early and do what we like to do.”
Notre Dame found itself flummoxed through most of the first game by Menard starter Cooper Scott, who’d limited the Pios to three hits heading into the seventh inning.
When the seventh inning was led off by pinch hitter Austin Doucet’s single, it came after an extended break for Doucet and, strangely enough, his making Confirmation in the Roman Catholic Church.
“(Doucet) got confirmed this morning and hadn’t hit in maybe three weeks, and we thought he was a small target to (pitch) to,” Stephens said. “He got out there, got two strikes and did what we wanted him to do. He gets the hit to start the rally. I can’t tell you how proud I am for all of that.”
Doucet’s hit was followed by two Menard errors before senior Dom Thibodeaux’s 2-RBI double put the Pios over the top to take the win.
“He’s been our rock all year long,” Stephens said of Thibodeaux.
The late game two rally was the springboard for the run-rule win in the deciding game.
In the third game, the Pios rode a seven-run second inning to take early control.
The Pios sent 13 batters to the plate, pounded out six hits and forced two Menard errors in that inning alone and never looked back.
“Things just started going,” Stephens said. “The starter was missing inside a little and our guys aren’t going to move. We’ll take the hit by pitch all day long.”
Those runs provided plenty insurance for senior starter Ethan Menard, who allowed only three hits in the game three win.
“He’d struggled some in the middle of the season,” Stephens said. “We started stretching him out last week to four-inning work. He came out and pitched a great game today. I thought we threw well all weekend, despite the mistakes that caused (Friday’s) loss.”