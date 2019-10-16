The Catholic High of New Iberia-Notre Dame football series has become one of the better rivalries in the Acadiana area in this decade, but it’s easy to understand why the two teams aren’t playing in the regular season this year or the next.
The Panthers and Pioneers have been district foes before, but they’ve not been the past three years. So they don’t have to play in the regular season, and scheduling out-of-league games against each other creates the strong possibility of them playing twice in one year. Especially in the split era of the LHSAA, where the Division III playoffs included only 13 teams the past two years, it’s actually pretty likely the squads will tangle in the postseason.
That’s exactly what happened the past two years. After playing nondistrict games in 2017 and 2018, Catholic-NI and Notre Dame ended up battling for the Division III state championship in both seasons. The Panthers won the 2017 title game, while the Pios got revenge last year.
In total, Catholic-NI and Notre Dame have played 10 times in the past eight years. Because of that, there is little each team doesn’t know about the other. Game planning becomes a chore when your opponent knows you inside and out.
Unfortunately for Notre Dame, it can’t avoid another team in the regular season that it could also face in the postseason for years to come.
With two-time Division IV champion Lafayette Christian moving up in class and being added to the Pios’ district, the two teams will meet in Week 7 over the next two years, starting with Thursday’s clash at Gardner Memorial Stadium in Crowley.
“It’s a big game,” Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. “It’s got a little more riding on it than just some pre-district games that we’ve had. I know there’s not the same amount of emphasis put on district championship as it was years ago. But it’s still a team in the district, and everybody wants to try to go and win the district.”
Could they meet in the playoffs, perhaps even in the state championship game? You bet.
Notre Dame is, once again, undefeated, having won its 50th straight regular season game with a 42-0 beatdown of Welsh last week. The Knights have just one loss — a road defeat against 5A power Acadiana that snapped their 22-game winning streak — and have wins against Westgate and Evangel Christian.
“It’s not something that we talk about it, but it is very special” Cook said of the regular season winning streak. “It doesn’t go on forever, but we’d like to see if we can stretch it out at least one more week for sure."
So each team looks every bit the part of a state finalist, and neither coach is shying away from the opportunity to see how his team sizes up against elite competition. Based on its schedule, it’s clear LCA hasn’t done so all season.
The main difference between this week and the weeks leading up to some of LCA’s other big games this year is that it comes on a shorter week, coach Jacarde Carter said. But he doesn’t need to say anything to his players to get them ready for this one.
“When it’s a big game or games where there’s a lot media hype and publicity, these are some of the better preparation weeks because you don’t have to say anything to get guys hyped,” Carter said. “They pretty much got the gist of it. They understand what’s going on.
"That might be a slight change, but we try to get our guys to think of every game as a big game because we’re going to be playing in it and we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. So we try to keep that preparation the same, but I can see a little bit different demeanor. The guys were a little bit more focused and they came ready to work this week.”
The Pios’ ruthlessness often masks how remarkable their consistency is. Before the season began, MaxPreps named Notre Dame the ninth-most dominant football program in Louisiana over the past decade, having three state championships (2009, 2015 and 2018) and been the runner-up twice (2012 and 2017). Their current regular season winning streak is 13 games longer than the total amount of games Cook has lost as the Pios’ coach.
In district play alone over the past five years, including the shutout of Welsh last week, Notre Dame has outscored league opponents by 986 points. The Pios have claimed league championships every year since 2007.
“When we look at them on film, we see a lot of similarities to what we do,” Carter said. “They play hard; they play fast; they play physical. They’re going to do what they do offensively, and they’re going to make you stop them. They won’t stop themselves.”
But LCA should pose challenges that, outside of maybe Catholic-NI a few years ago, the Pios haven’t seen during district play. The Knights, which have lost only two games over the past 2½ years, are well-coached and feature Division I athletes in every phase of the game.
“They’re a good football team,” Cook said. “They’ve got the things that you’d like to have. They’ve got size on the offensive and defensive lines. They’ve got really good skill players. They spread their skill guys out and make you defend the whole field. The quarterback (Errol Rogers Jr.), you have to defend 11 guys because he’s such a good runner.
"Defensively, they’ve given up a few points, but they’ve given them up to Acadiana, Evangel and good people. They’re a really solid football team.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday at Gardner Memorial Stadium in Crowley
Radio: 106.7-FM (Notre Dame)
Stream: KNIGHTVISIONtv (@lcaknightssports on Facebook)
Records: LCA 5-1, 1-0; Notre Dame 6-0, 1-0
Rankings: LCA No. 3 in 2A; No. 3 in area; Notre Dame No. 1 in 2A; No. 2 in area
Series history: First meeting
Last season: LCA, 14-0, beat Ascension Catholic in Division IV final; Notre Dame, 13-0, beat Catholic-New Iberia in Division III final
Last game: LCA beat Lake Arthur 56-6; Notre Dame beat Welsh 42-0
Players to watch: LCA — QB/WR Errol Rogers Jr. (6-0, 190, Sr.), QB Ryan Roberts (6-0, 180, Jr.), WR/FS Sage Ryan (6-0, 195, Jr.), RB Logan Gabriel (6-0, 230, Sr.), DL Dillon Borel (5-6, 185, Sr.), LB Princeton Malbrue (6-2, 200, Sr.), LB Nicholas Picard (6-0, 205, Sr.). NOTRE DAME — QB/SB Ben Broussard (5-6, 150, Sr.), QB Parker Seilhan (6-4, 195, Jr.), RB CJ Thibodeaux (6-0, 220, Sr.), WR Jack Faulk (6-0, 190, Sr.), DE Tylan Turner (6-0, 190, Sr.), DT Joe Pommier (5-10, 190, Sr.), LB Gabe Link (5-10, 200, Sr.).