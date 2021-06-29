On Monday evening at St. Thomas More, 16 schools competed in Day 1 of the Quick Slants 7-on-7 Tournament, and the event provided three local programs with the opportunity to look at new quarterbacks.
Notre Dame, which posted an 8-2 record last year, is replacing Parker Seilhan. As a senior, Seilhan ranked seventh in the metro area with 983 yards passing and 12 touchdowns.
"Nick Swacker was the backup last year," Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. "We always try to play a bunch of junior varsity games. I know it's JV, but it helps."
Swacker helped the Pioneers win their first three games Monday.
"He did well," Cook said. "On every possession but one in the first three games, I think we scored. I was pleased.
"Swacker has speed. He placed in both the district and regional meets in the triple jump and long jump. He's a good athlete."
Cook said Swacker, who scored 28 points at the District 6-2A track meet earlier this year, will be a good fit for Notre Dame's offense.
"I like where Swacker is right now," Cook said. "For what we do, I think he's going to be fine in our offense. We're going to try to live by the run and play-action off of it.
"Some games, we'll throw it 20 times. Other times, we might only throw it 12 times. Our stats in the first half are often more balanced because if we get a lead, we're not going to go crazy in the second half."
Vermilion Catholic coach Broc Prejean has tabbed Mikie Bazar to step into the starting quarterback position vacated by All-Metro selection Drew Lege.
Last year, Lege guided the Screamin' Eagles to an 8-1 record while completing 155-of-241 passes for 2,827 yards with 36 TDs and only four interceptions.
"It's tough," Prejean said. "It's a challenge. I don't envy anybody who has to step in for Drew. He was a dynamic guy and leader. As far as we're concerned, we have our guy in Mikie Bazar. I think he's going to do a phenomenal job."
Bazar ranked 11th among area receivers last year after grabbing 19 receptions for 445 yards and seven scores.
"He was a dynamic guy at receiver last year," Prejean said. "When we needed somebody to take the top off a defense, he went out there and did that. I think Mikie understands that he doesn't have to be Drew.
"Drew was your prototypical quarterback who could sit in the pocket and get the ball out where it needs to go. Mikie can do that, but he can also use his legs and add an element that we didn't have last year."
Prejean said the Bazar's athleticism will enable VC to add some new offensive wrinkles.
"We're going to let him be who he is and not try to make him be somebody else," Prejean said. "With Drew's accuracy, that's why we threw so much. We'd be crazy not to use Mikie's athleticism. We're going to incorporate the run/pass option and let him make plays for us.
"He was the fastest kid on the field every time he stepped on the field. He runs a 4.5 in the 40 and a 6.7 in the 60. He's 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He's done a great job this summer of embracing his new role and understanding that he has one year, one shot at doing this."
VC also lost two All-Metro receivers in John Robert Allums and Saul Dartez, who combined to catch 100 passes for 1,583 yards and 18 TDs.
"In the history of VC, we've never had a position more wide open than receiver right now," Prejean said. "It doesn't matter if you're a freshman or a senior, everybody is auditioning for that spot, so tournaments like this are huge."
Ascension Episcopal (7-1 in 2020) has a two-man race at quarterback with Cade Dardar and Blaise Blancher.
"Whoever is the quarterback, the other one is going to play another position," Blue Gators coach Matthew Desormeaux said.
"We'll be a little better defensively if Cade wins the position because Blaise is a starting safety. On the other hand, if Blaise wins it, we'll be better offensively because Cade can play receiver. That would give us a little more depth there."
The Blue Gators won their first three games Monday.
"No matter who wins the quarterback job, I think we're going to be solid." Desormeaux said. "I think it's a win-win either way. We're having a really good summer. We lift three days a week and practice in the afternoons two days a week. I feel like we're getting better each time we're out there."