It may seem strange considering the immense athletic success St. Thomas More Catholic High School has achieved in its nearly four decades of existence, but one sport the Cougars have never claimed a state championship in is track and field.
The girls have finished as the runner-up twice, in 1984 and 1986, and the girls have done the same once, in 1997. But that’s the closest either team has been in the school’s 37-year history.
But if a former UL distance runner and few key STM seniors have anything to say about it, that could change on the girls side during Saturday’s outdoor state meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
“It’s a lot funner going in knowing that you’ve got shot other than going, ‘Let’s just give our best effort,’” said STM second-year Walter Whitfield, a former All-Sun Belt Conference runner for the Cajuns in both cross country and track. “We’ve legitimately got a shot, and there’s not many schools that can probably say that going into it.”
After winning district for the second straight year, the Lady Cougars bested Teurlings Catholic for the second straight week to claim a regional title. The STM girls qualified for state in 11 events — six running events, three relays and two field events — highlighted by Camille Hensarling’s first-place finishes in the 100 meter, 200 meter and the long jump and Mia Parker’s wins in the 1600 and 3200 meters.
That should the Lady Cougars enough points to, at the very least, improve upon their fifth-place finish last year and challenge four-time champion Edna Karr.
Whitfield, a Chauvin native who was an All-State honoree at South Terrebonne, didn’t know much about STM as a school until he became the new track and field coach in late November 2017.
Whitfield did have a background in coaching before taking over STM’s program, but it wasn’t in a traditional sense. He was in the corporate health and wellness field, where he’d be hired by companies to do health and leadership coaching for the companies’ employees.
“It was similar, but it was more or less on the fitness and health side and helping them develop healthy habits to kind of help them with a work-life balance,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield, who also ran post-collegiately, credits his high school coach at South Terrebonne for the philosophy he’s developed as a coach.
“He just always did a good job letting us understand how things should be built, why we’re doing certain workouts at certain times, what was the importance of it,” Whitfield said. “He was never that (coach that said), ‘Hey, you’re going to do this because you’re going to get faster.’ It was, ‘This is why I need you to do this at this time. This is why I need you to hit these certain splits because of this.’”
But much of that learned coaching philosophy can’t be put into practice until the beginning of the December, when the LHSAA allows track coaches to begin working with their teams, and that’s mainly training for indoor track season.
So before that, it’s the athletes responsibility to do any kind of weight lifting or training associated with their outdoor events, something many of the STM athletes didn’t do before this past fall. Whitfield and his staff design the workouts, however.
“Kudos to them because it was on their own,” Whitfield said, who led his girls team to a seventh-place finish in the Division I indoor state championships, the best finish of any Class 4A team. “We can’t legally practice as a team for track until (December). … Actually, quite a few of them that made state this year, they all trained together in the fall.
“They were basically at the track like four times a week doing their own thing, so they were all working together. They all had an idea of what was being asked of them in the fall and how to put together the workouts the way they needed to, and we gave them a little bit of guidance. But, legally, we couldn’t coach them.”