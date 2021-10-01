CECILIA - The Notre Dame Pioneers didn’t have an easy time scoring points Friday night against the Cecilia Bulldogs, but their defense was in control.
The Pios were coming off their first loss of the season after giving up 35 points to Teurlings last week, but they did what they needed to this week to get back in the win column, as they defeated the Bulldogs 13-3 in what was a strong bounce back effort by their defense.
The Bulldogs offense had a new look to it with freshman Diesel Solaire taking over at quarterback for the injured Alex Soileau, but the Pios were able to take advantage and made life difficult for Solaire in first start under center.
“We knew that the first five games of our schedule were real quality football teams,” Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. “Cecilia went in without their quarterback (Soileau), and I’ve been there before, it’s tough. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for how hard their defense played, and offensively they had to operate without a three-year starter, so they’ve got to adjust, but our defense really stepped up. They still had some quality athletes out there on that offense, so for the defense to step up the way they did, that was an awesome job by them.”
Cook and the Pios weren’t sure who the Bulldogs were going to start at quarterback, but they were able to adjust and allowed only 37 yards of offense.
“We didn’t know who it was going to be (at quarterback),” Cook said. “They only had one other quarterback on their roster, he’s a freshman, so we kind of thought it might be him (Solaire) or one of the other guys. We weren’t sure what they were going to try to do. We knew they wouldn’t be able to have the same package that they had with (Alex) Soileau.”
The second half saw the Bulldogs make some plays on defense and special teams with an interception and a blocked punt, but it wasn’t enough for them to break through against the Pios defense.
“I thought they all played well (on defense),” Cook said. “David Trisler had a sack at the end. Alex Stevens was in there, Karson Broussard. Coverage-wise, Tripp Mixon had a big breakup at the goal line in the first half, and Caleb Comeaux is the mainstay in the secondary, but really it was just a good team effort. All 11 guys on the defensive side I thought did a hell of a job.”
The Pios offense did what it needed to do with senior running back Lucas Simon leading the charge, finishing with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
“Lucas (Simon), he’s a guy that’s big for us,” Cook said. “I knew defensively they (Cecilia) were quick. We had to work for everything we got offensively, but I thought we made some big plays when we had to make them, and it was nice to be able to get those first downs at the end of the game to put it away.”
The Pios also saw Jake Brouillette perform well alongside Simon in the backfield, and quarterback Nick Swacker once again had a good connection with his go-to wide receiver in Zach Lamm.
“We’re still kind of shooting ourselves in the foot (offensively),” Cook said. “We had a nice drive going at the beginning of the game, and we fumbled the snap on fourth-and-one. You can’t keep doing those things. We’re lucky tonight to get out of here like we did, and we’ve just got to be better.”
“(Nick) Swacker made some big throws, and of course Zach (Lamm) made some big catches. We’ve just got to keep getting better at what we’re doing, and it’s coming, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
The Pios (4-1) begin district play next week at Welsh, and the Bulldogs (3-2) return home next week and will look for redemption in their district opener against Breaux Bridge.
“I feel good to be 4-1 with what we’ve been through,” Cook said. “The first seven weeks from scrimmage time through jamboree and now, I’m proud of the guys. It’s a relatively inexperienced team, and now we’re halfway through the season, so you can’t say that inexperience is a problem anymore.”