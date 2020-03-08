BASEBALL
Monday’s games
Morgan City at Comeaux, New Iberia at Patterson, Port Barre at Eunice, Opelousas at Ville Platte, Church Point at St. Louis, Mamou at Crowley, Welsh at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at Jeanerette, Hanson Memorial at Delcambre, Gueydan at West St. Mary, Northside Christian at Sacred Heart
Tuesday’s games
Comeaux at Carencro, Lafayette at Parkview Baptist, New Iberia at Thibodaux, Southside at St. Martinville, Opelousas Catholic at Rayne, Tioga at Teurlings, Central Catholic at Westgate, Beau Chene at Pineville, Northside Christian at Breaux Bridge, Loreauville at Cecilia, Sacred Heart at Opelousas, Church Point at False River, Iota at St. Edmund, Oakdale at Northwest, Covenant Christain at Erath, David Thibodaux at Delcambre, Lafayette Christian at Grand Lake, Lake Arthur at Episcopal of Acadiana, Notre Dame at Kinder, Hanson Memorial at Ascension Episcopal, North Vermilion at Catholic-NI, Centerville at Jeanerette, Gueydan at Lacassine, Avoyelles at Highland Baptist
Wednesday’s games
Runnels at Catholic-PC
Thursday’s games
St. Thomas More at Menard, Northwest at Gueydan, Delcambre at Highland Baptist, Jeanerette at Centerville
Friday’s games
Kaplan at North Vermilion, Franklin Parish at Carencro, Westgate at Cecilia, Marksville at Opelousas, Westlake at Vermilion Catholic
Saturday’s games
North Vermilion at Kaplan, Franklin Parish at Carencro, Cecilia at Westgate, West Jefferson at Opelousas, West Jefferson at Northwest, Grand Lake at Delcambre, Highland Baptist at Delcambre, Grand Lake at Highland Baptist, Westlake at Vermilion Catholic
SOFTBALL
Monday's games
Catholic-NI at Holden, Delcambre at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Ville Platte, Southside at Rayne, Church Point at Highland Baptist, Iowa at Erath, Bunkie at Iota, Northside Christian at South Beauregard, Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Port Barre at St. Edmund
Tuesday's games
Hackberry at Ascension Episcopal, Northside Christian at Breaux Bridge, Acadiana at New Iberia, Comeaux at Barbe, Lafayette at Southside, Cecilia at Beau Chene, Carencro at Teurlings Catholic, North Vermilion at Eunice, Livonia at Opelousas, St. Thomas More at Westgate, Abbeville at Crowley, Iota at Church Point, Erath at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Kaplan, Northwest at Pine Prairie, Houma Christian at Delcambre, Highland Baptist at Lafayette Christian, Westminster Christian at Geuydan
Wednesday's games
St. Joseph's-Plaucheville at Opelousas, LaGrange at St. Edmund, Rayne at Kaplan, Iota at Catholic-NI, Notre Dame at Ville Platte
Thursday's games
Plainview at Northside Christian, Comeaux at Acadiana, Sulphur at Lafayette, Southside at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at West Feliciana, Northside at Carencro, Eunice at LaGrange, Ascension Episcopal at Livonia, North Vermilion at Opelousas Catholic, Washington-Marion at Rayne, Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More, St. Martinville at Abbeville, Church Point at Northwest, Kaplan at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Erath, Ville Platte at Iota, Jennings at Notre Dame, Loreauville at Delcambre, Jeanerette at Franklin, Highland Baptist at Houma Christian, Iowa at Lafayette Christian, Merryville at Gueydan, Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic, Episcopal at Westminster Christian
Friday's games
Church Point at Northside Christian, David Thibodaux at Comeaux, Eunice at Opelousas Catholic, Madison Prep at Northside, Welsh at St. Edmund
Saturday's games
Iota at Comeaux, Crowley at Eunice