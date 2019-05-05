BREAUX BRIDGE — After losing Game 1 on Friday night, weather allowed the Breaux Bridge Tigers to sit on it for a day and perhaps refocus.
They took advantage of the off-day and used a power surge in Games 2 and 3 to advance to the LHSAA state tournament in Sulphur in Class 4A.
The Tigers won the first game on Sunday afternoon 7-2 and hit home runs in each of the first three innings and held off a Pearl River comeback in Game 3 on its way to a 9-8 win.
Senior Christian Gonzalez had himself a day in Game 2, getting the win and striking out 10 while also clubbing the three-run homer in the fourth inning that spring a four-run rally in the inning that put Breaux Bridge up for good.
The Tigers added three insurance runs in the sixth inning for good measure.
However, it was Pearl River that struck first. In the third inning, Matt Charbonnet sparked a two-out rally with a double and eventually scored.
A Dylan Kavanaugh solo shot in the fifth inning pulled Pearl River within 4-2 before Breaux Bridge's three-run sixth.
All three of Gonzalez’s RBIs came on the homer in the fourth, and Noah Frederick and Cole Mouton drove in runs in the sixth.
In Game 3, home runs in each of the first three innings by Keegan Cormier, Layton Berard and Payton Parker gave what appeared to be a safe 8-1 lead.
However, Pearl River refused to go quietly and slowly chipped away at the Tigers’ lead, batting around in back-to-back innings to tie the game at 8 in the fifth inning.
While both teams experienced erratic pitching throughout Game 3, Breaux Bridge found the most consistency it would in Mouton, who ended up with the win.
Cormier, who was the game’s starting pitcher, hit a two-run homer in the first inning.
Berard’s homer in the second was a grand slam, and Parker’s in the third was a solo shot.
That early offensive explosion was enough to weather the storm from the Rebels, who pieced together a four-run inning in the fourth inning and a three-run inning in the fifth.
After Breaux Bridge knocked Pearl River starter Robert Bosch out after only eight batters in the second inning, the Rebels turned to Jack Andre to finish off the game.
Andre surrendered the game-winning run in the fifth inning, an RBI single by Frederick.