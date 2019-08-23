District races don’t carry the weight that they once did, but in leagues that feature heated rivalries, bragging rights mean as much as anything.
Such was the case in District 5-4A last year, a league that was decided on the final week of the regular season by two St. Martin Parish rivals, St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge.
The storylines wrote themselves. St. Martinville was aiming for its first perfect regular season since 1996. Breaux Bridge had won seven straight games. Neither team could avoid talk of trap games the week before the Week 10 clash.
The Nov. 2 meeting lived up the billing, too. St. Martinville rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half and took the lead on a two-yard rushing score by all-state running back Travien Benjamin with a little more than two minutes remaining. Breaux Bridge’s go-ahead field goal attempt with eight second remaining sailed wide right by a narrow margin, so narrow that the Breaux Bridge stands erupted thinking the road Tigers had taken the lead.
But that was last year, and this league is different for a variety of reasons. For starters, it’s now known as District 6-4A. It also doesn’t include the defending league champion anymore; St. Martinville has moved down to Class 3A.
It would be easy to assume Breaux Bridge now has the upper hand — and it is the league favorite according to the coaches and The Acadiana Advocate — but the Tigers have to replace eight starters on defense, four offensive linemen and quarterback Cole Mouton.
Still, Breaux Bridge oozes offensive talent, highlighted by wide receiver Dartravien Girod and running back Kavion Martin. Tigers coach Chad Pourciau is ecstatic about the potential of new starting quarterback Gavan Courville.
The rest of the league is also filled with unknowns. Livonia drastically improved in Marc Brown’s second season, going from a 3-7 record in 2017 to a 9-3 mark in 2018 that included a first-round playoff victory against league-foe Cecilia. But the Wildcats graduated 16 seniors and must replace all-district quarterback Kerri Wells. Livonia does, however, have nine starters back on defense.
Speaking of Cecilia, the Bulldogs are undergoing an offensive overhaul — an overhaul of everything, really — after stumbling to a 4-7 season in 2018. The record was the worst of coach Dennis Skains’ coaching career, and the Bulldogs have shifted from a spread to a pro-style offense under coordinator Clint Harrison.
Cecilia does return 10 starters — five on each side of the ball — and Skains is confident he has a tighter-knit team with better leadership.
Opelousas may be the wildcard of the district. The Tigers have gone .500 in each of Doug Guillory’s first two regular seasons, but they qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2004. Now it returns an upperclassmen-heavy roster that features 12 returning starters. A winning season in 2019 is very possible.
Then there’s Beau Chene, which has had a turbulent offseason after going 0-10 in 2018. Richard Morales resigned in late July, and Sal Diesi has stepped in as the interim coach. It will be difficult for the Gators to compete in this district, but a couple of wins isn’t out of the question.
POLLS
Coaches poll
Breaux Bridge (4) 21
Cecilia 16
Opelousas 15
Livonia (1) 14
Beau Chene 9
Acadiana Advocate poll
Breaux Bridge (4) 24
Livonia (1) 20
Cecilia 16
Opelousas 10
Beau Chene 5
TOP GAMES
Breaux Bridge at Cecilia, Oct. 11
Opelousas at Cecilia, Oct. 25
Livonia at Breaux Bridge, Nov. 8
TOP PLAYERS
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
A broken ankle bone sidelined him for most of his sophomore season, but Girod, nicknamed “Pop,” returned with a vengeance as a junior. The all-district first-teamer caught 38 passes for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Tigers win eight games. He’s clearly the Tigers’ best offensive weapon, but he’ll play a role in the secondary because of the inexperience in that position group. The Southern Miss commitment is among the top-50 Louisiana prospects in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.
Jalen Celestine, Cecilia
CB/WR, 6-3, 190, Sr.
An all-district first-team selection as a junior, Celestine plays cornerback for the Bulldogs but is projected to play either safety or linebacker at the next level. It’s easy to see why; he has the frame many college coaches covet but also the athleticism. His performance at a Baylor camp, including clocking a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical, earned him an offer from the Bears. With Cecilia needing to replace Lance Williams, Celestine will also play wide receiver as a senior.
Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge
LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Size often misleads on the high school level, and Martin is a prime example of that. The instinctive linebacker tallied 114 tackles last year, including five sacks. He also recovered three fumbles and blocked four kicks. He’s the clear leader of a Breaux Bridge defense that must replace eight starters from last year. Still, between Martin and defensive end Trevonte Sylvester, a Louisiana Tech commitment, the Tigers should be solid in the front seven. Martin was an all-state honorable mention as a junior.
BEST RIVALRY
BREAUX BRIDGE VS. CECILIA: Not much needs to be said about the “Civil War.” Less than 10 miles separates the two St. Martin Parish schools, and even when they’re not in the same district, it’s arguably the most-heated rivalry in the Acadiana area. Prior to last year’s 34-12 Breaux Bridge win, Cecilia had won the last three meetings, but the Tigers have owned the series for much of this century.
BY THE NUMBERS
4: Number of District 6-4A teams who qualified for the playoffs last season. Breaux Bridge and Livonia, the latter of whom beat Cecilia in the first round of the playoffs, both advanced to the second round.
2: Teams in this district who’ve won state championships. Cecilia won a title in 1995 and also has a pair of runner-up finishes (1992 and 1993). Livonia followed up their runner-up finish in 2013 with a championship in 2014. Opelousas was a state runner-up in 1938 and 1956.
55: The farthest amount of miles Breaux Bridge will travel during the 2019 season, which is a road game against Eunice. All of the Tigers’ games or either at home or against an area foe.
4: Greatest amount of years coaching at their current school among the league coaches, which is Cecilia’s Dennis Skains. Opelousas’ Doug Guillory and Livonia’s Marc Brown are both in their third year, Breaux Bridge’s Chad Pourciau is in his second season and Beau Chene’s Sal Diesi steps in as the Gators’ interim coach in 2019.