CADE — It would be easy to assume an Episcopal of Acadiana volleyball team that features no seniors and only two juniors would have been a bit overwhelmed by a Lafayette Christian volleyball that, at this point, is one of the state’s best across all classifications.
The Knights have what the Falcons do not — veterans. Led by four seniors and three juniors, LCA has lost just one time in 31 matches this season, a highly competitive game against Mount Carmel in the Vandebilt Catholic tournament on Oct. 19 (26-28, 26-24, 12-15).
The Cubs have won five straight Division I state titles and are No. 2 in the power ratings.
“It’s crazy to me,” said LCA assistant coach Krista Richard of the Knights’ 30-1 record. “The girls have done it. They’ve put in the hard work for it. We have some great athletes on our team.”
“We knew Mount Carmel was good. They’re in New Orleans, and we’re way out here. So obviously we don’t know a lot about them. We had a busy weekend coming up to it. We learned a lot coming out of it. Honestly, if we were going to lose a (match) this season like this, we’d want to lose to a team like that. So it wasn’t heartbreaking by any means.”
The Knights, which reached the semifinals last year for the first time in program history, are at the top of the mount in their new classification, Division IV. LCA already clinched the District 2-IV title, beating powerhouse local programs like Ascension Episcopal and Notre Dame along the way, and appear to be a shoo-in to attain the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs.
“We’ve gotten better obviously,” Richard said. “We’ve been a good team, and we’ve been solid from the start. We’ve been battling with staying healthy because we have been playing so much and practicing so much and what not, but they’ve been able to pull together. As a team, they’ve worked together and they’ve built up team-wise more than individual athlete-wise.”
Still, ESA knows the Knights knows their former district rivals well. Even with the experience disparity, there was no need to be intimidated.
“It’s LCA. We’ve been in the same district for years,” Quoyeser said. “It’s just rivalry no matter what. I don’t even think any of us ever talked about if they were No. 1 or what.”
And despite dropping Tuesday’s match to LCA, Quoyeser was proud of the way her young group competed. The Falcons took the second set from the Knights during a four-set loss (16-25, 25-20, 12-25, 17-25). Aside from their loss to Mount Carmel, LCA had dropped only five other sets all year entering Tuesday’s game.
“We fought the whole time,” Quoyeser said. “The second game of the match was exciting, as was the fourth. We kind of went flat the third game. But we kept fighting. They played hard.”
Quoyeser hopes her team can maintain that kind of tenacity when the playoffs begin next week. Ranked No. 3 in the Division V power ranking, ESA is 22-8 after Tuesday’s defeat with the ESA Halloween Spooktacular tournament on deck this week. The Spooktacular will feature one of the teams ahead of the Falcons in the power ranking, Country Day. The Cajuns have won nine of the last 10 Division V championships.
“We’ll have a chance to make a run for sure,” Quoyeser said. “If we keep playing hard like that, for sure.”
LCA will return to ESA for the Spooktacular as well, and Richard sees the competition of the three-day tournament as a tune-up for the playoffs.
“I think it’s definitely going to help us,” Richard said. “It’s going to build us up and (show) us what we’re going to see in the state tournament. Because we’re going to have a lot of top teams that are going to be here, so having that opportunity to battle anybody of that caliber is going to be awesome for us.”
ESA Spooktacular 2019
Hosted at Episcopal School of Acadiana from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. After two days of pool play, a round-robin tournament begins Saturday. Teams are divided into three groups (Gold, Silver and Bronze) for the round-robin tournament depending on where each team finished in pool play. The championship games for the Gold and Silvers groups will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday on Courts 1 and 3, respectively.
Thursday
Pool A (Court 1)
Ascension Episcopal vs. Sulphur, 5 p.m.
Country Day vs. Sulphur, 6 p.m.
Country Day vs. Ascension Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Pool C (Court 2)
Episcopal of Acadiana vs. Rayne, 5 p.m.
Teurlings Catholic vs. Rayne, 6 p.m.
Teurlings Catholic vs. Episcopal of Acadiana, 7 p.m.
Pool E (Court 3)
Assumption vs. Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau, 5 p.m.
Assumption vs. St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau, 7 p.m.
Pool F (Court 4)
Notre Dame vs. Highland Baptist, 6 p.m.
Friday
Pool F
Dominican vs. Notre Dame (Court 4), 4 p.m.
Dominican vs. Highland Baptist (Court 1), 5 p.m.
Pool B
Lafayette Christian vs. St. Louis (Court 3), 4 p.m.
Lafayette Christian vs. Sacred Heart-New Orleans (Court 1), 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart-New Orleans vs. St. Louis (Court 1), 7 p.m.
Pool D (Court 2)
E.D. White vs. Sam Houston, 5 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Sam Houston, 6 p.m.
E.D. White vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.
Pool G (Court 3)
St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Westlake, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph's Academy vs. Archbishop Hannan, 6 p.m.
Westlake vs. Archbishop Hannan, 7 p.m.
Pool H (Court 4)
Catholic-New Iberia vs. Barbe, 5 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Barbe, 6 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Catholic-New Iberia, 7 p.m.