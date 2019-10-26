ACA.carencroteurlings1.101219
Carencro running back Kendrell Williams (7) breaks the tackle of Teurlings Catholic defensive player Van Doan (23) on his way to a touchdown during their high school football game at Teurlings Catholic High School on Oct. 11, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

District 3-5A

Overall, District   

Acadiana 8-0, 5-0

Sam Houston 6-2, 4-1

Barbe 6-2, 4-1

Comeaux 4-4, 3-2

Southside 5-3, 2-3

Lafayette 4-4, 1-4

New Iberia 1-7, 1-4

Sulphur 1-7, 0-5

District 4-4A

Overall, District   

Rayne 5-3, 2-1

North Vermilion 5-3, 2-1

Eunice 6-2, 1-1

LaGrange 3-4, 1-1

Washington-Marion 1-7, 0-3

District 5-4A

Overall, District

Carencro 7-1, 2-0

Westgate 6-2, 2-0

St. Thomas More 6-2, 2-1

Teurlings Catholic 4-4, 0-3

Northside 1-7, 0-2

District 6-4A

Overall, District

Breaux Bridge 6-2, 2-0

Livonia 5-2, 1-1

Cecilia 4-4, 2-1

Opelousas 2-5, 1-1

Beau Chene 1-7, 0-3

District 5-3A

Overall, District

Church Point 5-2, 3-0

Iota 7-1, 2-1

Mamou 4-4, 2-1

Northwest 3-5, 2-1

Ville Platte 2-6, 0-3

Pine Prairie 0-8, 0-3

District 6-3A

Overall, District

Kaplan 4-4, 2-1

St. Martinville 4-4, 2-1

Crowley 5-3, 1-1

Erath 3-5, 1-1

Abbeville 1-7, 0-2

District 6-2A

Overall, District

Lafayette Christian 7-1, 3-0

Lake Arthur 5-3, 2-1

Notre Dame 6-1, 1-1

Port Barre 4-4, 0-2

Welsh 1-7, 0-2

District 7-2A

Overall, District

Catholic-NI 5-3, 5-0

Ascension Episcopal 6-2, 4-1

Franklin 4-4, 4-1

Loreauville 5-3, 3-2

West St. Mary 2-6, 2-3

Jeanerette 3-5, 1-4

Delcambre 2-6, 1-4

Houma Christian 0-8, 0-5

District 4-1A

Overall, District

Oberlin 8-0, 5-0

Grand Lake 5-2, 2-2

East Beauregard 3-5, 3-2

Basile 5-3, 4-1

Merryville 2-6, 1-4

Hamilton Christian 4-3, 2-3

Gueydan 3-4, 2-2

Elton 0-8, 0-5

District 5-1A

Overall, District

Catholic-PC 6-2, 3-0

Opelousas Catholic 7-1, 2-1

St. Edmund 5-3, 2-1

Westminster Christian 5-3, 1-2

Sacred Heart 4-4, 1-2

North Central 1-7, 0-3

District 8-1A

Overall, District

Vermilion Catholic 7-1, 3-0

Central Catholic 4-3, 3-0

Highland Baptist 4-4, 2-1

Centerville 6-2, 1-2

Covenant Christian 2-5, 0-3

Hanson Memorial 2-5, 0-3

