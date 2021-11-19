CECILIA - The Cecilia Bulldogs are headed to the Class 4A quarterfinals for the second time in five years.
After quarterback Alex Soileau's one-yard run put the No. 7 Bulldogs ahead 44-37 in the second overtime of Friday's regional playoff game, the Cecilia defense forced Lakeshore quarterback Jaden McCall to throw four straight incompletions to seal the win.
"I don't want to have too many like that," Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said of the nailbiter. "I'm just glad we came out on the right side of it. I'm not extremely happy with our defensive play, but that's a great team with great players. They're a big play offense that makes big plays."
In the second overtime, freshmen defensive backs Brent Gordon and Diesel Solari broke up passes on third and fourth down to send the Bulldogs into the quarterfinals next week at No. 4 Neville, which edged Carencro 19-15.
Soileau rushed for 157 yards on 14 carries with three TDs and passed for 118 yards. In the first half, he carried seven times for 127 yards. Just last month, the senior returned to action after missing four games with an injury.
"I don't know how many tougher kids there are," Skains said of Soileau. "Even when he had the lacerated spleen, he would have played if we'd have let him. He's just tough as nails. This is what he does and what he loves."'
Soileau scored on runs of 13 and 48 yards in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs (10-2) an early 13-7 lead.
"Their linebackers were having trouble running with our guys in space, so we were running reads and going up the middle," Soileau said. "My offensive line did a great job."
No. 10 Lakeshore (7-5) shook off a sluggish offensive start that saw the Titans lose 10 yards on their first nine plays. McCall passed for 223 yards and rushed for 68 more. His 24-yard pass to Eli Lirette on fourth-and-16 capped off a 97-yard drive to trim the Cecilia lead to 7-6 late in the first quarter.
Lirette led the Titans with four receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Ray, who rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries, caught a TD pass from McCall. Colby Zieger added six catches for 76 yards for the Titans, who battled back three times from 13-point deficits to tie the game.
"I had film on them from every game since the jamboree," Skains said of the Titans. "I think they had 20 plays in the red zone all year because most of their plays are big plays."
Solari rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. The freshman, who also caught two passes for 59 yards, intercepted McCall on Lakeshore's final drive in regulation, and he set up Soileau's touchdown in the second OT with a nine-yard run on first down.
"It's hard to keep him off the field," Skains said of Solari. "He's special. He has the stuff you can't coach. I'd like to say we coached that into him, but we didn't. He just has it."
In the first overtime, the two teams traded field goals with Megan Gettys connecting from 23 yards for the Titans, and Braxton Hebert tying the game at 37-37 from 30 yards.
"He's been doing a great job all year," Skains said of Hebert. "I think he's third in school history in PATs made."
In 2017, the Bulldogs reached the 4A quarterfinals as a No. 14 seed before losing to No. 11 Rayne 35-21.