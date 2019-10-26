District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 8-0, 5-0
Sam Houston 6-2, 4-1
Barbe 6-2, 4-1
Comeaux 4-4, 3-2
Southside 5-3, 2-3
Lafayette 4-4, 1-4
New Iberia 1-7, 1-4
Sulphur 1-7, 0-5
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Rayne 5-3, 2-1
North Vermilion 5-3, 2-1
Eunice 6-2, 1-1
LaGrange 3-4, 1-1
Washington-Marion 1-7, 0-3
District 5-4A
Overall, District
Carencro 7-1, 2-0
Westgate 6-2, 2-0
St. Thomas More 6-2, 2-1
Teurlings Catholic 4-4, 0-3
Northside 1-7, 0-2
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 6-2, 2-0
Livonia 5-2, 1-1
Cecilia 4-4, 2-1
Opelousas 2-5, 1-1
Beau Chene 1-7, 0-3
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Church Point 5-2, 3-0
Iota 7-1, 2-1
Mamou 4-4, 2-1
Northwest 3-5, 2-1
Ville Platte 2-6, 0-3
Pine Prairie 0-8, 0-3
District 6-3A
Overall, District
Kaplan 4-4, 2-1
St. Martinville 4-4, 2-1
Crowley 5-3, 1-1
Erath 3-5, 1-1
Abbeville 1-7, 0-2
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Lafayette Christian 7-1, 3-0
Lake Arthur 5-3, 2-1
Notre Dame 6-1, 1-1
Port Barre 4-4, 0-2
Welsh 1-7, 0-2
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Catholic-NI 5-3, 5-0
Ascension Episcopal 6-2, 4-1
Franklin 4-4, 4-1
Loreauville 5-3, 3-2
West St. Mary 2-6, 2-3
Jeanerette 3-5, 1-4
Delcambre 2-6, 1-4
Houma Christian 0-8, 0-5
District 4-1A
Overall, District
Oberlin 8-0, 5-0
Grand Lake 5-2, 2-2
East Beauregard 3-5, 3-2
Basile 5-3, 4-1
Merryville 2-6, 1-4
Hamilton Christian 4-3, 2-3
Gueydan 3-4, 2-2
Elton 0-8, 0-5
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Catholic-PC 6-2, 3-0
Opelousas Catholic 7-1, 2-1
St. Edmund 5-3, 2-1
Westminster Christian 5-3, 1-2
Sacred Heart 4-4, 1-2
North Central 1-7, 0-3
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Vermilion Catholic 7-1, 3-0
Central Catholic 4-3, 3-0
Highland Baptist 4-4, 2-1
Centerville 6-2, 1-2
Covenant Christian 2-5, 0-3
Hanson Memorial 2-5, 0-3