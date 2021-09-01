Two reigning state champions will collide Friday when St. Thomas More hosts Madison Prep of Baton Rouge.
STM, which has won two straight Division II titles, was originally scheduled to face Brother Martin, while Madison Prep was slated to take on Edna Karr before Hurricane Ida affected the two New Orleans-area schools.
When the Cougars and Chargers agreed Tuesday to play in Lafayette, it put game preparation a few days behind, but STM coach Shane Savoie wasn't complaining.
"It's not the norm, but last year we hooked up a game on Tuesday against Walker High and played the next day due to Hurricane Delta," Savoie said. "You just want to give your seniors every chance they can to experience the Friday Night Lights of high school football."
The contest will showcase a pair of star quarterbacks in LSU commitment Walker Howard and UL commitment Zeon Chriss of Madison Prep, which won the Class 3A title last year.
"Madison Prep is big and fast," Savoie said. "That's pretty much how I'd describe them. They're impressive on film and look to be every bit of a team that's Top 10 overall in all classes. They have a really impressive piece in their quarterback, who is a special talent to see."
The Chargers also feature 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman Quency Wiggins, who is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state by Rivals.
"That is one impressive looking human being," said Savoie, whose offensive line will be put to the test by Wiggins. "Offensively, we're set up in a way to get the ball out quickly to our receivers. We do some screens and some roll-out passes to move the pocket where Walker isn't dropping straight back every time."
Although STM lost almost all of its production at receiver to graduation, Savoie was pleased with what he saw in last week's 35-0 jamboree win over Comeaux.
"I told (receivers coach Lance) Strother that last year, everybody in America knew we wanted to throw it to Jack Bech," he said. "This year, take your pick. We can throw it to any of them at any point in the game."
Madison Prep went 10-2 last year with a forfeit loss in Week 1. The only loss on the field for the Chargers was to district opponent University Lab. In the playoffs, the No. 9 Chargers reeled off wins at No. 8 Donaldsonville, No. 1 Jennings and No. 4 Church Point to set up a 50-0 rout of No. 2 Union Parish in the finals.
"Tuesday was the first day our team has been together since the storm hit," Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. `We were missing 15 guys yesterday, probably missing 10 today. We're going to go out there and play football, though, with no excuses. We're a young team that can't afford to sit out a week.
"Both St. Thomas More and us are good, disciplined teams. We have a competitive group that works hard. It doesn't take them much to get ready for a challenge. Our kids enjoy playing tough football, and it will give us a chance to see where we are as a team. St. Thomas More will pose a challenge, and hopefully we'll give them something to think about, as well."