For Teurlings Catholic volleyball coach Terry Hebert, it’s the behind-the-scenes moments that he misses most.
It was certainly strange for the Rebels’ 15th-year coach to not see his daughter, Ariana, on the court for Tuesday’s season opener against St. Thomas More. But after sending her off to play volleyball at Southeastern Louisiana with former Teurlings teammate Jolie Hidalgo, Terry has had to come to grips with Ariana not being around for the things that became routine.
“I think it’s harder not seeing her for the day-to-day stuff — in the gym for practice,” Terry said. “For the early morning practices, she and I were always in the car together. That’s a little tougher. But, yeah, it was definitely awkward, for sure. It was even weirder seeing her in a green-and-gold jersey.”
Ariana’s play on the court, along with the contributions of Jolie and five other graduated seniors, is difficult to replace.
As the Rebels’ setter, Ariana was essentially the “quarterback” of the team, as Hebert often says. Ariana was part of four of Teurlings’ six consecutive state championships and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Division II playoffs after the last two titles. As a junior, she helped the Rebels post a 42-0 record with just six set losses on the season.
But Terry and the Rebels don’t have a shortage of talent returning — in fact, most of their starting lineup last year was underclassmen — and an altered offensive system will help make up for loss of Ariana, specifically.
Teurlings has shifted from a 5-1 rotation to 6-2, meaning the Rebels will regularly use two setters — Emma Cother and Mia Dejean. A 5-1 features five hitters and one setter, who stays on the court through every rotation. In a 6-2, each time one of the two setters rotates to the front row, they switch out with a hitter.
“Emma is a sophomore who’s been a setter pretty much all her career. She’s young and learning the ropes,” Terry said. “Mia, position-wise, has never set a day in her life, and she came up to me over the summer and said, ‘Coach, if you need me, I’ll do it.’ So we’ve been training her. She’s athletic and very open-minded.”
Hebert noted that he’s been impressed with Dejean’s patience with refining her passing accuracy.
“She knows where she is and her setting career, so to speak, and she knows it’s just going to take time for her to develop,” Terry said. “It’s been nice to be able to work with those two and start to groom them.”
A 6-2 offense isn’t necessarily new to any of Terry’s returning players. The bigger adjustment is gaining chemistry with the new facilitators.
“It’s a new quarterback throwing different passes,” Terry said. “We’re having some issues with location and consistency, but our hitters have been very, very patient. They understand Emma is coming into it and young, and Mia is brand new to the position. So they’ve been very patient with those two and not over-demanding that things be perfect right a way. They understand that it’s going to be a growing process for all of us.”
The good news is Terry’s front-line players, like middle blocker Tyler Alcorn and outside hitters Cicily Hidalgo and Paige Guidry, expand the margin for error on passes that might be inaccurate.
“That’s the good thing I try to tell Emma and Mia,” Terry said. “I’m like, ‘You just got to put it up there for them. These girls will make a play. Just give them something in the general vicinity — it doesn’t have to be perfect — and let them make a play on it.’”
“We’ve been very fortunate, and I’ve said that all along,” Terry said. “As soon as Ari graduated and went on, we would be young at the setter position. But it came at a time when we have some very athletic hitters that can make up for that inconsistent set.”
Terry was happy Tuesday night, not only because the Rebels beat the always-talented Cougars in straight sets (27-25, 25-22, 25-19). Ariana, Jolie and the Lions got their first win of the season the same night, upsetting Tulane in five sets on the road. Ariana, a setter, finished with 23 assists and 10 digs.
“It was a good night for Heberts,” Terry said. “We got our first win, and they got their first win.”