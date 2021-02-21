Division I
Boys
Team totals: 1, Zachary 87. 2, Ruston 74. 3, Catholic-BR 42. 4, Scotlandville 26. 5, Ouachita Parish 22. 6, St. Amant 20. 7, Woodlawn-BR 16, Mandeville 16. 9, Belle Chasse 15. 10, Jesuit 10, Live Oak 10, Lafayette 10, Natchitoches Central 10, St. Augustine 10. 15, Hammond 8, Central Lafourche 8. 17, Vandebilt Catholic 6 1/2. 18, Denham Springs 6, New Iberia 6, St. Paul’s 6, Ben Franklin 6. 22, Walker 4, Karr 4. 24, Parkway 2, East St. John 2, Carver 2. 27, Benton 1, East Ascension 1, Fontainebleau 1, North DeSoto 1, Brother Martin 1. 32, St. Thomas More ½.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 22-6 1/2. 2, Brandon Green, Ruston, 22-1 1/2. 3, W’Juanterius Rodrigue, St. Amant, 21-6.
Shot put: 1, Seth Pagart, Mandeville, 51-3. 2, Grant Griffin, Catholic, 49-9 1/4. 3, Ojemakinde Oluwagbenga, Natchitoches Central, 49-0 3/4.
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-6 1/4. 2, Jamarion Reed, Ruston, 6-5. 3, Troy Golmond, Denham Springs, 6-2 3/4.
Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 48-11 1/2. 2, Kevon Hamilton, Scotlandville, 45-8 1/2. 3, Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 45-3 3/4.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak. 16-10 3/4. 2, Beau Domingue, Hammond, 15-11. 3, Hayes Thompson, Vandebilt, 14-3 1/4.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: 1, St. Augustine 1:30.01. 2, Zachary 1:30.01. 3, Woodlawn-BR 1:32.89.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:22.61. 2, Blaison Treuil, Catholic, 4:23.04. 3, Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 4:24.90.
800: 1, Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 1:59.68. 2, Gabriel Hodson, Central Lafourche, 2:01.34. 3, Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 2:01.43.
400: 1, Chris Hilton Jr., Zachary, 50.71. 2, Tyler Sonnier, Lafayette, 51.11. 3, Joseph White, Ben Franklin, 51.28.
4x800 relay: 1, Jesuit 8:11.77. 2, Catholic 8:13.22. 3, Ruston 8:27.10.
60 hurdles: 1, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn-BR, 8.13. 2, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 8.29. 3, Cody Smith, Zachary, 8.45.
60: 1, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 6.89. 2, Ke’Travion Hargrove, Ruston, 6.96. 3, Kevin Domino, St. Amant, 7.01.
3,200 meters: 1, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:28.62. 2, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:37.98. 3, Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 9:41,67.
4x400 relay: 1, Ouachita Parish 3:28.03. 2, Scotlandville 3:29.62. 3, Zachary 3:30.23.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 76. 2, Curtis 70. 3, Zachary 64. 4, Vandebilt Catholic 32. 5, Ruston 25. 6, Lafayette 20. 7, Fontainebleau 18. 8, St. Michael 16. 9, Baton Rouge High 13. 10, Scotlandville 12. 11, B.T Washington-Shreveport 11. 12, Helen Cox 10. 13, Walker 8, Central Lafourche 8, Airline 8, Byrd 8, 17, Parkway 6, Denham Springs 6, Dutchtown 6. 20, Mandeville 2, St. Scholastica 2, Lusher 2, DeRidder 2, West Jefferson 2. 25, Teurlings Catholic 1, St. Thomas More 1, Benton 1, Hahnville 1, Northside 1, Barbe 1, Mt. Carmel 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-9. 2, Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 18-1 3/4. 3, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 17-3 1/4.
Shot put: 1, Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 42-5 1/4. 2, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 39-7 1/4. 3, Zoe Curtis, Curtis, 36-11 3/4.
High jump: 1, Asyia Blount, Helen Cox, 5-1 3/4. 2, Lilly Waguespack, Walker, 5-1 3/4. 3, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph’s, 5-1 3/4.
Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-8. 2, Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 35-10 3/4. 3, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 35-8 1/2.
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-5 1/4. 2, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt, 13-1 1/2. 3, Alexis Gratia, Fontainebleau, 12-5 1/2.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Ruston 1:43.43. 2, John Curtis 1:44.05. 3, Zachary 1:44.78.
1,600: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 5:15.20. 2, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 5:16.69. 3, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 5:23.46.
800: 1, Laila Jackson, Curtis, 2:18.34. 2, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 2:4.25. 3, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:25.59.
400: 1, Raven Nunnery, Curtis, 56.98. 2, Jada Williams, Ruston, 58.16. 3, Kali Magana, Curtis, 59.22.
4x800 relay: 1, John Curtis 10:01.22. 2, St. Joseph’s 10:03.39. 3, Ruston 10:15.92.
60 hurdles: 1, Chyler Turner, BTW-Shreveport, 8.87. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 8.92. 3, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 9.31.
60: 1, Raven Nunnery, Curtis, 7.61. 2, Brianna Taylor, Airline, 7.77. 3, Fatima Banks, Scotlandville, 7.81.
3,200 meters: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:14.41. 2, Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt, 11:21.26. 3, Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 11:30.04.
4x400 relay: 1, Curtis 3:56.86. 2, St. Joseph’s 4:03.25. 3, Zachary 4:04.96.
