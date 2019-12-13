In search of a third straight state title, St. Thomas More basketball coach Danny Broussard is looking for some defensive-minded players to replace two seniors from last year's team.
"Here's what's happening," said Broussard after his team defeated Acadiana 60-45 at home Thursday. "Our two best defenders last year were Logan Rader on the inside and Grant Arceneaux on the outside.
"We lost those guys, so we may be a little better offensively this year. But those two guys on defense were great. We're taking a little step back defensively. We really have to get better on the defensive end."
Fortunately, the Cougars bring back their two top scorers from last year in Jaden Shelvin, a Class 4A first-team all-state selection and Carter Domingue (6-3, 200, Jr.).
Shelvin (6-3, 180, Jr.) had a game-high 17 points versus Acadiana to help STM win its third straight game and improve to 4-4.
"Jaden's been our leader," Broussard said. "He's done a good job. I thought we were kind of sloppy tonight. We played a good game at Dunham on Tuesday where we were a lot crisper and a lot more intense.
"It looked like we didn't bring our intensity tonight. We can't afford that. We have to bring our intensity every night. We did pick it up a little bit in the third quarter with our intensity, and our press worked pretty well."
In the third quarter, the Cougars outscored Acadiana (1-4) 21-9 to cruise to the win. Shelvin was joined in double-figures by Noah Bourque (15 points) and Christian Trahan (10).
"We finally hit some shots," Broussard said. "We were missing some wide-open threes. We finally hit some shots to get a little lead.
"Trahan has shot it pretty well for us. He had a couple of big threes tonight, so we've been relying on him."
Without a true post player, the Cougars rely heavily on Bourque (6-2, 180, Sr.) in the paint.
"Noah is a hard-nosed kid on the inside," Broussard said. "He plays tough. He's having to replace Logan Rader defensively, but he's also done some good things offensively."
In a 58-56 win at Dunham earlier this week, the Cougars benefited from the efforts of senior guards Reece Melancon (5-10, 150) and Braylen Logan (6-1, 155), who combined to score 18 points.
"I think Reece has done a really good job," his coach said. "He handles the basketball for us. He and Trahan have to play well.
"Braylen has really improved from last year. He didn't get a ton of minutes last year. He's always been a good defender, but his offense has gotten better."
When the Cougars travel to Florida for a tournament next week, their roster should expand with the addition of three key players from the football team in Tobin Thevenot, Jack Bech and Domingue.
"Carter has a concussion, Jack is out with the flu and Tobin is recovering from a groin injury," Broussard said. "Right now, we're a little short-handed but once we get those guys back, we'll have some more depth.
"Tonight, we weren't very good, but we can be better than last year offensively. We have better shooters. Last year, we struggled but now we have two or three shooters. It's still early in the year. Our offense isn't clicking yet, but by February I think we'll be a pretty decent offensive team."