With only a minute left in regulation and game tied 1-1, the No. 11 David Thibodaux Bulldogs were so close to their goal of upsetting No. 6 Teurlings Catholic.
Then an unlikely hero in Ellison Haynes stepped to the forefront with the game-winning goal in the final minute to life the Bulldogs to a 2-1 upset of the Rebels on Friday.
Haynes knew how big the moment was and was very appreciative of the moment.
“A lot of the older guys always said they wanted to beat Teurlings in the playoffs and they never got to,” Haynes said. “I’m in eighth grade and to score the game winner in a playoff game against Teurlings, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Haynes missed a penalty kick earlier in the game but said he stayed calm and waited for his next opportunity which was the game-winning goal.
David Thibodaux head coach Derek Menard knows how special Haynes is on the field. So much so that he knew Haynes would score before he even took the shot.
“It’s in, the kid is incredible, that’s his 14th goal this season as an 8th grader,” Menard said. “I knew if he got a 1 on 1 it was going in.”
David Thibodaux senior and team captain John Ferguson scored the first goal in the game. Ferguson loves his role as captain and loves his teammates.
“Being captain is a lot of responsibility, everyone is looking up to you so you have to set a good example,” Ferguson said. “I love these guys, they listen to everything we say and this is a great team to be a captain of.”
Menard said that Ferguson is an important piece to the team’s success.
“John is the soul of this team, he is the most positive kid you have ever met,” Menard said. “It almost seems like he is messing with you with how positive he is but he is always there to pick up a teammate and always encouraging, teaching and helping.”
Around five minutes into the second half David Thibodaux starting goalkeeper Tanner Landry left the game with a concussion after colliding with a Teurlings player.
Backup goalkeeper junior Seth Fife stepped into the game to get his second time playing varsity soccer.
“Coach just told me to do what I normally do,” Fife said. “Just do it and don’t regret anything.”
Teurlings scores its lone goal against Fife after subbing in for Landry. Fife said he knew he would make mistakes.
“I knew I was going to mess up and to be honest I didn’t really take the season as seriously as I should have,” Fife said. “But now that I got the opportunity to get into a varsity game I am going to be stepping up my game a lot because those mistakes make you better.”
Menard said he had a lot of confidence and trust in Fife as he entered the game.
“This is his third year on the team and he has gone from a guy that I would never let touch the field to a guy I have some confidence in,” Menard said. “He’s not as polished but he’s going to put his body on the line to save a ball.”
David Thibodaux will continue its playoff journey playing the winner of Lusher Charter and Loyola Prep.