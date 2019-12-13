Big Dave Boys Tournament
(Dec. 12-14, At Northside High)
Thursday's Games
Northwest 58, Washington-Marion 47
Peabody 54, New Iberia 40
Lafayette 62, Beau Chene 57
North Central 56, Ville Platte 41
Northside 65, Abbeville 53
Friday's Games
New Iberia vs. Northwest
Ville Platte vs. Peabody
Washington-Marion vs. Abbeville (girls gym)
North Central vs. LCA
Lafayette High vs. Northside
Saturday's Games
2 p.m. - Rayne vs. Lafayette High
3:30 p.m. - Northwest vs. Abbeville
5 p.m. - Washington-Marion vs. Ville Platte
6:30 p.m. - North Central vs. Peabody
8 p.m. - Northside vs. LCA
Northside Christian Boys Tournament
Thursday's Games
North Vermilion vs. Crowley
Iota vs. Midland
Friday's Games
Northside Christian vs. Delcambre
Midland vs. Crowley
Saturday's Games
1 p.m. - Iota vs. Notre Dame
2 p.m. - Northside Christian vs. Midland
3 p.m. - Iota vs. Crowley
Boys Schedule
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas More 61, Acadiana 45; Rayne 63, Church Point 23; Crowley 45, North Vermilion 38; Cecilia 64, Port Barre 56; Comeaux 58, Dunham 56; Teurlings Catholic 45, Buckeye 38; Rayne 63, Church Point 23; Ascension Episcopal 45, Centerville 42; Lutcher 71, Catholic-New Iberia 36; Loreauville 49, St. Edmund 34.
Saturday's Games
Carencro at Brother Martin
Girls Schedule
Thursday's Games
Iota 50, St. Thomas More 47; Comeaux 47, Notre Dame 15; Lafayette High 60, Kaplan 19; New Iberia 46, Westgate 24; Sulphur 50, Carencro 26; Church Point 48, Rayne 35; Ville Platte 65, Delcambre 30; West St. Mary 28, Ascension Episcopal 25; Terrebonne 50, Catholic-New Iberia 39; Pine Prairie 30, St. Edmund 20.