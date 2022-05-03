Christian Landry, a senior forward for St. Thomas More’s basketball team, will be continuing his basketball career at LSU Eunice.
Landry was a 6-foot-5 perimeter threat for coach Danny Broussard at St. Thomas More for three seasons.
foplayed varsity basketball under head coach Danny Broussard for three years at St. Thomas More where he was able to add two State Championship titles to his résumé.
“We were fortunate enough at St. Thomas More that we had other post players so Christian could play where he is comfortable,” Broussard said. “I did not have to put Christian in the post and it worked out because he is definitely more comfortable facing the basket than with hos back to the basket.”
As for as his style of play, Broussard compared Landry to New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram as they are both lengthy players who can rise up over any defender and get their shots off.
“I think he has gotten his shot blocked maybe a handful of times since he has been with me,” Broussard said. “He is just so long and has a quick shot release it’s so hard to stop.”
LSUE head coach Byron Starks said that’s exactly why he recruited Landry to the program.
“We look for guys with length that can shoot and space the floor,” Starks said. “Christian fits all those categories, plus he comes from a winning program.”
Straks said Landry got an opportunity to practice and scrimmage with players that are currently on LSUE’s basketball team and Landry made sure to impress.
“I can remember one of our players coming up to me after the workout and saying, ‘Man he makes me feel like I can’t shoot,’ and I said, ‘Well, he might be a pretty decent addition.’” Starks said.
Landry will be making a big transition from high school to college with longer quarter times and a shot clock. Starks said once Landry starts to get adjusted to the college pace and gets a little bit of muscle on him he will be a great player.
“He can make plays and shoot the ball really well so we believe he will adapt quickly,” Starks said.
According to Broussard, Landry is a player that can adapt to any situation he is in and thrive in it.
“I told him this past season, his senior season, that he was going to have to be a leader and attack the boards (meaning rebounds) for us this year,” Broussard said. “Which was different from his normal role because he was mostly a scorer for us but he was second on the team in rebounds this past year.”
Both Broussard and Starks praised Landry as well for his off the court attitude. Both said he a quiet young man who leads by example both on the basketball court and in the classroom.