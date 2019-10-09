ACA.LCAAcadiana26.092119
Buy Now

Acadiana quarterback Keontae Williams (8) gets away from Lafayette Christian Academy defender Princeton Malbrue (3) during their high school football at Acadiana High School on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Scott, La..

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

District 3-5A

Overall, District   

Acadiana 5-0, 2-0

Barbe 4-1, 2-0

Sam Houston 4-1, 2-0

Lafayette 4-1, 1-1

Comeaux 2-3, 1-1

Southside 3-2, 0-2

Sulphur 1-4, 0-2

New Iberia 0-5, 0-2

Friday's games

Comeaux at Acadiana

Barbe at Sam Houston

Lafayette at New Iberia

Southside at Sulphur

District 4-4A

Overall, District   

Eunice 4-1, 0-0

North Vermilion 3-2, 0-0

Rayne 3-2, 0-0

LaGrange 1-3, 0-0

Washington-Marion 1-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Eunice at Rayne

North Vermilion at LaGrange 

Washington-Marion at Crowley

District 5-4A

Overall, District

St. Thomas More 4-1, 0-0

Carencro 4-1, 0-0

Teurlings Catholic 4-1, 0-0

Westgate 4-1, 0-0

Northside 1-4, 0-0

Friday's games

St. Thomas More at Westgate

Carencro at Teurlings Catholic

Northside at Opelousas

District 6-4A

Overall, District

Breaux Bridge 4-1, 0-0

Livonia 4-1, 0-0

Cecilia 2-3, 0-0

Beau Chene 1-4, 0-0

Opelousas 0-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Breaux Bridge at Cecilia

Beau Chene at Livonia

Northside at Opelousas

District 5-3A

Overall, District

Iota 5-0, 0-0

Church Point 2-2, 0-0

Ville Platte 2-3, 0-0

Mamou 2-3, 0-0

Northwest 1-4, 0-0

Pine Prairie 0-5, 0-0

Friday's games

Iota at Church Point

Mamou at Ville Platte

Northwest at Pine Prairie

District 6-3A

Overall, District

Crowley 3-2, 0-0

Kaplan 2-3, 0-0

St. Martinville 2-3, 0-0

Erath 2-3, 0-0

Abbeville 1-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Kaplan at Erath

Abbeville at St. Martinville 

Washington-Marion at Crowley

District 6-2A

Overall, District

Notre Dame 5-0, 0-0

Lafayette Christian 4-1, 0-0

Lake Arthur 3-2, 0-0

Port Barre 3-2, 0-0

Welsh 1-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Notre Dame at Welsh

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian

Port Barre at Avoyelles

District 7-2A

Overall, District

Catholic-New Iberia 2-3, 2-0

Franklin 2-3, 2-0

West St. Mary 2-3, 2-0

Ascension Episcopal 3-2, 1-1

Loreauville 3-2, 1-1

Jeanerette 2-3, 0-2

Delcambre 1-4, 0-2

Houma Christian 0-5, 0-2

Thursday's game

Jeanerette at Houma Christian

Friday's games

Loreauville at Catholic-New Iberia 

Franklin at West St. Mary

Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre

District 4-1A

Overall, District

Oberlin 5-0, 2-0

Grand Lake 5-0, 2-0

East Beauregard 2-3, 2-0

Basile 2-3, 1-1

Merryville 2-3, 1-1

Hamilton Christian 2-2, 0-2

Gueydan 1-4, 0-2

Elton 0-5, 0-2

Friday's games

Grand Lake at Oberlin

Merryville at East Beauregard

Basile at Elton

Hamilton Christian at Gueydan

District 5-1A

Overall, District

Opelousas Catholic 5-0, 0-0

Westminster Christian 4-1, 0-0

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3-2, 0-0

Sacred Heart 3-2, 0-0

St. Edmund 3-2, 0-0

North Central 1-4, 0-0

Friday's games

St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Sacred Heart

North Central at Westminster Christian

District 8-1A

Overall, District

Centerville 5-0, 0-0

Vermilion Catholic 4-1, 0-0

Covenant Christian 2-2, 0-0

Hanson Memorial 2-2, 0-0

Highland Baptist 2-3, 0-0

Central Catholic 1-3, 0-0

Friday's games

Central Catholic at Centerville

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

View comments