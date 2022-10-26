CARENCRO - Acadiana High entered the football season with lofty expectations.
To say things haven’t gone as well as they had hoped would be an understatement.
The Wreckin’ Rams, who are 5-3 overall and 5-1 in District 3-5A, have lost three games in the regular season for the fourth time since 2009 and for the first time since 2016 when they had to forfeit against Sulphur.
Not since 2014 when they went 6-4, have the Rams been defeated on the field three or more times in the regular season. That year, the Rams were defeated at Carencro 24-17 in Week 9 for their fourth loss of the season.
“We have got to get a little better and continue to work,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “The kids have been working hard this week and we know that if we play well, we have the opportunity to play with anybody.”
Acadiana, who have lost back-to-back games John Curtis and Southside, will look to avoid a three-game losing streak and history repeating itself when they travel to face Carencro at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“Acadiana’s record is not indicative of the type of team and program they are,” Bears head coach Tony Courville said. “They are a high-quality team and a high-quality program. They have a lot of pride, and we have a lot of respect for them. We know whatever the things are that they need to correct, will be corrected.”
History has proven that to be true for the Rams, who despite three or more losses in the regular season in 2010 (4 forfeits) and 2014, Acadiana High ended those seasons as the Class 5A state champions.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to get better,” McCullough said. “No one gives you anything for your regular season record.”
McCullough, who has been pleased with the defense through 8 weeks, wants to see improvement from an offense led by running back Keven Williams (127-1,197, 15 TDs).
“We didn’t play well last week (against Southside),” McCullough said. “For the most part, I felt the defense played well and has played well. Offensively, we missed a few assignments and 1 of those caused a big turnover right before halftime. We have to get better.”
Acadiana will look to get back to their winning ways against a Bears program that is coming off a record-breaking performance against Sam Houston in which they won 72-55. Behind quarterback Chantz Ceaser, running back Kennon Ryan and receiver Chantz Babineaux, the Bears broke eight school records in the win.
“The No. 1 statistic is that we got the W,” Courville said. “We had more than 700 yards of offense and we are getting better week to week. Ideally, I don’t like getting into track meets because I’m a defensive guy by nature. There are no gimme’s in 5A, so we’ll continue to try and improve.”
Ceaser (passing 57-106-4, 1,161, 19 TDs; rushing 122-711, 15 TDs), Ryan (130-1,039, 10 TDs) and Babineaux (32-787, 10 TDs) have been stout offensively for the Bears, who are 7-1 overall and 6-1 in district. However, if Carencro is going to extend its five-game winning streak and make a run at a state title, improving defensively is going to be key.
“We had some issues defensively against Sam Houston,” Courville said. “That can be attributed to things that Sam Houston did and their scheme, but we also had breakdowns. I believe in our defensive coaches and the players; it is just taking a little longer than we thought it would on that side of the ball. I thought we would be further along defensively than we are.”
As the playoffs move closer, Courville admits the Bears will make some changes to the defensive unit and that includes having some offensive players play on both sides of the ball.
“We’re going to start playing some guys both ways,” Courville said. “Not full-time, but in some personnel groupings. If Player A plays 100 percent of the time on offense, that player will play 75 percent on offense and 25 percent on defense. We will just have to get creative with our substitutions.”
While something will have to give in the matchup of the Rams’ offense against the Bears’ defense, both McCullough and Courville expect it to be “a very good game.”
“It’s a big game because it is the next game and because we have lost a few,” McCullough said. “Carencro is very explosive offensively and they have a bunch of weapons. Defensively, they play hard. We have to be physical and play every snap as hard as we can.”
“It’s going to be a heckuva game,” Courville said. “It’s going to be important that our defense gets some stops to give our offense a few more opportunities. We know that we can’t be Santa Claus and give them gifts because they are going to take advantage of it.”