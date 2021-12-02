No one can predict the development of a student-athlete once they arrive on campus. However, the prevailing belief is that with hard work and determination, the sky is the limit on what they can achieve.

Take Fitzgerald West, for instance, who arrived at Lafayette Christian Academy as a 13-year-old eighth-grader.

Since then, he's epitomized the meaning of student-athlete. West has excelled in the classroom evident by his 3.8 grade-point average, as well as on the football field where he has earned a scholarship to LSU.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Fitz,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “It has been so much fun to watch him grow up. It has been quite a journey to see him then – as a 13-year-old – to now. I’ve enjoyed every step of the way.”

Before he departs to embark on a new journey, West, who will graduate later this month and enroll at LSU in January, has one final step to take with the Knights as they prepare to face St. Charles for the Division III state championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

If successful, the Knights’ program will join John Curtis as the only two schools in state history to win five consecutive football state titles. John Curtis won the Class 4A state title in 2004, before winning the 2A championship from 2005 to 2008. LCA won Division IV state titles in 2017 and 2018, before winning the Division III state championships each of the past two seasons.

“I’d say it is surprising, but definitely well-deserved because of all the hard work we have put in over the years,” West said about the amount of team success enjoyed by the Knights in the past five seasons. “It has truly been a blessing to be apart of everything we have accomplished.”

In addition to LCA making history, the starter since his eighth-grade season would become the first player in the state to win five football state titles in his career.

“Our senior class has chosen the motto this year of wanting to be legendary,” West said. “Winning a fifth straight state championship would put the icing on the cake. To win five state championships and to know that I’ve played in all five of them would really be something special.”

“It is a tremendous blessing for anybody to have the opportunity to compete for one state championship, let alone five in a row,” Faulk said. “He has been here for the adversity, the trying times, but he has also been here for a whole lot of the ups. I have a lot of love for this kid, and I would like nothing more than to send him and the rest of our seniors out with one more win.”

A win that would prove to be a fitting conclusion to West’s storied prep football career.

“Fitz is one of the foundational pieces to what we have been able to build here,” Faulk said. “Winning a state championship would be a very fitting way for him to go out. There would be no better way for him to go out than on top.”

The 6-2, 310-pound West, a three-time all-district and two-time all-state selection, admits he couldn’t have envisioned enjoying so much team and individual success when he enrolled at LCA five years ago.

“When I came here in eighth grade, I didn’t think about accomplishing any of this,” West said. “I was just out there playing football. It probably wasn’t until my sophomore year when I started thinking about maybe I can play in college. To see all the championships, we’ve won and to receive all the awards and accolades that I’ve received, it has truly been a blessing.”

Known for being a kid of high character as well as for his work ethic, West’s success doesn’t come as a surprise to Faulk.

“Fitz is a good kid,” Faulk said. “He is the kind of kid who wants to do everything right. He has a great work ethic, and his football IQ is really high. God made him 6-2 and he has worked extremely hard to get down from 330 when he arrived to 310. But when you combine the physical traits with the work ethic and determination, you get the special package that he is.”

While he could be remembered for making history with a fifth state title, West admits he’d prefer being remembered for “being a good person.”

“I want to be remembered for being an uplifting person,” West said. “Every day I try to be the light in someone’s life because you never know what someone is going through in life. People go through a lot of things in life. So, I just always try to be that light for someone and that’s what I’d like to be remembered for.”