District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 5-0, 2-0
Barbe 4-1, 2-0
Sam Houston 4-1, 2-0
Lafayette 4-1, 1-1
Comeaux 2-3, 1-1
Southside 3-2, 0-2
Sulphur 1-4, 0-2
New Iberia 0-5, 0-2
Friday's games
Comeaux at Acadiana
Barbe at Sam Houston
Lafayette at New Iberia
Southside at Sulphur
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Eunice 4-1, 0-0
North Vermilion 3-2, 0-0
Rayne 3-2, 0-0
LaGrange 1-3, 0-0
Washington-Marion 1-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Eunice at Rayne
North Vermilion at LaGrange
Washington-Marion at Crowley
District 5-4A
Overall, District
St. Thomas More 4-1, 0-0
Carencro 4-1, 0-0
Teurlings Catholic 4-1, 0-0
Westgate 4-1, 0-0
Northside 1-4, 0-0
Friday's games
St. Thomas More at Westgate
Carencro at Teurlings Catholic
Northside at Opelousas
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 4-1, 0-0
Livonia 4-1, 0-0
Cecilia 2-3, 0-0
Beau Chene 1-4, 0-0
Opelousas 0-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Breaux Bridge at Cecilia
Beau Chene at Livonia
Northside at Opelousas
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Iota 5-0, 0-0
Church Point 2-2, 0-0
Ville Platte 2-3, 0-0
Mamou 2-3, 0-0
Northwest 1-4, 0-0
Pine Prairie 0-5, 0-0
Friday's games
Iota at Church Point
Mamou at Ville Platte
Northwest at Pine Prairie
District 6-3A
Overall, District
Crowley 3-2, 0-0
Kaplan 2-3, 0-0
St. Martinville 2-3, 0-0
Erath 2-3, 0-0
Abbeville 1-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Kaplan at Erath
Abbeville at St. Martinville
Washington-Marion at Crowley
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Notre Dame 5-0, 0-0
Lafayette Christian 4-1, 0-0
Lake Arthur 3-2, 0-0
Port Barre 3-2, 0-0
Welsh 1-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Notre Dame at Welsh
Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
Port Barre at Avoyelles
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Catholic-New Iberia 2-3, 2-0
Franklin 2-3, 2-0
West St. Mary 2-3, 2-0
Ascension Episcopal 3-2, 1-1
Loreauville 3-2, 1-1
Jeanerette 2-3, 0-2
Delcambre 1-4, 0-2
Houma Christian 0-5, 0-2
Thursday's game
Jeanerette at Houma Christian
Friday's games
Loreauville at Catholic-New Iberia
Franklin at West St. Mary
Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre
District 4-1A
Overall, District
Oberlin 5-0, 2-0
Grand Lake 5-0, 2-0
East Beauregard 2-3, 2-0
Basile 2-3, 1-1
Merryville 2-3, 1-1
Hamilton Christian 2-2, 0-2
Gueydan 1-4, 0-2
Elton 0-5, 0-2
Friday's games
Grand Lake at Oberlin
Merryville at East Beauregard
Basile at Elton
Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Opelousas Catholic 5-0, 0-0
Westminster Christian 4-1, 0-0
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3-2, 0-0
Sacred Heart 3-2, 0-0
St. Edmund 3-2, 0-0
North Central 1-4, 0-0
Friday's games
St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Sacred Heart
North Central at Westminster Christian
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Centerville 5-0, 0-0
Vermilion Catholic 4-1, 0-0
Covenant Christian 2-2, 0-0
Hanson Memorial 2-2, 0-0
Highland Baptist 2-3, 0-0
Central Catholic 1-3, 0-0
Friday's games
Central Catholic at Centerville
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial
Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist