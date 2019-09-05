PRAIRIE RONDE – Every high school football coach in America preaches the importance of playing out all four quarters.
Eunice head coach Paul Trosclair is no exception. But, Thursday night’s 73-34 demolition of the Northwest Raiders probably hammered home the importance of playing whistle-to-whistle that much harder.
In terms of tool analogies, Class 4A’s No. 9-ranked team could probably break out every single one of them when talking about their 42-point fourth quarter that led to a school-record points output.
The hammer came down on the nail. The buzzsaw ran through the Raiders. The Bobcats continued to turn the screw.
Whichever you prefer, it told the story of a game that Eunice actually trailed after three quarters, 34-31.
“We were in the game,” Trosclair said. “But we didn’t panic. They were tired, we were tired too. It was just a matter of who was going to hang on and we just sort of broke free late.”
Ironically, the fourth quarter onslaught began with a little bit of Lady Luck smiling down on the 3A champs.
After senior running back Devin Richardson’s seven-yard touchdown run that put Eunice up 37-34, kicker Gavin Higginbotham’s low-line drive of an extra point was actually blocked. But, the deflection actually gave the ball the trajectory needed to split the uprights.
From there, Eunice forced and recovered fumbles on the next two kickoffs and had both drives punctuated by Deon Ardoin touchdown runs of 14 and 17 yards.
Smelling blood in the water, junior cornerback Zach Suire intercepted Northwest quarterback Montaze Sam’s pass on the next possession.
In all, Eunice’s final five touchdowns in the fourth came because of changes of possession off of forced turnovers.
“Special teams and defensive plays were big for us,” Trosclair said. “We started putting pressure on the quarterback by putting in some blitzes because we couldn’t cover (Northwest receivers) for long enough.
“From there, on offense they couldn’t stop us. Four quarters is a long time, and it’s a good feeling when you know you can have a chance at the end.”
It easily could’ve gone the other way after the second quarter, when Northwest erased an early 13-0 Eunice lead to take a 20-19 lead into the locker room.
The resilience his team showed Trosclair could only attribute to one thing: last season’s “Bobcat Magic” run to the Class 3A championship.
“Our guys just have a tough mentality,” he said. “We got our second wind late in the third quarter and just pulled away from them.
“You play a 15-game season like that, you’re getting your guys another half season of experience,” he said. “It helped us big time with execution.”