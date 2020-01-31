For Southside boys basketball coach Brad Boyd playing in the Cajundome for the Top 28 tournament as a player at St. Thomas More is still on a short list of top highlights from his playing career.
So it only made sense to him to introduce an event inspired by the notion of the boys state basketball tournament returning to Lafayette.
Moreover, Boyd wasn’t trying to hide his intent either with the title of this event.
Saturday’s Bring Back the Top 28 Classic will feature a tripleheader at the Cajundome.
Shortly after the UL women’s team takes on Arkansas-Little Rock at 2 p.m., the high school event gets under way with an elite girls matchup between Lafayette Christian and LaGrange at 4:30 p.m.
That will be followed by a 6 p.m. boys meeting between Lafayette Christian and Opelousas, before the 7:30 p.m. finale between host Southside and Madison Prep of Baton Rouge.
“I still remember the thrill of playing in the Top 28 to this day,” said Boyd, who followed that with a career with the Ragin’ Cajuns. “That really is one of my best memories of playing basketball. The Cajundome just looks so awesome. It just hasn’t been the same sense it left.”
Originally, the event was going to be a boys doubleheader. But Boyd said he got numerous questions about not having a girls game in it, so he put together the showdown between LCA and LaGrange from Lake Charles.
It’s the highest power-rated game of the three with LCA (24-2) being the No. 2-rated team in Division III, while LaGrange (22-1) is the No. 1-rated team in Class 5A.
LCA’s boys team is No. 3 in Division II, while Opelousas is the No. 11 team in Class 4A.
“It’s not really a rivalry I guess, because they’ve never played,” Boyd said of the LCA-Opelousas boys matchup. “But the kids on the team know each other. It’s a game that a lot of people in that area have been begging to be played for years now. People are going to be excited about that matchup.”
Boyd plans on making this an annual event, hopefully attracting such historic matchups as Peabody and St. Thomas More.
“This is just the beginning,” Boyd said. “We’re going to keep it going and it’s going to get better each year.”