The rivalry between Teurlings Catholic and St. Thomas More runs deep.

The players all know each other — many of them going to school with each other their entire lives. A lot of the coaches have played for the schools — including Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier and STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie.

Both men have coached and played at their respective alma maters and both know just how important this game is every year.

“When you play local teams, these kids know each other well,” Savoie said. “They grow up together and they’ve gone to elementary school together. It means a little more when you know the guys on the other side of the field more than just playing them once a year. That adds a sense of emotion that makes that game a lot of fun.”

Charpentier said while he knows the rivalry is a heated one, the Rebels need to win one soon in to maintain its intensity. STM is currently riding a four-game win streak heading into Friday's 7 p.m. showdown at Teurlings.

“We need to break through and win one pretty soon or it won’t be much of a rivalry,” Charpentier said. “It’s a situation where both programs have been very successful for a long time. Both programs have a lot of tradition and pride and it all adds up to the recipe of a good rivalry.”

Charpentier said his team has shown a lot of resiliency this season and he’s been impressed with how well they’ve handled the irregular circumstances. Charpentier said he has gained a new-found respect for his team.

“The kids deserve a lot of credit for how flexible they’ve been this year,” Charpentier said. “They’ve put so much effort through all this and they’ve had zero complaints. They’ve worked hard and they’ve been really fun to work with this year. Our seniors have been a wonderful example to our younger kids of how to handle yourself in the face of adversity.”

STM is experiencing a ton of early-season success with many tabbing them as the best team in the entire state. Savoie said they are thankful for the early success, but the Cougars have a lot of experience on how to handle themselves in situations like this.

“Our team has seen over the years that success is a product of staying the course,” Savoie said. “It’s a product of the little things and the moments that make up the big play. Everyone sees the big play, but that doesn't happen without the little things. You hope that’s where your kids are and you preach it to them every day, you’d hope the tradition we have been able to create here would give us an edge.”

Savoie said coaching Walker Howard — the Cougars' much-hyped quarterback — has been even more enjoyable than he could imagine. While Howard is living up to the hype on the field, Savoie said he is more impressed with how Howard carries himself off the field.

“With the things that he’s been through, he has had to mature quickly,” Savoie said. “I’m just glad to be on his journey and that God placed me in a role on his journey to be able to guide him in some shape or form.”

Charpentier said the biggest misconception about STM is that the entire team consists of only Howard and wide receiver Jack Bech. Charpentier said the Cougars are loaded on both sides of the ball and the Rebels will have to figure out a way to stop more than just the two big names.

“Walker Howard and Jack Bech get a lot of press, and they certainly deserve it,” Charpentier said, “but one thing that goes unmentioned is how talented their supporting cast is. They have a very talented group with a lot of above-average high school football players.

“That is what presents a problem is not only do you have a couple of superstars, but you have a lot of talent all around them. The ball gets spread around more evenly than people think. The effort they play with is what most teams try to get to and fall short.”

Savoie said he recognizes that his team is playing at a high level, but the coaches’ job is to keep the players playing with consistency.

“Every week is going to be kind of the same thing,” Savoie said. “If the assumption is that you’re going to go out there and it’s going to come our way because of who we are, that is not how it works. Our kids trust the process and that’s what it takes every game. We have to focus on the little things first and those little things will lead to bigger things.”