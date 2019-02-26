The stage is set for a crosstown clash in the Division II quarterfinals after St. Thomas More easily disposed of Thomas Jefferson 68-42 at STM on Tuesday.
A total of 13 players got into the scoring column for the fourth-seeded Cougars, who will host David Thibodaux on Friday with a Top 28 berth on the line.
Carter Domingue and Jaden Shelvin led the charge for STM (20-11) with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
"We got to play a lot of kids," STM head coach Danny Broussard said. "We played Thomas Jefferson two years in a row so we kind of knew what to expect. Carter and Jaden have been our leading scorers all year long. They're the guys who score for us and they're going to have to do some scoring on Friday for us to advance."
The 13th-seeded Jaguars held an early 8-4 lead before STM embarked on a 12-0 run as Domingue, a 6-2 sophomore shooting guard, exploded for 10 points in the first quarter.
"It was great," Domingue said. "We all came out with energy and pushed the ball early, which is what coach told us to do. We followed the game-plan and it worked perfectly for us. It wasn't just me.
"There's other things that you don't necessarily see in the scorecard like guys rotating and making passes where I can finish a layup. It's all of us playing well. It's whatever the team needs. I'll dish out 20 assists if I need to or score 20 points if that's what we need."
Thomas Jefferson attempted to make up for its lack of size (only one player 6-0 tall) by countering with quickness.
"I think they tried to control the tempo early on and they hit a couple of quick threes, but we kept our composure," Broussard said. "I thought our half-court trap was very good. It wasn't easy to trap those guys because that's as much speed as we've seen all year.
"We have a good bench. That's been our secret all year. I think we wore them out a bit. We've had good contributions from our bench this year, and that's what it's going to take to get us to the Top 28."
Bajah Jackson and Caleb Duhon each scored 11 points for the visitors. The top scoring threat for the Jaguars (15-13), sophomore guard Lionel Spears, was limited to seven points.
"It's always a little tough in the first playoff game," Broussard added. "You get some jitters going into the playoffs. We started out slow but our second quarter was really good. I was definitely pleased with the effort. They had a scrappy team with quick, quick guards. Their guards were fast and it was tough to contain them."
Broussard scouted David Thibodaux on Monday and is wary of the fifth-seeded Bulldogs.
"We're going to have a war on our hands Friday night," he said. "I went to see David Thibodaux (vs. St. Charles Catholic) and that's a very athletic team. I'll tell you what's going to create problems for us and that's their size. They have three nice-sized kids inside and we just don't have that kind of size.
"Their guards can hit shots too, so it's going to be an interesting contest. We're going to have to limit the touches to their big guys because they can score inside. They're athletic and tall and they have guys that can shoot, so it's going to take a good defensive effort from us."