Division II
Boys
Team totals: 1, Episcopal, 69. 2, E.D. White, 46. 3, Jewel Sumner, 40. 4, Lake Charles, 37. 5, St. Louis, 22. 6, Dunham, 20. 7, Crowley, 18. 7, Port Allen, 18. 9, Parkview Baptist, 14. 10, University Lab, 12. 11, Madison Prep, 11. 11, Lutcher, 11. 13, Northwest, 10. 13, Franklin, 10. 15, KIPP Booker T. Washington, 9. 16, Thomas Jefferson, 8. 16, Delcambre, 8. 16, Highland Baptist, 8. 19, Erath, 7. 19, Newman, 7. 21, St. James, 6. 21, Berwick, 6. 21, Catholic-New Iberia, 6. 21, Brusly, 6. 21, Houma Christian, 6. 26, Northeast, 4. 26, Many, 4. 26, Ascension Catholic, 4. 29, Northlake Christian, 2. 30, Midland, 1. Christ Episcopal, 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 22-7 3/4. 2, Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 21-5 1/2. 3, Brian Chatman, Madison Prep, 20-8.
Shot put: 1, Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 52-09 1/2. 2, Marcus Francis, Lake Charles, 48-08 1/4. 3, Nicholas Vallair, Northwest, 48-03 1/4.
High jump: 1, Gharin Stansbury, Franklin, 5-10. 2, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 5-8 3/4. 3, Damian Alexander, Kipp BTW, 5-8 3/4.
Triple jump: 1, Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 42-4. 2, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 41-10. 3, Thaddeus Campbell, Lake Charles, 41-7 1/4.
Pole vault: 1, Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 14-10. 2, Luke Pacetti, Delcambre, 12-11 1/2. 3, Jonah Helms, Catholic-New Iberia, 12-7 1/2.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Lake Charles Prep 1:33.13. 2, Episcopal 1:34.50. 3, St. Louis 1:34.93.
1,600: 1, Reece Shelby, E.D. White, 4:31.99. 2, Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 4:36.56. 3, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:37.08.
800: 1, Trey Hauge, Lutcher, 2:07.07. 2, Tucker Harrell, Episcopal, 2:07.99. 3, Max Bourgeois, E.D. White, 2:08.57.
400: 1, Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 51.05. 2, Josh Orst, St. Louis, 51.79. 3, Kalvin Skelton, Brusly, 51.99.
4x800 relay: 1, Episcopal, 9:00.44. 2, University Lab, 9:03.06. 3, Dunham, 9:03.38.
60 hurdles: 1, Dominic Haney, Jewel Sumner, 8.54. 2, Ethan Hook, Episcopal, 8.56. 3, David Duggins, Episcopal, 8.75.
60: 1, Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 6.96. 2, Kaden Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, 6.98. 3, Keyshawn Coleman, St. James, 7.01.
3,200: 1, Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 9:57.33. 2, Reece Shelby, E.D. White, 10:02.55. 3, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 10:15.28.
4x400 relay: 1, Lake Charles, 3:37.87. 2, Episcopal, 3:41.60. 3, St. Louis, 3:42.78.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Louis, 83. 2, Episcopal, 59. 3, Parkview Baptist, 42. 4, St. Thomas Aquinas, 37. 5, Brusly, 28. 6, E.D. White, 24. 6, Northwest, 24. 8, Newman, 20.5. 9, Holy Savior Menard, 12. 10, Lake Charles, 11. 11, Northlake Christian, 10. 11, East Iberville, 10. 11, Highland Baptist, 10. 14, Church Point, 8. 14, Berwick, 8. 14, Christ Episcopal, 8. 17, Lutcher, 7. 17, Sacred Heart, 7. 19, St. Mary, 6. 20, Dunham, 5. 21, Patrick Taylor Sci/Tech, 4. 22, St. Martin’s, 2. 22, Sterlington, 2. 22, Lacassine, 2. 25, Vinton, 1.5. 26, Covenant CHristian, 1. 26, Houma Christian, 1. 26, Madison Prep, 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 18-8. 2, Nina Soprapuru, Northlake Christian, 16-8. 3, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 16-8.
Shot put: 1, Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 51-5 3/4. 2, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 37-3 3/4. 3, Mykhala Coleman, Sacred Heart, 37-0 1/4.
High jump: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview, 5-6 1/2. 2, Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 5-0 1/2. 3, Shannen Alack, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-0 1/2.
Triple jump: 1, Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 37-04. 2, Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 36-02 1/4. 3, Emeline Rodrigue, E.D. White, 34-11 1/4.
Pole vault: 1, Aly Jo Warren, Menard, 11-11 3/4. 2, Laura DeGravelle, E.D. White, 11-11 3/4. 3, Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 10-2.
Running events
4x200-meter relay: 1, St. Louis 1:48.93. 2, Brusly 1:51.81. 3, Northwest 1:52.74.
1,600: 1, Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 5:19.04. 2, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:20.88. 3, Brenna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:23.44.
800: 1, Halyn Sengal, St. Louis, 2:23.19. 2, Ilaria Sabatini, Bernice, 2:23.85. 3, Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:25.63.
400: 1, Nina Soprapuru, Northlake Christian, 1:04.05. 2, Iatyra McKneely, Glen Oaks, 1:05.96 3, Alyssa Arriago, Lutcher, 1:08.21.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10:09.36. 2, St. Louis, 10:12.65. 3, Episcopal, 10:41.93.
60 hurdles: 1, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 9.22. 2, Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 9.82. 3, Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 9.89.
60: 1, Megan Williams, Brusly, 7.90. 2, Halyn Sengal, St. Louis, 7.94. 3, Aryn Pitre, Northwest, 8.00.
3,200: 1, Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, 11:39.43. 2, Ava Hartman, Newman, 11:39.58. 3, Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D. White, 11:40.48.
4x400 relay: 1, St. Louis, 4:08.56. 2, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:14.64. 3, Episcopal, 4:20.64.