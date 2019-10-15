The preseason favorites in District 5-1A meet Friday when Opelousas Catholic (6-0, 1-0) visits Catholic Pointe-Coupee (4-2, 1-0) in New Roads.
OC, which didn't allow a point in four district games last year, blanked the Hornets 12-0 in 2018.
"That was a defensive struggle on a cool night with both defenses playing tough," said OC coach Thomas David, whose team is ranked No. 7 in 1A and No. 9 in the Acadiana Advocate Super 10. "It was a field position-type game."
Catholic-PC, which posted an 8-3 mark in 2018, has losses to Ascension Episcopal and Episcopal-Baton Rouge.
After returning 16 starters, the Hornets were projected to win the district by both the league coaches and The Acadiana Advocate.
In a 34-28 loss to Ascension Episcopal in Week 2, Matthew Langlois and Collin Grezaffi combined for 287 yards rushing for the Hornets.
A 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior fullback, Grezaffi ran for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
"They play good football and do what they do well," David said of the Hornets, who favor a traditional option-oriented offense. "Most of their skill guys are back this year, as well as quite a few linemen.
"They're a lot like Kinder on the high school level and Georgia Southern on the college level. Both teams have good defenses. We started off with a pretty good practice on Monday. When we play good defense, we have a good shot against anybody."
OC wide receiver Keon Coleman (22-676, 12 TDs) is averaging almost 31 yards per catch. Despite being quadruple-teamed at times last week, he managed to haul in five receptions for 161 yards and two scores in a 35-6 win over St. Edmund.
"He finds a way to make a play when you get the ball close to him," David said of the 6-foot-3 junior. "And when he draws extra attention, our other guys can take advantage."
Quarterback Jesse Roy threw for 315 yards last week to increase his total to 1,466 yards with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Liggans carrying surprising Bears
After a winless 2018 season, Highland Baptist wasn't expected to do much in coach Rick Hutson's first year at the helm of the New Iberia school.
The Bears, picked to finish last in District 8-1A, have greatly exceeded expectations, however.
With a 41-14 rout of Covenant Christian in the district opener last Thursday, Highland improved to 3-3 as quarterback Myles Liggans accounted for six touchdowns.
"Myles is a dual-threat quarterback and a very studious player which is always ideal for a coach," Hutson said. "He watches a lot of film. Even when he watches college games, Myles takes things and makes comparisons to what we do.
"When you have a player like that, you know you have a coach on the field. He's also a good leader. When he sees teammates struggling, he picks them up."
Last week, Liggans passed for 173 yards and three touchdowns and added 156 rushing on 16 carries with three more scores.
"He has a lot of upside," Hutson said of the junior. "Our offense is still kind of new to him. We only lose one senior receiver from this team so the future is bright for him. He's also a really good defensive back with probably three interceptions. If he was just a DB, he would be a standout."
Liggans, who ran for two touchdowns within the first four minutes of the first quarter last week, gives the Bears a constant scoring threat.
"It's a luxury that not everyone has," Hutson said. "Having a player that can score from anywhere. We have a lot of situations where we're not blocking well, but Myles will take a bad play and make it into a touchdown."
The Bears will have their hands full this week at Vermilion Catholic (5-1, 1-0), ranked No. 3 in 1A.
"VC has the most depth of anybody we've played," Hutson said. "They have a lot of returning starters and most of them are seniors.
"Most of the teams we've played had anywhere from 5-12 seniors. VC has 10 seniors on defense and seven on offense. They're just a seasoned team with a lot of experience."
Rayne in 'driver's seat'
Before the season, Eunice was picked to finish first in the District 4-4A coaches poll. Rayne, in contrast, was tied for last place with North Vermilion.
Last Friday, however, the Wolves began league play with a come-from-behind, 20-16 win over Eunice.
Trailing the reigning Class 3A state champs 16-13 late in the fourth quarter, the Wolves (4-2, 1-0) capped off the game-winning drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Bleyton Francis to Durrell Weathersby on fourth-and-goal with 38 seconds remaining.
"We put together a beautiful drive," said first-year Rayne coach Kaine Guidry. "We were trying to get inside the 30 to give our kicker (Deuce Comeaux) a good look."
Earlier in the game, Comeaux had nailed field goals of 25 and 35 yards.
"We got a big pass interference call to get inside the 5," Guidry said. "When the drive started, we had no timeouts, so running the ball wasn't an option. We went to the air and were able to throw successfully.
"On fourth-and-goal, the decision was made to kick it. Our field goal unit went out there, and Eunice called a timeout. I knew in my gut I wanted to go for it. My coaches wanted me to kick it."
After weighing his options during the timeout, Guidry made the gutsy call to go for the win.
"During the timeout, we sat on it and thought about it a hair longer," he said. "I looked at one of our offensive coaches and asked him if we should go for it. He looked unsure, but we made the decision, putting our Wildcat quarterback (Francis) in with a run/pass option.
"Eunice then called another timeout, so we went to a different play with the same personnel. Francis made a great throw to Weathersby for his second catch of the season."
Francis, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound sophomore who was listed as a starting linebacker in the preseason, completed three of his eight passes for 16 yards.
"He's a gamer," Guidry said. "Nothing ever phases him. He's going to compete and give it his best. Before the play, we told him to tuck it and go if nothing was there."
The Wolves travel this week to North Vermilion (3-3, 0-1), which was without starting quarterback Darius Gilliam in last week's loss to LaGrange.
"The word on the street is that he got a concussion against Iota," the Rayne coach said of Gilliam. "We're not sure about his availability, but we're preparing for him. He makes them go, and their offense revolves around him."
Guidry said the Wolves aren't surprised by their success.
"I don't think the win against Eunice changes out goals," he said. "This team knew all along that we were capable of competing in district. The win puts us in the driver's seat, but we can't be complacent."