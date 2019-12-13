ACA.STMBasketball8.121319
Buy Now

St. Thomas More guard Braylan Logan, left, brings the ball up court against Acadiana guard Christian Vavasseur, right, during their basketball game at St. Thomas More High School on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Big Dave Boys Tournament

(Dec. 12-14, At Northside High)

Thursday's Games

Northwest 58, Washington-Marion 47

Peabody 54, New Iberia 40

Lafayette 62, Beau Chene 57

North Central 56, Ville Platte 41

Northside 65, Abbeville 53

Friday's Games

 New Iberia vs. Northwest

Ville Platte vs. Peabody

Washington-Marion vs. Abbeville (girls gym)

North Central vs. LCA

Lafayette High vs. Northside

Saturday's Games

2 p.m. - Rayne vs. Lafayette High

3:30 p.m. - Northwest vs. Abbeville

5 p.m. - Washington-Marion vs. Ville Platte

6:30 p.m. - North Central vs. Peabody

8 p.m. - Northside vs. LCA

Northside Christian Boys Tournament

Thursday's Games

North Vermilion vs. Crowley

Iota vs. Midland

Friday's Games

Northside Christian vs. Delcambre

Midland vs. Crowley

Saturday's Games

1 p.m. - Iota vs. Notre Dame

2 p.m. - Northside Christian vs. Midland

3 p.m. - Iota vs. Crowley

Boys Schedule

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas More 61, Acadiana 45; Rayne 63, Church Point 23; Crowley 45, North Vermilion 38; Cecilia 64, Port Barre 56; Comeaux 58, Dunham 56; Teurlings Catholic 45, Buckeye 38; Rayne 63, Church Point 23; Ascension Episcopal 45, Centerville 42; Lutcher 71, Catholic-New Iberia 36; Loreauville 49, St. Edmund 34.

Saturday's Games

Carencro at Brother Martin

Girls Schedule

Thursday's Games

Iota 50, St. Thomas More 47; Comeaux 47, Notre Dame 15; Lafayette High 60, Kaplan 19; New Iberia 46, Westgate 24; Sulphur 50, Carencro 26; Church Point 48, Rayne 35; Ville Platte 65, Delcambre 30; West St. Mary 28, Ascension Episcopal 25; Terrebonne 50, Catholic-New Iberia 39; Pine Prairie 30, St. Edmund 20.

View comments